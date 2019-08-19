The popularity of aero road bikes has been on a consistent upward trajectory over the past decade. The fascination with going faster by using less energy has long been considered the holy-grail in cycling, and this need for speed, particularly in the pro peloton, has led to vast investment from manufacturers, which has resulted in radically faster, more compliant and lighter-weight aero bikes, thanks to advances in aerodynamic understanding, computational fluid dynamics testing, and improved carbon-fibre layering techniques.

Truncated aerofoil tube profiles, component integration and deep-section aero wheels have become the order of the day as bike manufacturers attempt to out-do each other in a bid for the fastest aero road bike crown. Paired with aero enhancements throughout cycling, with the advent of aero helmets and aero speed suits, we're able to go faster than ever before.

While significantly lighter than the time trial bikes from which they draw inspiration, the modern aero road bike is designed to save you watts by cutting through the air like a samurai sword. There's a lot of science involved but even the casual weekend rider will find it difficult to dispute the speed gains of the aero road bike - both from a visceral and physical sense.

However, it's not just speed, watt savings and reduced drag coefficients but also all-round comfort that has become an important factor to consider when choosing an aero road bike. Early examples of aero road bikes were known for their unforgiving ride qualities, but that's not the case anymore. It appears as though the recipe has been mastered with all modern examples offering a well-balanced combination of speed, weight and compliance.

Aero road bikes explained

The more-easily a moving object cuts through the air, the less energy it needs to keep it moving - it's simple physics really. What this means is that if the playing fields were equal and every cyclist possessed the exact same metabolic engine, the rider with the most aerodynamic bike would win the race - every time.

The speed at which the benefits of improved aerodynamics become greater than that of saving weight is around 15kph, which, depending on fitness, is likely to be at a gradient of around six per cent. Therefore, in all but the steepest of mountain days, it's not necessarily the lightweight bike that wins the race, but the one that is best suited to the topography.

In the pro peloton, team mechanics are now able to get their aero road bikes close to the minimum weight limit of 6.8kg, meaning there's little to be gained by using a brand's less-aerodynamic 'lightweight' offering. However, for the rest of us, where that limit doesn't apply, the decision ought to be a more considered one. Here are a few attributes to look at before buying an aero road bike.

Aerofoil tubing

Round tubes are out and truncated, tear-drop-style tubing is in. These wind-tunnel-honed shapes have resulted in faster, more slippery bikes which have also made for some aggressive-looking facades, too.

Integration

One of the biggest buzzwords, when it comes anything pertaining to aero bikes, is integration. Simply put, integration refers to the seamless melding of proprietary components to the bike's frame so that the overall aerodynamics are not adversely affected. As such the cockpit, brakes and seatpost have all been refined and positioned so as not to meddle with the bike's drag coefficient. Some brands offer one-piece handlebar/stem combinations with hidden cables, others neatly integrate the brake calipers or utilise frame-specific seatposts with invisible binders.

Wheels

Bar some of the more entry-level offerings in each model range, most aero road bikes come with deep rim profiles as standard. Just remember that you can always upgrade your wheelset should you require something more aggressive.

Best aero road bikes you can buy today

Cannondale SystemSix

The fastest bike Cannondale have ever made

Brake: Disc | Frame: Hi-Mod Carbon, Carbon | Sizes (cm): 47, 51, 54, 56, 58, 60, 62 (men) | Weight: 7.8kg (Ultegra 54)

Speed

Handling

Price

Weight

Aesthetics not for everyone

The SystemSix moniker is nothing new to Cannondale, having first appeared 12 years ago in the form of a hybrid carbon fibre/aluminium composite frame. Ahead of its time in many ways, it paved the way for future models such as the lightweight and dynamic SuperSix Evo, which has also been given the aero treatment.

The blueprint of the all-new SystemSix - Cannondale's first dedicated aero road bike - has been touted by the American company to be the 'fastest on the planet'. At 7.8kg it may seem a little on the portly side but Cannondale says the added grams will do little to thwart progress, even on the hills.

The SystemSix makes an endearing case for itself as far as free speed is concerned. It's seriously fast - be it on a descent, flat or climb, and the powerful disc brakes make for controlled modulation mid-corner.

Offering a choice of Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Ultegra Di2, Ultegra mechanical and Red eTap AXS groupsets, there should be a SystemSix for all levels of budget.

Taylor Phinney's Cannondale SystemSix Disc

Model range





Cannondale SystemSix Hi-MOD Dura-Ace Di2

Cannondale SystemSix Hi-MOD Red eTap AXS

Cannondale SystemSix Carbon Ultegra Di2

Cannondale SystemSix Carbon Ultegra

Cannondale SystemSix Women's Carbon Ultegra Di2

Pinarello Dogma F12

Race-proven and Grand Tour-tested, the Dogma F12 is on the heavier side, but the ride quality is hard to fault

Brake: Disc, rim | Frame: Carbon | Sizes (cm): 42, 44, 46.5, 47, 50, 51.5, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57.5, 59.5, 62 | Weight: 840g (Frame only)

Sizing

Race-proven performance

Variety List

Pricing

Polarising aesthetics

Developed in collaboration with Team Ineos the Pinarello Dogma F12 is available in both rim- and disc-brake guises, both of which were developed independently of each other in a bid to ensure the brand's race-honed tenets remained unsullied.

As such, disc-equipped versions benefit from a 40 per cent stiffer fork to better deal with the added braking forces of powerful hydraulic brakes while rim-brake models have finally made the move to direct-mount calipers. Interestingly, Pinarello decided to skip the F11 moniker and jump straight to F12, just like the F10 before it which chose to forgo the F9 badge.

As a dedicated aero road bike, Pinarello has ensured the Dogma F12 has achieved the best aerodynamic efficiency values of any of its predecessors, thanks to re-worked, wind-tunnel-optimised asymmetric tubing. While it still retains the same flat back downtube of the F10, it gets a kinked top tube - an addition the Italian brand claims is a case of form following function.

Other key updates include a redesigned bottom bracket and chunkier chainstays which have bolstered stiffness by 10 per cent (over the F10), improved tyre clearance, and prompted the use of internal cable routing thanks to the new Talon Ultra integrated handlebar.

The one downside of the F12 is its overall weight. Ahead of the Tour de France's more-mountainous days, in a bid to bring the weight down to the UCI's 6.8kg minimum weight limit, Team Ineos invested in a number of £5,000 Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayer wheelsets.

Egan Bernal's Pinarello Dogma F12

Model range

Pinarello Dogma F12 Disc Red eTap AXS

Pinarello Dogma F12 Disc Dura-Ace Di2

Pinarello Dogma F12 Disc Dura-Ace

Pinarello Dogma F12 Disc Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Pinarello Dogma F12 Disc Campagnolo Super Record

Pinarello Dogma F12 Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Pinarello Dogma F12 Campagnolo Super Record

Pinarello Dogma F12 Dura-Ace Di2

Pinarello Dogma F12 Dura-Ace

Bianchi Aria

An affordable aero race machine loaded with tech and spec

Brake: Disc/rim | Frame: Carbon | Sizes (cm): 44, 47, 50, 53, 55, 57, 59, 61 (unisex) | Weight: 8.38kg (Ultegra disc 53cm)

Speed

Handling

Price

Weight

Wheels could be deeper

The Bianchi Aria is one of the most versatile aero road bike offerings gathered here. Not only is it super-efficient in a straight line boasting a phenomenal turn of speed, but it's also impressively responsive to directional changes thanks to the steep head angle and racy geometry.

The frame comprises all the aero-optimised shapes you'd expect from a bike of this nature, with an integrated frame and fork, dropped seat stays and a d-shaped seat post - it all looks very fast.

The range comes in the choice of both rim- and disc-brake options and while it does err on the heavy side, it still climbs well and offers impressive compliance despite lacking the Countervail technology as used on the brand's higher-value models such as the Oltre.

That said, if it's greater comfort you're after, disc-equipped versions can accommodate wider tyres - the Aria comes with 28C road tyres as standard.

Model range

Bianchi Aria Ultegra Disc

Bianchi Aria 105 Disc

Bianchi Aria Ultegra Di2 Disc

Bianchi Aria Ultegra Di2

Bianchi Aria Ultegra

Bianchi Aria Triathon Ultegra

Bianchi Aria 105

Canyon Aeroad

The Canyon Aeroad hits all the right markers in terms of aesthetics, performance and price

Brake: Disc/rim | Frame: Carbon | Sizes (cm): 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), 2XS, XS, S, M (Women) | Weight: 7.6kg (Aeroad CF SL 7.0)

Weight

Aesthetics

Price

Aggressive geometry

With a name such as Aeroad, there's no mistaking what this weapon was designed to do - attack the finish line as quickly as possible.

There are a host of models available from rim and disc to men- and women-specific options, the Aeroad has something for everybody, regardless of budget.

