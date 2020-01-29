Cheap bike helmets: Budget cycling helmets and the best road bike helmet deals available today

If you're looking for a cheap bike helmet, but you don't want to compromise on safety, then there are a few options available to you. You might look at the market's budget offerings, the sort of helmets that offer great levels of comfort, safety and performance while keeping a close eye on the price.

Alternatively, you might be interested in getting a little more for your money; hunting down the best helmet deals to ensure you get the top-of-the-range options at discounted prices.

However, rather than spending forever browsing through the sale pages of the various online retailers, we've done the hard work for you. Here, we've put together a roundup of the best cheap bike helmet deals from both USA and UK retailers, organised by price.

Also, if you're not looking for the bells-and-whistles and just want a quality helmet that'll keep you safe, we've put together our pick of the best budget helmets.

Jump to:

Best helmet deals USA

Best helmet deals UK

Best budget helmets

No matter your budget, preference or needs, scroll down and you'll find the best cycling helmet deals available today.

USA Deals

Giro Aether MIPS | 28% off at Amazon

Was $350.00 | Now $249.90

A lightweight, well-ventilated helmet that's earned its place in our roundup of the best road bike helmets. Now with over $100 off at Amazon, it's even better value for money!View Deal

Poc Ventral SPIN| 55% off at Backcountry

Was $289.95 | Now from $130.49

Opting for yellow will get you 55% off for this pro level helmet at Backcountry, or if you want a less subtle colour, the navy will still bag you a handy 50% discount. View Deal

POC Octal Raceday | 45% off at Backcountry

Was $199.95 | Now $109.99

If you like the divisive POC design, then this helmet offers great airflow, adjustability, comfort and above all, safety. Available in 'Garminium Blue' or 'Septane Green' at this price, it's available in small and medium sizes at this knockdown price. View Deal

Lazer Z1| 39% off at Backcountry

Was $229.95 | Now $109.95

This range-topping helmet from Belgian helmet specialists Lazer is on offer at a great deal if you are a size large and happy with the White-Silver colourway. A very light and comfortable lid with great protection capabilities. View Deal

POC Octal Aero | 70% off at Jenson USA

Was $270.00 | Now $79.99

Known for their focus on safety features, Swedish protection brand POC has also delivered an aerodynamic and relatively svelte (just 200g) race helmet. Its looks can be divisive, but at 70% off (size small only in a choice of white or navy) at Jenson, this is a great deal. View Deal

MET Strale | 53% off at Jenson USA

Was $100.00 | Now $47.00

A mid-weight (285g medium), mid-level road helmet at a bottom of the range price. A large central vent cools this lid and you'll walk away with a cool 53% off at Jenson USA. Available in medium and large only, across six different colours. View Deal

Giro Cyprus MIPS | 67% off at Jenson USA

Was $100.00 | Now $32.99

The Giro Cyprus MIPS is available at Jenson USA with a huge 67% off. You really don't need to spend big for a super-safe helmet. Available in two colours and in size medium or large, it's a great option if you want to avoid spending big.View Deal

UK Deals

Poc Ventral SPIN| 37% off at Evans Cycles

Was £270.00 | Now £169.00

This deal is only for medium helmets in black (and you only find this out once you go through to checkout) but even with that limitation this is a great deal on a top-end helmet featuring brilliant ventilation and build quality.View Deal

Abus Gamechanger | 28% off at ProBikeKit

Was £179.99 | Now £129.00

The Abus Gamechanger is one of our favourite aero helmets, even at full price we consider it a worthy investment, but now you can get it in a choice of four colours across three sizes. View Deal

Kask Valegro | 30% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £169.00 | Now £117.99

Not small change by any means, but for a top-of-the-range, well-ventilated helmet that is worn by Team Ineos, the Kask Valegro is a relative steal at £117.99 over at Hargroves Cycles. View Deal

Oakley Aro5 | Up to 46% off at Evans Cycles

Was £199.00 | Now from £107.00

This MIPS-equipped aero race helmet from Oakley is available at a bargain price at Evans Cycles. The best price is on the green option, but you can also get the black-red option for just £3 more.View Deal

Specialized S-works Prevail 2 - 2019| 50% off at Cyclestore

Was £174.99 | Now £87.49

Available in small and large sizes in the black/green colour, this is a chunky discount off this premium race helmet from Specialized. At 201g this is a seriously lightweight lid with great ventilation and fit. View Deal

Specialized Airnet Red/Black - 2019| 29% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £92.00 | Now £64.99

The Specialized Airnet is an impressive mid-priced helmet high on comfort and with good ventilation. Large and small sizes offered in red/black only but representing a great value deal for this quality helmet.View Deal

Kask Mojito X - Black/red| Up to 48% off at Evans Cycles

Was £119.00 | Now from £61.00

This well-liked helmet from Kask represents excellent value at full price let alone this offer from Evans - albeit only in the Black/red option for medium sizes. It's also discounted to a lesser extent on a full range of colours and sizes so well worth a look regardless. View Deal

Met Manta - 2018 | Up to 68% off at Wiggle

Was £180.00 | Now from £55.99

The Met Manta helmet made it into our list of best aero helmets, and you can now have it with at least 60% off. Size 52-56cm only, and the best discount is on the white version. View Deal

Giro Savant | 50% off at Wiggle

Was £84.99 | Now £42.49

This is a great mid-range helmet now at a budget price. It features a MIPS liner for rotational protection and at 286g is a good weight for the price. Available in size small in black or white.View Deal

Best budget helmets

If our selection of cheap cycling helmet deals above hasn't provided you with a suitable option for your next purchase. Fear not, we have another solution. Below, we round up the best budget helmets available today.

