How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streaming

Remco Evenepoel, Jonas Vingegaard, and Primož Roglič are among the top favourites for glory at the 2023 Vuelta a España

The final Grand Tour of the season – the 2023 Vuelta a España – is here and an all-star cast of riders are battling it out for the red jersey over three weeks in Spain. We have all the information on how to watch the Vuelta a España, including free-to-air options and VPN streaming options.

The race, running from August 26 in Barcelona to September 17 in Madrid, will bring together a number of the top stage racers in the world to go head-to-head over a typically mountainous course including the Col du Tourmalet and Alto de l'Angliru.

Three-time winner Primož Roglič will lead Jumbo-Visma along with Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, while reigning champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is another hot favourite taking on the Vuelta.

In addition to that big-name trio, the contenders list is filled out by the likes of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Joāo Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Enric Mas (Movistar), Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma).

Evenepoel has already been in the red jersey of race leader, though Kuss is wearing it currently, while sprint star Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has won two stages during the opening week. Tuesday's stage 10 brings the GC men together once again to battle it out during a flat 25.8km time trial in Valladolid.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN or one of the other highly recommended VPN services below.

In addition to scrolling down the page for our live streaming guide, check out our comprehensive Vuelta a España guide, the Vuelta a España route, plus the Vuelta a España start list information powered by FirstCycling.

The route map of the 2023 Vuelta a España (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

How to watch the Vuelta a España in the USA & Canada

The Vuelta will be available to view in the USA on Peacock with some stages also shown on CNBC. It'll set you back $5.99 per month for a Peacock subscription, with a subscription to the (ad-free) Peacock Premium Plus costing $11.99 per month. A yearly subscription to either costs less, too.

FloBikes will air the race in Canada with an annual subscription costing $12.50 per month.

How to watch the Vuelta a España in the UK

The 2023 Vuelta a España will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport channels 1 and 2 (410, 411 on Sky) as well as streaming on Discovery+, which carries Eurosport's live coverage.

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

Additionally, the race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in select other territories on GCN+, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99 and a monthly subscription costing £6.99.

ITV4 will also be showing highlights of the race for free in the UK.

How to watch the Vuelta a España around the world

Eurosport and GCN+ will serve numerous countries around Europe and the rest of the world. Consult GCN+'s live streaming schedule for information on your location.

In Australia, GCN+ will carry coverage. All stages will also be available to watch in full, and for free on national broadcaster SBS.

Finally, if you fancy a Spanish touch to the Vuelta then RTVE's free-to-air streaming will be your port of call.

Best VPN for streaming the Vuelta a España

Geo-restrictions are the bane of cycling fans because they can prevent you from watching the Tour de France using your live streaming accounts if you are outside of your home country.

While you can always follow Cyclingnews for all the live coverage you can access your geo-blocked live streaming services by simulating being in your home country with a VPN - a 'virtual private network'.

Our experts have thoroughly tested VPNs for live streaming sports and recommend ExpressVPN. The service lets you to watch the race live on various devices – Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

There are a couple other very good options that are safe, reliable and offer good bandwidth for streaming sports. Check out the best two options below - NordVPN and the best budget option, Surfshark.

Vuelta a España schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Location Length Terrain Timing (CET) September 5 Stage 10 Valladolid - Valladolid 25.8km Individual time trial 13:57 - 17:30 September 6 Stage 11 Lerma - La Laguna Negra 163.5km Hilly 13:15 - 17:30 September 7 Stage 12 Olvega - Zaragoza 151km Flat 13:58 - 17:30 September 8 Stage 13 Formigal - Col du Tourmalet 135km Mountain 13:50 - 17:30 September 9 Stage 14 Sauveterre-de-Bearn - Larra-Belagua 156.5km Mountain 12:55 - 17:30 September 10 Stage 15 Pamplona - Lekunberri 158.5km Hilly 13:20 - 17:30 September 11 Rest day Santander Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 September 12 Stage 16 Liencres Playa - Bejes 120.5km Hilly 14:40 - 17:30 September 13 Stage 17 Ribadesella - Alto de l'Angliru 124.5km Mountain 13:40 - 17:30 September 14 Stage 18 Pola de Allande - La Cruz de Linares 179km Mountain 12:47 - 17:30 September 15 Stage 19 La Baneza - Iscar 177.5km Flat 13:15 - 17:30 September 16 Stage 20 Manzanares el Real - Guadarrama 208km Hilly 11:55 - 17:30 September 17 Stage 21 Hipodromo de la Zarzuela - Madrid 101.5km Flat 17:14 - 19:58

