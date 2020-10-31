Best bike multi-tools: Fix your bike on the go with these multi-tools

Whether it be tightening a rattling bottle cage, raising your saddle a little, or fixing a broken chain, having the right bike multi-tool in your pocket can save a heap of frustration and the ever-embarrassing, ‘can you come and pick me up’ phone call. Having the wrong one can mean cammed-out bolts and a few too many expletives uttered in a public space.

The best bike multi-tools come in all shapes and sizes, some packing nearly a workshop worth of tools into a swiss army knife fold-out design, while others are lightweight and minimalist with only the bare essentials — or sometimes having the wrong tools altogether. Finding the right balance between size and functionality is critical.

Read on for a round-up of the best bike multi-tools our tech team reaches for on the way out of the door for a ride.

If you want to know what features to look for when buying the best bike multi-tool for you, head to the bottom for our guide covering what to look for in a multi-tool,

Blackburn Tradesman If inspector gadget were a bike multi-tool, he’d be a Blackburn Tradesman Hex: 2-8 | Torx: T25, T30 | Screwdriver: Phillips head, Flat head | Chain tool: Yes | Extras: Spoke wrenches, valve core remover, disc brake pad spreader, quick link splitter, quick linker holder | Price: £27 / $30 / AU$45 | Weight: 136g $29.95 View at Amazon 20 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Valve core remover and quick link remover Quick link holder L-Shaped keys complicate some jobs

Blackburn’s Tradesman multi-tool has 18 built-in tools, with Hex heads from 2-8mm, two Torx bits, screwdrivers, a valve core remover and a disc pad spreader. But that's not all; there is also a chain tool with an integrated quick link splitter, and it even has a spot to store your quick link, so you don’t have to dump out your entire seat pack to find it — no word on go-go gadget faster-legs yet, though.

It’s heavy when you drop it onto a scale, and it's pretty big too, though this does give you a bit more leverage for loosening sticky bolts.

Birzman Feexman E-Version 5 Best minimalist bike multi-tool Hex: 4-6 | Torx: T25 | Screwdriver: Phillips head | Chain tool: No | Extras: N/A | Price: £9 / $12 / AU$20 | Weight: 58g $15.32 View at Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Compact Lightweight Inexpensive Might not be enough tools to get the job done

Most of the tools we’ve highlighted here are relatively full-featured, but maybe that’s not what you’re after; instead, you might just need something small and lightweight that will get you out of a pinch. Enter the Birzman Feexman E-Version 5.

It has three Allen keys, a T25 bit and a Phillips head screwdriver and, costing less than £10, is pretty budget-friendly. Even still, it doesn’t sacrifice any quality with an aluminium body and Chrome-Vanadium bits.

Topeak Mini 20 Pro Small and loaded with functions Hex: 2-10 | Torx: T10, T25 | Screwdriver: Phillips head, Flat head | Chain tool: Yes | Extras: Tyre lever, Bottle opener, Spoke wrench | Price: £24 / $40 / AU $58 | Weight: 151g $34.95 View at Chain Reaction Cycles Neoprene case Compact Tons of tools Not feathery light Metal, rather than plastic, tyre lever

Topeak’s Mini 20 is the brand's most fully-featured ‘mini’ bike multi-tool. All up, there are 23 tools here, which Topeak has managed to pack into a surprisingly small and compact package.

The wrenches range from 2mm to 10mm, with the smallest size being L-shaped and the 10mm is a head that fits onto the end of the 8mm bit. It also has T10 and T25 Torx bits, flathead and Phillips head screwdrivers, and a removable chain breaker.

The Topeak comes with a metal tyre lever, the chain breaker sees integrated spoke wrenches, and the pin is driven by the 3mm hex head to give you extra leverage when trying to punch the pin out of a broken link. Finally, the tool comes with a neoprene bag.

Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX+ Ratchet tool that can get into all those hard to reach places Hex: 2-8 | Torx: T10, T15, T25 | Screwdriver: #2 Phillips | Chain tool: Yes | Extras: Polymer tyre levers | Price: £36.99 / $44.95 / AU $82.81 | Weight: 195g $36.88 View at Amazon Ratchet makes for fast use Very compact design can get into small areas easily Organised case Tyre levers Bits can be fiddly Not recommended for high force tightening and loosening On the heavy side

Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX+ is the best tool we have used for getting into those tight areas. Its low height and ratchet system mean that even the most awkward bolts can be tightened or loosened extremely quickly and easily. Topeak offers a good range of bits although as they are just standard bits, the tool selection can be easily customised or replaced should one go missing.

Topeak also includes a chain tool compatible up to 12 speed chains, a magnetic bit holder for extra leverage and two slim but surprisingly effective tyre levers in its soft case. Ratchet direction is controlled by a small lever that allows quick switching between tightening or loosening. Topeak has made the bit attachments on the handle of the ratchet tool and bit holder magnetic to securely hold bits in place stopping them falling out and getting lost.

Crank Brothers F15 Best tool for stuck bolts Hex: 2-8 | Torx: T25 | Screwdriver: Phillips head, Flat head | Chain tool: Yes | Extras: Magnetic case, Bottle opener, Spoke wrench | Price: £40 / $43 / AU$45 | Weight: 163g $26.98 View at Amazon 5 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ The best looking tool of the bunch Case is functional Bits can come loose

Hidden inside a nifty magnetized metal case, the Crank Brothers F15 actually has 16 tools including hex bits ranging from 2-8mm, a T25 Torx, Philips and flat head screwdrivers a removable chain tool and spoke wrenches.

The case can also be used for additional leverage, which is handy if you’re using the larger hex bits. It’s not light, but it slides into a pocket with ease, and there is an integrated bottle opener to help you with your post-ride mechanical work.

Silca T-Ratchet + Ti-Torque kit Mini-ratchet that will keep your carbon parts uncrushed Hex: 2-6 | Torx: T10, T20, T25 | Screwdriver: Phillips head | Chain tool: No | Extras: Ti Torque Bar, Mini Ratchet | Price: £100 / $99 / AU$200 | Weight: 225g $98 View at Competitive Cyclist 72-point ratchet Works and T-handle or mini-ratchet RRP is rather high in comparison to traditional tools Torque markings are extremely close together and difficult to read

Making an adjustment to your saddle height is always a bit scary when you're working with carbon. You know the collar needs to be tight enough to prevent the post from slipping, but as you turn the bolt, you’re terrified of hearing a heartbreaking crack. Silca’s T-Ratchet eliminates the problem with the Ti-Torque bar; it's essentially a miniature version of the now-discontinued Park Tool TW-1 beam style deflection torque wrench that’s small enough to slide into your pocket.

The other parts of the equation are the 72-point ratchet, which allows for the wrench to be used as a T-handle, a standard ratchet or even a screwdriver. The kit comes with ten high-quality S2 hardened steel bits which can be interchanged should you need different sizes, and it's all kept together in a waxed canvas wallet.

Lezyne CRV-12 bike multi-tool Plenty of tools for the money Hex: 2-8 | Torx: T25 | Screwdriver: Phillips head | Chain tool: Yes | Extras: Spoke wrench | Price: £28.99 / $30 / AU$53.99 | Weight: 115 $29.99 View at Amazon High-quality bits Neoprene cover Fat and hard to get into bottle cages

With forged alloy side plates, the Lezyne CRV-12 features CNC machined Chrome-Vanadium anti-corrosion bits.

It's a relatively compact tool and comes with hex bits ranging from 2-8mm, a Phillips head screwdriver, chain breaker complete with spoke wrenches and a T25 Torx. Tipping the scales at 115g, the tool also comes with a cover to protect it from the elements and prevent it from scratching your phone while they both rattle around in your pocket.

Fix-it Sticks Compact bit based T-handle tool Hex: 2-6 | Torx: T25 | Screwdriver: Phillips head | Chain tool: Available for purchase | Extras: N/A | Price: £22 / $30 / AU$40 | Weight: 116g $24.99 View at Competitive Cyclist Latest update includes replaceable bits Can chop and change bits based on need Lots of pieces to keep track of

Starting as an idea on Kickstarter, Fix-it sticks are a unique take on the multi-tool. Using a modular design, two rods come together to create a T-handle wrench with a bit carrier on each end. This also allows you to use the tool both as an L-handle wrench when you need some leverage or a screwdriver for hard to reach spaces. The brand says the wrench can withstand up to 40nm of torque.

The basic kit comes with 2-6mm hex, a T25 and Phillips head bits. However, these can be chopped and changed based on personal needs as they are standard 1/4in bits. It all wraps up into a 116g package, and there is a range of add-on accessories ranging from chain breakers and tyre levers to a 15mm wrench head.

Park Tool IB-3 Multitool Inside out bike multi-tool ideal for getting into tight spaces Hex: 1.5-8 | Torx: T25 | Screwdriver: Flathead | Chain tool: Yes | Extras: Metal core tyre lever | Price: £19.99 / $29.99 / AU$39.99 | Weight: 170g $29.95 View at Tree Fort Bikes Design allows for additional leverage Fits into tight spaces Lots of pieces to keep track of Don’t forget a real tyre lever

A lot of the best bike multi-tools follow roughly the same design, using two struts on either side, with the bits housed in the middle - Park Tool decided to flip it. The IB-3, as the name almost alludes to, sees ‘i-beam’ up the middle with the tools on either side. This helps get rid of some wasted space and material and allows the tool to fit into tighter places.

With 1.5-8mm hex heads, T25 Torx head, blade screwdriver, composite wrapped tyre lever complete with 8mm box wrench and spoke wrenches, and a chain tool, the IB-3 packs a lot of drivers into a surprisingly small space. Cleverly, the 8mm box wrench in the tyre lever is used to drive the plunger on the chain tool.

How to choose the best bike multi-tool for you

1. What do you need?

The majority of your bike can be disassembled with a 4mm and 5mm Allen key, so at the very least, your bike multi-tool should have hex keys with these two sizes. It’s also worth having a 6mm. While some tools may have an 8mm or 10mm bit, quite often they aren't much use because the tool doesn’t offer enough leverage to break a bolt that size loose.

Some bikes also use Torx bolts — we're looking at you Scott — usually in a T25 and sometimes a T-30, and a Phillips head screwdriver also comes in handy for derailleurs.

The other tool we prioritise on a bike multi-tool is a chain splitter. Even if you have a quick link in your spare tyre kit, you’ll need a chain tool to pop the old link off. Quite often the chain tool will also have spoke wrenches built into the lever.

And along with the rise of tubeless tyres comes the need for new tools. A valve core remover isn't something many will need to use at the roadside, but if you don't have one at home (or if you lost it again), then it's good to know there's one built into your multi-tool.

2. Bit-based or Swiss Army-style

When we say multi-tool, the Swiss Army-style fold-out multi-tools are probably the first things that pop into your mind, but bit-based tools are gaining in popularity because they provide more leverage, can fit into tight spaces and allow you to only bring the tools you need, and none that you don’t. They aren’t the golden ticket, however, with lots of small pieces for you to lose, the bits may not be long enough to reach the recessed bolts on something like a seat-post clamp.

3. Durability and build quality

A bike multi-tool might not be something you use all that often, especially if you have a tool kit at home, but it is probably going to spend a lot of time in your pocket or saddle bag exposed to the elements. The last thing you want is to pull your tool out to fix a roadside issue to find all the hex keys have corroded into place, or have a cheaply made tool break when a little bit of pressure is applied.

4. Extras

Some more extensive bike multi-tools have extras like tyre levers, torque wrenches and bottle-openers. While a torque wrench can be useful out on the road, primarily if you're dealing with carbon components, the rest is a matter of personal opinion - do you think it's worth carrying the extra grams?

Ultimately, tyre levers only weigh a few grams, and even an expensive set doesn't cost all that much or take up much space in your pocket. When it comes to multi-tools with fun additions such as knives, pliers and bottle openers, they might be useful once in a blue moon, but for your Sunday club ride, are they really going to be useful?