You don't need to spend a fortune on a helmet to ensure your head stays cool, comfortable and protected in the event of a crash. In fact, despite the weight penalty, budget cycling helmets can be just as accomplished and even better looking than some of the more premium options out there.

Of course, if you are looking for top-of-the-range, then we've got you covered there too; check out our roundup of the best road bike helmets. Alternatively, if you're looking to save watts, then we also have a guide to the best aero helmets.

What about safety I hear you say? Well, contemporary helmets - cheap helmets included - have to conform to stringent industry safety standards, which vary from region to region. (Every cycling helmet sold in the UK must meet the EN1078 standard, for example). Some of the helmets in the list below come standard with MIPS, a rotational slip-plane cradle system, which can significantly reduce brain injuries and concussions caused by crashes.

To make things a little easier for you, we've selected the best budget cycling helmets, each of which offers impressive ventilation, colour combinations and pricing. Our advice? Shop around. Look for a helmet that fits properly, offers good ventilation and aesthetics, don't be pressured into spending more than your budget allows, and buy from a well-known reputable retailer to ensure safety standards are adhered to.

If you're looking for a helmet but don't want to spend a fortune, and you're unsure exactly which to choose, our guide below will explain the best cheap cycling helmets to help you on your way.

Abus Aduro 2.1

Speed, protection and impressive ventilation for under £50

Price: Starting at US$59 / £49 / AU$89 | Weight: 295g, medium | Rotational safety: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 6

Price

Ventilation

Fit

No rotational safety

The Abus Aduro 2.1 might be one of the cheapest here but it's a superbly designed and well put together cycling helmet with an array of colour options to suit all tastes.

Ventilation is taken care of by three inlet and 10 outlet ports connected by flow channels, which have improved both the helmet's cooling and aerodynamic properties.

Other positives include a built-in insect/mosquito net, ponytail compatibility and Abus’ venerable Zoom Ace retention system which allows the user to finely adjust the head cradle for a customisable fit.

Kask Rapido

An affordable, performance-built helmet designed for speed

Price: Starting at US$100 / £65 / AU$140 | Weight: 220g, medium | Rotational safety: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 7

Lightweight

Ventilation

Aerodynamic

No rotational safety

The Kask Rapido incorporates 24 strategically placed vents to ensure the optimal relationship between cooling and aerodynamic efficiency. As such, the Rapido is very much a race-focused budget helmet with a feathery weight to match, 220g for a medium.

There's also an extensive range of design options to suit most tastes — seven colours which include a selection of bright and neutral hues.

The catch? Well, the Kask Rapido is one of the few helmets here that doesn't utilise a MIPS rotational protection system. It does, however, use MIT technology; a Kask-specific measure which joins the inner polystyrene cap to the outer polycarbonate shell, ensuring better shock absorption in the event of a crash.

Catlike Chupito

The Catlike Chupito offers impressive ventilation and protection for riders of all abilities

Price: Starting at US$84 / £69 / AU$122 | Weight: 270g, medium | Rotational safety: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 4

Ventilation

Price

LNP protection

Design may not appeal to everybody

Catlike's distinctive design and ventilation pattern may not appeal to everybody but it does provide a unique alternative to the ubiquitous helmet shapes of its rivals.

The Chupito is one of the Spanish brand's newest additions and although it's an entry-level model, it still boasts a raft of features that make it an appreciably appealing proposition.

The 24 ventilation slats ensure cooling properties of the highest order, while the structure itself has been bolstered to protect the occipital area using the company's Low Nape Protection (LNP) technology.

Scott ARX Plus

Good ventilation and looks make the Scott ARX Plus a seriously impressive and competent cycling helmet

Price: Starting at US$96 / £79 / AU$139 | Weight: 260g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 4

Ventilation

Aesthetics

Fit

Limited colour combinations

Another example of trickle-down technology, the Scott ARX Plus helmet combines premium aesthetics with the added safety of MIPS slip-plane protection for under £80.

It really is an impressive-looking helmet — a collection of 22 strategically placed vents and four stealthy colour combinations ensure it ticks all the right boxes when it comes to cooling and style.

In terms of fit, the ARX Plus benefits from Scott's MRAS2 retention system that supplies a secure and comfortable fit with three adjustable height positions.