To make its products more accessible to a broader spectrum of riders, Canyon offers an impressive selection of entry-level models that feature Shimano 105 components, a move which has done little to impact the overall performance and weight. In fact, the entry-level Aeroad CF SL 7.0 weighs just 7.6kg.

As expected, the Aeroad does get more expensive the further you move up the range, the pinnacle of which is the Aeroad CF SLX Disc 9.0 which comes tricked out in a SRAM Red eTap groupset.

Nathan Haas' Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9 SL Disc

Model range

Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc 9.0 SL

Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc 9.0 Di2

Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9.0 SL

Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9.0 Di2

Canyon Aeroad CF SL Disc 8.0

Canyon Aeroad CF SL 8.0

Canyon Aeroad CF SL Disc 7.0

Canyon Aeroad CF SL 7.0

Scott Foil

With its proven pedigree the Scott Foil makes no bones about its ability as a race bike - it's firm and razor-sharp

Brake: Disc, rim | Frame: Carbon | Sizes (cm): 47, 49, 52, 54, 56, 58, 61 | Weight: 7.3kg (Foil Premium Disc 54cm)

Performance

Speed

Handling

Lightweight

Ride quality on the firmer side

The Scott Foil aero road bike may not be the cheapest option out there but when it comes to ride comfort, aesthetics and integration - it's a difficult bike to trump. In fact, with stage wins at all three grand tours, a slew of classics victories, and a rainbow jersey to boot, the Foil's pedigree is indisputable as an out-and-out race bike.

While the line-up still comprises both rim brake- and disc brake-equipped models, it's the latter that adds enhanced levels of comfort thanks to the use of wider tyres. Unlike the rim-brake version which utilises a bottom-bracket-mounted caliper (something that limits the use of crank-based power meters) the disc version is compatible with all power meters, crank-arm units included.

Regardless of which model you prefer the Foil is one of the most comfortable aero road bikes in the segment - it has won Paris-Roubaix after all.

Annemiek van Vleuten's World Championship winning Scott Foil

Model range

Scott Foil Ultimate Disc

Scott Foil Premium Disc

Scott Foil RC Disc

Scott Foil 10 Disc

Scott Foil 20 Disc

Scott Foil 10

Scott Foil 20

Scott Foil 30

Cervelo S3

Fast and reactive, if a little firm, the Cervelo S3 is one of the most refined and purest aero road bike options

Brake: Disc, rim | Frame: Carbon | Sizes (cm): 48, 51, 54, 56, 58, 61 | Weight: 8.15kg (S3 Ultegra Disc 54cm)

Pedigree

Speed

Handling

Aesthetics

Lacks compliance

Pricey

The notion of aerodynamics is nothing particularly new to Cervelo having single-handedly created the aero road bike concept back in 2002 with the aluminium Soloist. With aerofoil tubing developed by NACA – the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics – the Soloist was unlike anything seen before.

Like all models in Cervelo's S range, the S3 has been designed to be as slippery as possible utilising wind tunnel testing data to refine frame geometry and reduce drag coefficient. As such the S3 has gone with internal cable routing and a new bar and stem to complement its wind-cheating physique, something Cervelo dubs TrueAero - which makes it faster than the previous-generation S5.

All these tweaks have resulted in a 102g weight saving over its predecessor. It's also stiffer and more compliant than before and the range also benefits from the added surety of hydraulic disc-brake modulation.

Model range

Cervelo S3 Ultegra Di2 Disc

Cervelo S3 Ultegra Disc

Cervelo S3 Ultegra Di2

Cervelo S3 Ultegra

Specialized Venge

Specialized has managed to make their aero road bike lighter and more user-friendly without jeopardising its straight-line speed

Brake: Disc | Frame: Carbon | Sizes (cm): 49, 52, 54, 56, 58, 61 (men) | Weight: 7.42kg (Venge Pro 56cm)

Speed

Weight

Stiffness

Price

The third-generation Specialized Venge is the lightest version yet with dropped seat stays and shaped tubing that make for an aggressive and purposeful facade.

Honed in the company's 'Win Tunnel' wind tunnel, the Venge favours speed and performance over comfort – Specialized claims the new Venge will save you 8 seconds over 40km compared to its predecessor, the Venge ViAS.

That's not to say it's bereft of any sense of compliance. While it may not boast the fancy suspension trickery of the Roubaix, the Venge gains added levels of comfort by way of bigger tyres and lower pressure, it can handle rubber of up to 32mm.

The new model also benefits from a more user-considered build - for example, split headset spacers enable adjustment without the need to re-cable the entire front end.

