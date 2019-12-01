We've compiled the best Cyber Monday GoPro deals to help our fellow cyclists record their ride, no matter the reason.

Whether you're hunting down a GoPro deal because you want to try your hand ad YouTube vlogging, or you're simply a cyclist that wants to record your saddle time in case of an accident, there are plenty of options available.

Best GoPro deals in the USA

USA GoPro Hero7 Silver | 34% off at Amazon.com

Was $299.99 | Now $197.30

The GoPro Hero7 Silver is 34 per cent off at Amazon for Cyber Monday. The rugged, waterproof action camera is ideal for high-octane photography.View Deal

USA GoPro Hero7 White | 30% off at Walmart

Was $199.99 | Now $139.00

For our American readers, the GoPro Hero7 White is now $139.00 for Cyber Monday at Walmart, although very little stock remains. View Deal

Best GoPro deals in the UK

UK GoPro Hero7 White | 28% off at Amazon

Was £179.99 | Now £129.99

In the UK, The GoPro Hero7 White is 28 per cent off at Amazon.co.uk for Cyber Monday. The rugged, waterproof action camera is ideal for high-octane photography.View Deal

UK GoPro Hero7 Silver | 40% off at Amazon.co.uk

Was £279.99 | Now £169.00

For our UK readers, the GoPro Hero7 Silver is a whopping 40 per cent off at Amazon for Cyber Monday, bringing it down to below the original price of the White. View Deal

GoPro Hero8 Black | Save £50 at Amazon UK

Was £379.99 | Now £329.99

Save £50.00 on GoPro's latest, feature-packed Hero8 Black camera with Amazon's Cyber Monday weekend deal.View Deal

If you're looking for a cheap GoPro, you might already know the exact model you want and are simply looking for the best Cyber Monday GoPro deal, alternatively, the best discount might help sway your decision. Well, no matter your situation, we've outlined the GoPro options, handpicked the best Cyber Monday GoPro deals and shared them below to help you make your decision.

One great thing about GoPro is you can rest assured that whatever price you pay, be that full RRP or an amazing Cyber Monday GoPro deal, you'll be getting a solid, waterproof action camera with fantastic picture quality and a ready-for-anything construction. Here, we'll run through the basics of each, and provide the best deals for all.

As we'll start with the more recent GoPro releases and work our way backwards, you should find the Cyber Monday discounts grow as you work your way down the page, but we'll be sure to highlight the deals that stand out. Check out our Cyber Monday bike deals hub for a summary of all the best deals we've found across cycling so far.

(Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro Hero 8 Black

The Crème de la crème

Weight: 128g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 60FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 50-120 minutes | Slo-mo: 8x | Auto low light: Yes

Hypersmooth 2.0

Forward-facing microphone

Built-in mount

Improved shock-resistance

4k filming will struggle to last an hour

(Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro Max

New 360-degree shooter is an aspiring vlogger's dream

Weight: 128g | Waterproof: 5m | Quality: 5.6K at 30FPS | Photo: 16.6MP | Battery: 50-120 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: Yes

Built-in mount

Six microphones

Much easier to edit than the Fusion

(Image credit: Courtesy)

GoPro Hero 7 Black deals

This range-topping model from the market leader features all the bells and whistles, but cheap deals may be hard to come by for now

Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 60FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 45-90 minutes | Slo-mo: 8x | Auto low light: Yes

Live streaming

GPS

Waterproof without housing

Battery life will last little more than a criterium or a day's worth of commuting

(Image credit: Courtesy)

GoPro Hero 7 Silver

Cheaper, but misses out on some features

Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 30FPS | Photo: 10MP | Battery: 106-146 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: No

GPS

More competitive price

Will last you a few hours of continuous filming

Waterproof without housing

No auto low light

(Image credit: Courtesy)

GoPro Hero 7 White

A new option for the budget-conscious, but discounted older models might be a better choice

Weight: 92g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 1080p at 60fps | Photo: 10MP | Battery: 106-146 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: No

Good battery life

Most budget-friendly from the new line-up

Waterproof without housing

No 4K

No auto low light

(Image credit: Courtesy)

GoPro Fusion

If you're an aspiring vlogger and want stunning 360-degree footage, this is your go-to option

Weight: 220g | Waterproof: 5m | Quality: 5.2K at 30FPS | Photo: 18MP | Battery: 75-80 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: No

360-degree footage

5.2K footage

Waterproof without housing

Difficult editing process means it's one for the serious enthusiasts

(Image credit: Courtesy)

GoPro Hero 6 Black

The former leader is still a solid action camera, and its age should mean a cheap GoPro deal is available

Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 60FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 70-110 minutes | Slo-mo: 8x | Auto low light: Yes

8x slow motion will provide super clear footage

Automatic low-light adjustment

Waterproof without housing

Photo quality not as good is newer models

(Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro Hero 5 Black

4K footage should provide clear footage no matter your discipline

Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 30FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 120 minutes | Slo-mo: 4x | Auto low light: Yes

Automatic low-light adjustment

Waterproof without housing

Touchscreen for easy controls

Photo quality not as good is newer models

(Image credit: Courtesy)

GoPro Hero 5 Session

The small yet capable 4K GoPro that won't look out of place on your premium race bike

Weight: 74g | Waterproof: 10m | Quality: 4K at 30FPS | Photo: 10MP | Battery: 95 minutes | Slo-mo: 3x | Auto low light: Yes

Small, unobtrusive size

4K video

Lightweight

Automatic low-light adjustment

Waterproof without housing

Housing prone to scuffing

(Image credit: Courtesy)

GoPro Hero 4 Black

Old, but gold. The Hero 4 Black was great in 2015, and it's still holding its own today.

Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 40m with housing | Quality: 4K at 30FPS | Photo: 12MP | Battery: 80 minutes | Slo-mo: 2x | Auto low light: Yes

Automatic low-light adjustment

4K video

Wi-fi and bluetooth connectivity

Needs housing for waterproofing

Alternative options:

GoPro has been making action cameras since 2004, so it stands to reason that there'll be an option for all budgets as older models come with bigger and bigger discounts, but there are a few more options on the market that might be of interest. Here is a quick roundup of alternative cheap action camera deals that might be of interest.