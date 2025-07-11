These cheap frozen treats may be the maddest way we've ever seen to avoid muscle cramps, but they are on sale for Amazon Prime Day if you're crazy enough to try them

As I write this, it's the tail end of a four-day Amazon Prime Day event, and in the UK at least, there is an ongoing heatwave. I am planning a very long ride tomorrow, and so have electrolytes on the brain, and as such, trawled Amazon to see what was available.

For more conventional athletes, there are products like the Styrkr electrolyte tablets on offer, and for convenience on the bike, they are hard to beat and are currently on sale.

However, curiosity got the better of me and I searched for deals on single-serving pickles, which have long been seen at hot, long endurance races like Unbound to give athletes a quick hit of salts.

Madly though, I also stumbled upon what is perhaps my favourite deal of the whole Amazon Prime Day: Dill pickle freeze pops.

From what I can tell, they are simply frozen dill pickle brine, and claim to help "prevent and treat muscle cramps", and I can believe there's some truth in that, as well as helping to cool you down, though the packaging also states you can enjoy them frozen or unfrozen... 'Enjoy' might be the wrong term for slurping down warm pickle brine, but still.

They are on sale if you want to try your hand, and if I were in the States, not the UK, I'd be sorely tempted to give them a try, but alas, I cannot find them this side of the pond.

Freezing your nutrition isn't unheard of, and when I was at the Vuelta a España last year, I saw riders warming up while slurping frozen energy gels. Maybe my best bet is to simply buy some ice lolly moulds and a big jar of pickles and try my hand at making my own...