Elia Viviani's Specialized S-Works Venge

Model range

Specialized S-Works Venge eTap

Specialized S-Works Venge

Specialized Venge Pro eTap

Specialized Venge Pro

Giant Propel Advanced

Taking integration to the next level, the Propel Advanced is one of the better disc-equipped aero road bikes in the segment

Brake: Disc, rim | Frame: Carbon | Sizes (cm): S, M, ML, L | Weight: 8kg (Propel Advanced Pro Disc Medium)

Speed

Aero tech

Integration

Limited colourways

The Giant Propel Advanced, like its rivals, is available in both rim- and disc-brake configuration but boasts a high level of integration across the board to ensure it stays slippery. In fact, it's only the entry-level Propel Advanced 1 that utilises a regular stem/bar cockpit.

Although the range still makes do with a couple of rim-brake options, the Propel Advanced was completely redesigned in 2018 with disc brakes in mind using both Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and wind tunnel testing, the result of which has culminated in a 10-watt improvement over its predecessor.

One of the Propel's most intriguing attributes is the stem which hides the shift cables and brake hoses and keeps everything tidy. The range also gets wind-cheating deep-section 42/65mm front/rear aero wheels outfitted in the choice of Giant's very own SLR or Cadex monikers.

Patrick Bevin's Giant Propel Disc

Model range

Giant Propel Advanced SL Disc

Giant Propel Advanced Pro Disc

Giant Propel Advanced Disc

Giant Propel Advanced Pro

Giant Propel Advanced

Trek Madone

Trek's flagship road bike is faster and more comfortable than ever before

Brake: Disc/rim | Frame: Carbon | Sizes (cm): 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60, 62 (men); 47, 50, 52, 54, 56 (women) | Weight: 7.81kg (Madone SLR 8 Disc 56cm)

All round brilliance

Aesthetics

Compliance

Price

Weight

You'd expect something as aero-looking and performance-orientated as the Trek Madone to possess a harsh and unforgiving ride quality but it doesn't. Like the Domane, the Madone also utilises an IsoSpeed decoupler, but in this application, it's located in the top tube and offers a certain degree of adjustability – something Trek claims has boosted comfort and stiffness by 17 and 21 per cent respectively.

The Madone however, has always been a proponent of aerodynamic trickery and, as such, employs a compendium of clever go-faster techniques such as an integrated two-piece carbon bar and stem (SLR models), Kammtail Virtual Foil tubing and disc-equipped aero wheels that will accommodate tyres of up to 28mm.

A lighter rim brake version is also available with repositioned front brakes behind the fork for improved aero proficiency. As the range-topper in the Trek road bike range, all Madones feature carbon frames and high-end SRAM or Shimano groupsets.

Richie Porte's Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc eTap

Model range

Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc eTap

Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc

Trek Madone SLR 9

Trek Madone SLR 8 Disc

Trek Madone SLR 8

Trek Madone SLR 7 Disc eTap

Trek Madone SLR 7 Disc

Trek Madone SLR 6 Disc

Trek Madone SLR 6 Disc Speed

Trek Madone SLR 6

Trek Madone SL 6

Merida Reacto

An incredibly fast machine with the handling characteristics to match

Brake: Disc | Frame: Carbon | Sizes (cm): XS, S, S/M, M/L, L, XL | Weight: 7.78kg (Reacto Disc 8000-E medium)

Performance

Handling

Variety, both in terms of spec and carbon layups

Firm ride quality

Polarising looks

The Merida Reacto aero road bike has been updated to be more in line with modern trends - lighter, aero and more efficient. As such, the Reacto's slimmed down, aerofoil tubing and dropped seat stays make up the majority of the aero alterations.

Apart from the enhanced aerodynamic gains, the dropped seat stays and S-Flex carbon seat post provide improved levels of comfort and pliancy by flexing and absorbing road chatter.

Despite the manufacturer's claims of bolstering comfort and pliancy, it's still one of the stiffest and most responsive aero road bikes in the category, a fact underscored by the use of high-end CF4 carbon and aggressive frame geometry complete with integrated Vision Metron cockpit on its raciest of models.

Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Reacto

Model range

Merida Reacto Disc Team-E

Merida Reacto Team-E

Merida Reacto Disc 8000-E

Merida Reacto 8000-E

Merida Reacto Disc 7000-E

Merida Reacto 7000-E

Merida Reacto 6000

Merida Reacto Disc 5000

Merida Reacto 5000

Merida Reacto Disc 4000

Merida Reacto 4000

Merida Reacto 500

Merida Reacto 400

Merida Reacto 300

Cyclingnews sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Cyclingnews is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.