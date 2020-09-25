Amazon Prime Day is an annual sale across all global iterations of Amazon, the worlds largest online retailer. It usually takes place in July, however, this year's has been postponed. While the official new date is yet to be announced, we'll be sure to bring you all the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals when they are available.

The purpose of Cyclingnews' Amazon Prime Day cycling deals roundup is to collate the best cycling deals available at Amazon throughout the lead-up and over the sale period itself. While Amazon's cycling product portfolio can be very hit and miss, we will be sure to share the deals that we think are worth your while.

Last year, Prime day was held over two days, a theme we expect to repeat in 2020, however, it is usually held at the end of July, but as we're all aware, 2020 hasn't been a typical year by any stretch.

Postponed to October?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day was postponed from its usual mid-summer slot. Officially, Amazon is only stating that Prime Day 2020 is 'delayed' and it was rumoured to be postponed until September, however, multiple sources are suggesting that Amazon Prime Day 2020 will begin on October 13th.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Amazon 30 Day free trial Amazon Prime $12.99 /mth View at Amazon

Want cycling deals today?

If you don't want to wait for your cycling deals fix, then we've put together a list of quick links of cycling retailers with cycling sales right now. Check them out below:

Amazon : Amazon contains a lot of non-cycling products, of course, but there are deals for us too!

: Amazon contains a lot of non-cycling products, of course, but there are deals for us too! Jenson USA : Summer apparel clearance and 67% off helmets

: Summer apparel clearance and 67% off helmets Competitive Cyclist : Find your flow with 40% off framesets

: Find your flow with 40% off framesets Backcountry : Up to 50% off across their wide range of outdoor products

: Up to 50% off across their wide range of outdoor products Rei : Up to 64% off cycling and more in other categories

: Up to 64% off cycling and more in other categories ProBikeKit : Twin-pack tyre deals and up to 65% off in the warehouse sale

: Twin-pack tyre deals and up to 65% off in the warehouse sale Rapha : Huge savings on 2020 season cycling kit

: Huge savings on 2020 season cycling kit Wiggle : 50% off Mavic and more

: 50% off Mavic and more Chain Reaction Cycles : The Chain Reaction cycles summer sale is live

: The Chain Reaction cycles summer sale is live Moosejaw: Discounted gravel bikes and more

Best Amazon cycling deals

Amazon isn't necessarily the first place you'd go to buy new cycling tech. You might not find a Pinarello Dogma on a Lightning Deal, but you will regularly find turbo trainers, cycling computers, GoPro cameras, smartwatches, tablets on which to run Zwift, and more. Here are the best available today.

Giro Empire SLX | 51% off

Was $349.99 | Now $171.47

While sizing is a little limited, we couldn't avoid a better-than-half-price deal on some of the best-rated shoes we've tried. In our Giro Empire SLX review, we found them to be lightweight, comfortable and airy, and although laces might be a turn off for some, there's no denying the comfort they offer. View Deal

Fizik X5 Terra gravel shoe | 22% off

Was $150.00 | Now $117.69

When heading offroad with your new gravel bike, you'll need some shoes that can handle the rough stuff, not least handle the occasional hike-a-bike. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 35 | 44% off

Was $169.99 | Now $95.87

Desgined for runners, yes, but that doesn't mean there isn't a crossover into cycling. It can connect to Garmin connect, control your music, measure your heart rate and more.



View Deal

Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker | 20% off

Was $49.99 | Now $39.97

Cyclists and coffee, name a better duo. If you like nothing more than a cup of coffee after your ride, then this is a super affordable way to make it happen.

View Deal

Garmin Edge 520 Plus | 18% off

Was $279.99| Now $229.99

The Edge 520 Plus might be considered old hat nowadays, but let's be honest, it's still a bloomin' good cycling computer with more features than many of us will ever use. Rather than paying full price, you can pick this one up with 18% off. View Deal

Cycling deals from everywhere else

Here at Cyclingnews, we're dedicated to providing you, our readers, with the best buying advice when it comes to bikes, cycling clothing, components, and accessories. Around annual events like Prime Day and Black Friday, we compile the best deals available so that once you've decided on your purchase, you can also find the best price.

However, you don't need to wait until big sale events to get great deals on cycling tech, we have a range of pages dedicated to providing you with great prices on great products.

For a broad-ranging roundup, our cycling deals guide is regularly updated with deals on everything from aero road bikes to commuter helmets. However, if you know what you're looking to buy, the following guides go into more detail on specific categories:

Alternatively, if you've got a voucher to spend, or you simply want to check out the best deals from a specific retailer, check out our retailer-specific guides:

Happy to wait?

Bookmark this page and set a reminder for early October if you want to check out our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals. We promise to save you the time and effort of sifting through Amazon yourself. We'll do the hard work to find all the deals, including those niche little voucher codes and discounts that aren't immediately obvious. All you need to do is sit back, enjoy the ride, and take advantage by picking yourself up some discounts along the way.

The best deals are reserved for paying members of Amazon Prime, a subscription service that offers a number of benefits on top of the added savings on Prime Day, such as music streaming, exclusive TV programs, and free one-day delivery for a number of Amazon retail purchases. You could sign up for a monthly fee, but why not sign up for a free 30-day trial first.