Cyclingnews Buyer's Guides: buying advice for all areas of your ride
Cyclingnews' guides and advice on the best cycling accessories, bikes, clothing and components to help improve your ride
Cyclingnews is committed to providing our readers with the absolute best advice when it comes to cycling tech and gear. Whether you're looking for a brand new aero road bike, a cheap Zwift setup, or the best bike bag for flying - we're dedicated to putting our team's experience to good use and provide tips, tricks, and genuine cyclist-to-cyclist buying advice.
Our experienced team of testers and writers are field-testing, evaluating and group-benchmarking everything from entry-level products to professional equipment to provide you with an informed buying decision.
We will test all the latest products as they are launched, pitting them against the competition to help you decide whether or not they are worth your hard-earned investment.
Best bike buyer's guides
If you're looking for a new bike, we've put a number of bikes to the test, compared the differences, and done the research so you don't have to. Here are a number of guides tailored to help you choose the best when searching for your new bike.
- Aluminium road bikes: 7 of the best available
- Best climbing bikes: Lightweight race-ready road bikes
- Best cyclocross bikes
- Best road e-bikes
- Best aero road bikes
- Best carbon road bikes
- Best steel road bikes
We also understand that there are many different bike brands to choose from, each of which offer a range of model derivatives. And while this can be a complicated decision, we've put together an overview of each brand's range, explaining the differences to simplify your hunt.
- Trek road bikes 2019: range, details, pricing and specifications
- Specialized road bikes 2019: range, details, pricing and specifications
- Pinarello road bike range 2019
- Merida road bike range 2020
- Canyon road bikes 2019: range, details, pricing and specifications
Clothing
- Castelli range overview
- Sportful range overview
- Best base layers
- Best arm warmers
- Best bib shorts
- Best cycling jerseys
- Best cycling socks
- Best winter gloves
- Best waterproof cycling jacket
Shoes
- Best Mavic road cycling shoes
- Giro Road Shoes
- 9 best road cycling shoes
- Winter cycling shoes: what to look for when buying road cycling shoes for winter 2019
Helmets
- 10 best road bike helmets
- Best aero helmets for cycling
- Best cheap road bike helmets
- Best Mavic road cycling helmets
- Giro road bike helmets
Accessories and Components
The Best Bar Tape
The best bar tape: comfortable handlebar tape to protect your palms
Considering that for the duration of all rides your hands will be in contact with your bar tape, this often overlooked detail can make a big difference to your riding experience for a relatively cheap outlay.
Whether you're looking to freshen up your bar tape, overhaul your groupset, or invest in an indoor training setup, our buyer's guides for accessories and components are here to help.
- The best bar tape
- Best front bike lights
- Best rear lights for cycling
- Best bike lock
- Best road handlebars
- Best road cycling pedals
- The best road cycling saddles
- The best bike bags, boxes and cases for travelling
- Best road bike mudguards
- Best bike pumps
Eyewear
Groupsets
Wheels
- Best road bike wheels
- Best lightweight wheels for cycling
- Best gravel and adventure cycling wheels
- Best road cycling tyres
- Best winter road bike tyres
- Mavic road wheels range
- Best Campagnolo road cycling wheels
Campagnolo Groupsets
Campagnolo Groupsets Explained
Campagnolo holds a position as an aspirational, premium brand, manufacturing road groupsets. With such a range, here's an explanation of the differences.
Record your ride: Computers and cameras
- Best action cameras
- 9 best cycling computers
- Garmin Edge GPS computer line-up for cycling
- GoPro deals for cyclists
Power meters and indoor training
- 5 best power meters for cycling
- 10 best smart trainers
- Zwift: Everything you need to know
- Cheapest Zwift setup
Deals
Here at Cyclingnews, we're not only interested in sharing helpful buying advice, suggesting and recommending products we've tested. We also want to help you find the best price available on those very products, so we will regularly share information about deals we've spotted so that you can take advantage. Whether that's a Black Friday cycling deal, a one-day flash sale, or the best road helmet deals this month, we're here to help!
Black Friday Deals
Black Friday cycling deals
Black Friday road bikes
Black Friday bike helmets
Black Friday turbo trainer deals
Black Friday GoPro deals
Wiggle Black Friday
Evans Cycles Black Friday
Backcountry Black Friday
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy