Team presentation makes a splash in Utrecht for 2022 Vuelta a España - Gallery
By Jackie Tyson published
Jumbo-Visma and 22 other teams arrive via boats on Utrecht canal to enthusiastic crowds in Netherlands
The streets and waterways of Utrecht, Netherlands were decorated ahead of the Grand Depart of the 2022 Vuelta a España, with the team celebrations taking place on Thursday ahead of the team time trial that will see the 184 riders race through the city on Friday.
Utrecht Mayor Sharon Dijksma welcomed the large crowd gathered on Vredenburg-Platz, noting that the Netherlands had now scored a trifecta for hosting all the Grand Tours, most recently the Tour de France in 2015 and three times for the Giro d’Italia (2002, 2010, 2016). It is the second time the Vuelta has started in the Netherlands, last in 2009 in Drenthe.
The riders representing the 23 teams were paraded past fans along the Utrecht canal using boats to sail on the waterway to the main plaza area.
One of the first of the teams parading on the stage was Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, and the crowd responded with loud cheers and applause for hometown favourite Boy van Poppel.
The Dutch squad Jumbo-Visma was the final team to make introductions to the crowd, with three-time Vuelta winner Primož Roglič and a roster complete with three Dutch riders - Robert Gesink, Sam Oomen and Mike Teunissen.
Other teams with riders making the Vuelta start on home soil are Bora-Hansgrohe (Wilco Kelderman, Danny van Poppel), Bahrain Victorious (Wouter Poels), EF Education-EasyPost (Julius van den Berg), Ineos Grenadiers (Dylan van Baarle), Team DSM (Joris Nieuwenhuis), Trek-Segafredo (Daan Hoole) and Burgos-BH (Jetse Bol).
After a technical 23.3km team time trial on Friday moving counter-clockwise around the city centre. There are two more days of racing in the Netherlands before moving to Spain.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).