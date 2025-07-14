Amazon Prime Day may be over, but our exclusive NordVPN deal saves you up to $700, comes with a $50 Gift Card and 4 Months free – don't miss out, as it ends soon

As we head into the third week of the Tour de France, defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is in the yellow jersey, with almost a minute lead. However, it's far from a done deal that the Slovenian will be top of the podium in Paris on 27th July. Former winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep), along with a host of big–name riders, are lurking not far behind, looking to lay down a challenge to Pogačar.

As the Tour heads into the big mountains, there is plenty of exciting action still to unfold, and a ton of climbing and mountain summit finishes. Today's stage 10 features 165.3 km and 4,400m of elevation gain – which concludes on the mountain summit of the Puy de Sancy. There's also the small matter of Bastille Day, and French riders including Kévin Vauquelin, Lenny Martinez and Romain Grégoire pushing the main GC contenders hard for French glory.

One thing is for sure, you won't want to miss a single moment, and our how to watch the Tour de France 2025 guide has all the information you need on local TV coverage and live streams wherever you are.

How to watch the Tour de France in the US or UK

Peacock has the exclusive TV rights to the Tour de France and many other major races in the US in 2025, including the La Vuelta a España, Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de France Femmes, and much more, so with a Peacock subscription you'll be all set for a full season of WorldTour racing, and much more.

NBC will also provide live coverage of select stages and you can access NBC via streaming services FuboTV, DirecTV, and Hulu+.

Streaming service Peacock doesn't have any big streaming deals currently, but they are offering 12 months for the price of 10 at the moment. Peacock will occasionally drop 12-month subscription offers, so it's worth checking in regularly.

For UK viewers, this year is the last one in which ITV will be broadcasting the Tour de France for free. TV viewers will find each and every stage live on ITV4, with a simulcast on the ITVX free streaming platform.

Alternatively, you can watch the Tour de France on TNT Sports and Discovery+, who will have the exclusive rights from 2026. You can get TNT Sports on your box through a dedicated pay-TV package, while Discovery+ is the streaming platform, with subscriptions costing £30.99 per month.

Peacock TV 12-month plan: $79.99 at Peacock TV Get 12 months for the price of 10 and stream the men's and women's Tours de France Live in 2025, plus over 80,000 hours of TV, movies and a ton of other sports, including NBC Sports, Golf, Rugby and Premier League football.