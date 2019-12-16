Best pressure washers for cleaning your bike

Cycling is an ongoing battle with dirt, road grime and mud, especially during the winter. Whether you want to give your carbon road bike a quick rinse, or need to do a full-body hose-down before your significant other allows you in the house after riding your gravel bike or racing on your cyclo-cross bike, a pressure washer can make quick work of claggy mud.

After a muddy ride, it’s important to make sure you get the muck off your frame before it solidifies because when dry, it’s harder to remove than a chainring mark on your brand new white cycling socks.

There is a fair bit of controversy when it comes to pressure washing bikes, but as long as you're sensible and don’t point a stream of high-velocity water directly into bearings seals at point-blank range, they can be a beneficial tool to simplify your post-ride clean up.

What to look for in a pressure washer

1. How much power?

If you are looking at a pressure washer for your bike, you only need enough power to unstick stubborn mud.

When it comes to flow rate, the lower end of the spectrum will be more than enough to clean your ride; look for a jet washer with a max pressure below ~100-bar or about 1400 psi - even then you won’t need the full power - and a low flow rate to minimise water usage.

2. Stand back

Even with a light-duty pressure washer, at point-blank range, you can still strip the paint off your frame, not to mention grease from the inside of bearings. Take a step back and start at the distance where the stream begins to transition to mist, and only move closer for really tough mud.

3. Spray nozzle and lance

Look for a nozzle that fans the water out into a sheet as this will help to get rid of the stickiest mud while also spreading the water pressure out over a wider area.

The pressure washers you can buy today

(Image credit: Rinse Kit)

Rinse Kit Plus

Portable power-free pressure washer

Capacity: 7.5-litre | Spray Pressure: 65psi | Power source: None | Price: £90 / $115 / AU$150

No power source needed

Pump accessory to top up the pressure

Pressure goes quickly

With a 7.5-litre capacity, the Rinse Kit requires no battery or pumps, instead utilising an internal pressure chamber to drive water through the end of the nozzle. When it's time to spray, the Rinse Kit will give you about two minutes at full blast before the pressure starts to drop off - about enough time to de-mud a bike. If you’re cleaning multiple bikes by yourself, there is a pump accessory that allows you to top up the pressure.

The tank is insulated (Rinse Kit also offers a car cigarette-lighter-powered heater), so you don’t need to freeze cleaning up in a trailhead parking lot, and the washer can be filled either using a garden hose or your kitchen sink.

Roughly the size of a small cooler, it comes with a 1.8m hose, meaning it can be left in the back of your car while spraying off bikes.

(Image credit: Mobi)

Mobi V-15 Mobile Washer

Putting the cigarette lighter in your car to good use

Capacity: 15-litre | Spray Pressure: 135psi | Power source: 12v accessory plug | Price: £100 / $150 / AU$205

Consistent spray

No leaks

Connections are fragile

Priced at £100 / $150 / AU$205, the Mobi V-15 utilises a 12v accessory plug to power the pump which pushes water from its 15-litre reservoir out of the spray nozzle at up to 135psi. From full to empty, the washer will spray for just under seven minutes at full chat.

The hose is long enough to leave the reservoir in the back of your car, and the washer uses a clever anti-lag system to deliver a constant stream from the moment you press the trigger until it runs out, preventing air from finding its way into the pump.

Mobi also includes a showerhead and brush attachment, though neither are particularly useful for bike cleaning.

(Image credit: Worx)

Worx Hydroshot

Self-contained pressure washer

Capacity: N/A | Spray Pressure: 363Psi | Power source: 2v or 4v Battery | Price: £130 / $149 / AU$189

Adjustable Power

Multi-spray nozzle

Size

Heavy and can be difficult to handle

With the pump located inside the lance; Worx claims the Hydroshot offers about 363psi of pressure on tap, and the multi-spray nozzle allows you to customise the stream, you'll just need to find a water source.

It comes with a hose, a collapsible bucket and works with fittings from a standard garden hose — you can even screw a bottle into the bottom.

Worx makes an extensive range of power tools, and the Hydroshot uses the same battery as the drills, saws, grinders, and leaf blowers in the range; so if you’ve already bought into the ecosystem, all your gadgets will be compatible.

(Image credit: Aqua2go)

Aqua2Go

Buy if you have a stable of bikes to clean away from home

Capacity: 17-litre | Spray Pressure: 115psi | Power source: 110v rechargeable battery | Price: £140 / $144 / AU$ TBC

Huge capacity

Long battery life

Weight

Plastic feels cheap

The Aqua 2 Go pressure washer holds 17-litres of water and runs off of an internal 110v rechargeable battery allowing for about 12min of spray time. With the included ‘pistol’ sprayer, the pressure can be adjusted from 44psi up to 115psi, and the 5m hose means you’re not tethered directly to the unit.

It’s one of the more weighty portable washers in this list, with the fixed battery tipping the scales at 7kg before its filled with water - the washer does have wheels for easy manoeuvrability though.

The washer also comes with a showerhead and brush with inline mount for soap or bike wash.

(Image credit: Bosch)

Bosch Fontus

Perfect for a mucky ‘cross race

Capacity: 15-litre | Spray Pressure: 218psi | Power source: 18v battery | Price: £270 / $TBC / AU$365

Large water tank

Long battery life

Hose is unruly

Price

Roughly the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, the Bosch Fontus is a fully self-contained unit which runs on the brand’s standard 18v cordless power tool batteries.

For a portable unit, the Fontus has a sizable 15-litre water tank, and weighs nearly 10kg empty — luckily there are wheels and an extendable handle, so you don’t have to lift and carry the hefty unit.

The spray gun looks like a garden hose head and offers four spray patterns and four levels of pressure topping out at 218psi.

(Image credit: Muc-Off)

Muc-Off Pressure Washer

A 'bike-specific' pressure washer you can also use to clean your car and driveway

Capacity: N/A | Spray Pressure: 1450psi | Power source: Mains | Price: £80 / $TBC / AU$TBC

Different lances for different purposes

Snow foam lance

Soft touch handle

It's just a regular pressure washer

Need mains power and a water source

Touted as ‘the world’s first bike-specific power washer’, Muc-Off’s take on the jet wash isn't all that different from a light-duty unit from your local hardware store, requiring both a power and water source. It has a flow rate of 6.5-litres per minute and a max pressure of 1450 psi.

It comes with three lances, including a low-power head specifically for bikes — Muc-Off is also offering a snow-foam head, which has an inline mount for a bottle of your favourite bike wash to give your bike a bubble bath.

For the time being, the Muc-Off Pressure washer is only available in Europe, with the North American and Australian versions still to come.

(Image credit: Karsher)

Karcher K2 Full Control

A hardware store pressure washer that's great for bikes

Capacity: N/A | Spray Pressure: 1600psi | Power source: Mains | Price: £89 / $119 / AU$99

A boat load of accessories

German build quality

Twist pressure adjustment

Snow foam attachment sold separately

When it comes to electric power washers, there is a whole hardware store full of units that will turn your water tap into a concentrated stream. For bike cleaning (and general domestic use) we like the Karcher K2 Full Control.

It's a bit more powerful than the Muc-Off unit with 1600psi on tap, but included is the Vario Power Spray Wand which allows you to adjust the water pressure with a twist.

A snow foam nozzle can be purchased separately, which allows you to attach a bottle of bike wash and cover your bike in a layer of foam.