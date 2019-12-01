The best Cyber Monday GoPro deals
Find cheap Cyber Monday GoPro deals with our pick of the best options available
We've compiled the best Cyber Monday GoPro deals to help our fellow cyclists record their ride, no matter the reason.
Whether you're hunting down a GoPro deal because you want to try your hand ad YouTube vlogging, or you're simply a cyclist that wants to record your saddle time in case of an accident, there are plenty of options available.
Best GoPro deals in the USA
USA GoPro Hero7 Silver | 34% off at Amazon.com
Was $299.99 | Now $197.30
The GoPro Hero7 Silver is 34 per cent off at Amazon for Cyber Monday. The rugged, waterproof action camera is ideal for high-octane photography.View Deal
USA GoPro Hero7 White | 30% off at Walmart
Was $199.99 | Now $139.00
For our American readers, the GoPro Hero7 White is now $139.00 for Cyber Monday at Walmart, although very little stock remains. View Deal
Best GoPro deals in the UK
UK GoPro Hero7 White | 28% off at Amazon
Was £179.99 | Now £129.99
In the UK, The GoPro Hero7 White is 28 per cent off at Amazon.co.uk for Cyber Monday. The rugged, waterproof action camera is ideal for high-octane photography.View Deal
UK GoPro Hero7 Silver | 40% off at Amazon.co.uk
Was £279.99 | Now £169.00
For our UK readers, the GoPro Hero7 Silver is a whopping 40 per cent off at Amazon for Cyber Monday, bringing it down to below the original price of the White. View Deal
GoPro Hero8 Black | Save £50 at Amazon UK
Was £379.99 | Now £329.99
Save £50.00 on GoPro's latest, feature-packed Hero8 Black camera with Amazon's Cyber Monday weekend deal.View Deal
Best action cameras for cycling
If you're unsure which to choose and you're looking for advice the best action cameras for cycling, we've put together a handy guide of our favourites.
If you're looking for a cheap GoPro, you might already know the exact model you want and are simply looking for the best Cyber Monday GoPro deal, alternatively, the best discount might help sway your decision. Well, no matter your situation, we've outlined the GoPro options, handpicked the best Cyber Monday GoPro deals and shared them below to help you make your decision.
One great thing about GoPro is you can rest assured that whatever price you pay, be that full RRP or an amazing Cyber Monday GoPro deal, you'll be getting a solid, waterproof action camera with fantastic picture quality and a ready-for-anything construction. Here, we'll run through the basics of each, and provide the best deals for all.
As we'll start with the more recent GoPro releases and work our way backwards, you should find the Cyber Monday discounts grow as you work your way down the page, but we'll be sure to highlight the deals that stand out. Check out our Cyber Monday bike deals hub for a summary of all the best deals we've found across cycling so far.
GoPro Hero 8 Black
The Crème de la crème
Weight: 128g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 60FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 50-120 minutes | Slo-mo: 8x | Auto low light: Yes
GoPro Max
New 360-degree shooter is an aspiring vlogger's dream
Weight: 128g | Waterproof: 5m | Quality: 5.6K at 30FPS | Photo: 16.6MP | Battery: 50-120 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: Yes
GoPro Hero 7 Black deals
This range-topping model from the market leader features all the bells and whistles, but cheap deals may be hard to come by for now
Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 60FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 45-90 minutes | Slo-mo: 8x | Auto low light: Yes
GoPro Hero 7 Silver
Cheaper, but misses out on some features
Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 30FPS | Photo: 10MP | Battery: 106-146 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: No
GoPro Hero 7 White
A new option for the budget-conscious, but discounted older models might be a better choice
Weight: 92g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 1080p at 60fps | Photo: 10MP | Battery: 106-146 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: No
GoPro Fusion
If you're an aspiring vlogger and want stunning 360-degree footage, this is your go-to option
Weight: 220g | Waterproof: 5m | Quality: 5.2K at 30FPS | Photo: 18MP | Battery: 75-80 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: No
GoPro Hero 6 Black
The former leader is still a solid action camera, and its age should mean a cheap GoPro deal is available
Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 60FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 70-110 minutes | Slo-mo: 8x | Auto low light: Yes
GoPro Hero 5 Black
4K footage should provide clear footage no matter your discipline
Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 30FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 120 minutes | Slo-mo: 4x | Auto low light: Yes
GoPro Hero 5 Session
The small yet capable 4K GoPro that won't look out of place on your premium race bike
Weight: 74g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 30FPS | Photo: 10MP | Battery: 95 minutes | Slo-mo: 3x | Auto low light: Yes
GoPro Hero 4 Black
Old, but gold. The Hero 4 Black was great in 2015, and it's still holding its own today.
Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 40m with housing | Quality: 4K at 30FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 80 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: Yes
Alternative options:
GoPro has been making action cameras since 2004, so it stands to reason that there'll be an option for all budgets as older models come with bigger and bigger discounts, but there are a few more options on the market that might be of interest. Here is a quick roundup of alternative cheap action camera deals that might be of interest.