Lazer Blade+

A more affordable Lazer Z1

Price: Starting at US$109 / £89 / AU$179 | Weight: 265g, extra small | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL | Colours: 3

Fit

Lightweight

Ventilation

Retention system may take some getting used to

Like many of the helmets listed here, the Lazer Blade+ also shares many similarities with its high-end siblings, in this case, the Z1. It even benefits from the same colourway options — black, white and yellow.

With 22 vents and internal channelling, you get amazing ventilation for hot days, and Lazer’s Rollsys top-mounted retention system which can accommodate heads of all shapes. The Blade is also compatible with the company's aeroshell, rear LED light and LifeBeam heart-rate monitor.

A nice touch is Lazer's crash replacement program: if your helmet has been involved in an accident it can be replaced at a reduced price for up to three years after the purchase date.

Specialized Propero III with ANGi

Like a Specialized Prevail, only cheaper and slightly heavier

Price: Starting at US$130 / £95 / AU$200 | Weight: 315g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 3

Aesthetics

Ventilation

Crash sensor

Exposed rear EPS foam prone to denting

Weight

At first glance, it's difficult to tell the Specialized Propero III apart from high-end Prevail, what with the similarities they share in ventilation architecture, protection and adjustability.

In fact, it's only when placing them on a scale that the differences between the two come to the fore: the Propero is noticeably heavier at 315g, but just as comfortable as its premium brother.

In terms of safety, the Propero uses a helmet-mounted sensor called ANGi, which measures the forces transmitted to your helmet during a crash and transmits a text alert and GPS coordinates to your emergency contacts.

Learn more about Specialized ANGi here

Bontrager Circuit MIPS

A little on the pricier end of the sub-£100 spectrum but a quality option nonetheless

Price: Starting at US$149 / £99 / AU$199 | Weight: 300g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 7

Blendr integration

Fit

Safety

Weight

The Bontrager Circuit helmet shares a large portion of its aesthetics with the brand's premium Velocis helmet, and it certainly looks the part with seven colour options to choose from.

At 300g the Circuit might be a little on the heavy side but it does utilise MIPS as well as a Boa retention system, which ensures a comfortable fit. The 'in-mould composite skeleton' is claimed to improve not only the helmet's structural integrity but the size of the 16 ventilation slats too, for improved cooling.

It also benefits from Blendr integration mounting points which allow for the easy fitment of GoPro cameras and Bontrager lights.

Bell Formula LED MIPS

With MIPS and a built-in 20-lumen LED, the Bell Formula is, on paper, one of the safest budget helmets on the market

Price: Starting at US$120 / £99 / AU$174 | Weight: 351g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 4

Ventilation

Float Fit LED

Design

Weight

Dull colour palette

Bell has been producing helmets (for all sports) for well over 60 years, so the American-based company knows a thing or two about safety and protecting your head.

Not only does the Bell Formula use MIPS, it also benefits from a bright, 20-lumen rear LED that's incorporated into the fit system for added levels of safety and visibility. The fit system, dubbed Float Fit, uses an easy-to-turn rubber-moulded dial for incremental adjustments.

While exquisitely detailed in terms of texture and design, the Bell Formula LED is let down by its limited-and-uninspiring colour options.

Giro Syntax

Stealthy looks combined with a great fit

Price: Starting at US$110 / £99 / AU$179 | Weight: 260g, medium | Rotational safety: MIPS | Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colours: 6

Price

Quality

Fit

The finishing could be better

The Giro Syntax belies its £100 price point. Offering a host of features usually reserved for helmets twice its value, the Syntax stands head and shoulders above its rivals, particularly in terms of safety with MIPS as standard.

Six colourways are available to match any style or preference. Visually, the Syntax looks aggressive with 25 large vents that provide both an aerodynamic and cooling effect. Like most helmets in the Giro range, it benefits from the Roc Loc/MIPS retention system.

At 260g (medium), the Syntax represents a happy medium as far as weight goes coming in lighter than the more premium Vanquish.

Best prices on our other favourite helmets by type

If you're not certain of the type of helmet you're looking for, we've got you covered. Here at Cyclingnews, we've put a number of road bike helmets to the test to decide which are worthy of our recommendation. We've included all the major helmets, including the best aero helmets and the more-lightweight, better-ventilated all-rounder road helmets. We then scanned the internet to find the best deals on these helmets just for you.

Best aero helmet deals

Do you agree that aero is everything? Is the offer of a watt saving too much to ignore? Could that extra speed be the difference between a win and a loss? If so, an aero road helmet is right for you. Our buyers guide to the best aero helmets will provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision, but here are the best deals on our recommended choices.

Best all-rounder helmet deals

If maximum ventilation and minimum weight are the primary requirements for your road helmet, then an all-rounder is likely to be your preference. Our guide to the best road helmets should provide you with all the tools to buy the right helmet for you. But if you already know your Mojito from your Prevail, take a look at the deals below and save some money while you save your head.