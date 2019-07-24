Campagnolo groupsets explained

Image 1 of 15 Campagnolo Super Record 12 speed EPS groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 2 of 15 Campagnolo Centaur 11 speed components (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 3 of 15 Campagnolo Super Record 11 speed EPS groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 4 of 15 Campagnolo Super Record 12 speed groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 5 of 15 Campagnolo Super Record 11 speed groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 6 of 15 Campagnolo Record 12 speed disc groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 7 of 15 Campagnolo Record 11 speed disc groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 8 of 15 Campagnolo Record 11 speed EPS groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 9 of 15 Campagnolo Potenza 11 speed disc groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 10 of 15 Campagnolo Chorus 11 speed EPS groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 11 of 15 Campagnolo Chorus 12 speed groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 12 of 15 Campagnolo Chorus 11 speed groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 13 of 15 Campagnolo Centaur 11 speed groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 14 of 15 Campagnolo Chorus EPS Ergopower shifters and chainset (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 15 of 15 Campagnolo Chorus 12 speed components (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Founded in 1933 by Tullio Campagnolo, the quintessentially Italian cycling brand began after Campagnolo himself conceived a number of innovations while racing. Such ideas included the humble quick release and the derailleur, which we take for granted today. Campagnolo’s continual desire to improve and innovate cemented the company as one of the pioneers in the sport.



Today, Campagnolo hold their position as an aspirational, premium brand, manufacturing a range of road and time-trial components, namely groupsets and wheelsets, as well as a collection of performance-orientated clothing.

Campagnolo’s rich Italian history and its aesthetic panache aren’t the only reasons behind the brand’s loyal following, there are a number of features that help to set Campagnolo groupsets apart from its competition, and create a loyal following worldwide.

For example, the Ergopower shifters’ hood shape is ergonomically designed with Varicushion technology, which offers all-day comfort, channelling water away to provide a secure hold. The shape of these shifters is one of Campagnolo’s distinctive features that loyalists adore about their groupsets. In addition, Campagnolo groupsets use a separate thumb actuated lever to change gear down to a smaller sprocket. Unlike its competitors, Campagnolo’s Ultra-Shift models provide the ability to shift through multiple sprockets both up (five) and down (three) with a single throw of the respective-lever, while the more budget-minded Power-Shift models facilitate a three-sprocket upshift and a single-sprocket downshift. With EPS models, this multi-shift function is adjustable via the MyCampy app, enabling as many shifts as you desire via a simple press-and-hold actuation.

For the 2019 season, Campagnolo are sponsors to WorldTour teams Lotto Soudal, Movistar Team and UAE Team Emirates, as well as ProContinental teams Cofidis, Bardiani CSF, Gazprom-Rusvelo and Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane.

Campagnolo Groupsets

Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed EPS V4

Verdict: The ultimate in performance, but with a hefty price tag to match.



RRP: £3809.99 rim / £4099.99 disc

£3809.99 rim / £4099.99 disc Shifting: Electronic w/ Multi-Shift

Electronic w/ Multi-Shift Braking: Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim

Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim Speeds: 2 x 12

2 x 12 Weight: 2207g rim / 2432g disc

2207g rim / 2432g disc Cranks: 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Chainrings: 53/39, 52/36, 50/34

53/39, 52/36, 50/34 Cassette: 11-29, 11-32

+ Performance, adjustability, aesthetics, 11-speed freehub compatible

- Price

Released in March 2019, Super Record EPS 12 brings electronic shifting to its top-end 12-speed groupset. Available as either a rim or disc brake variant, Super Record EPS is a performance-orientated groupset, aimed at road cyclists who demand the very best from their ride.

12 speed Super Record EPS shares a number of its components with its mechanical namesake, substituting in electronic shifters, derailleurs, subsidised by the V4 battery and interface.

The crankset is made from carbon fibre and a titanium axle, which uses Campagnolo’s Ultra-Torque system, essentially locking together the two halves of the axle in the centre with a single bolt. Taking heed from the 11-speed Super Record crankset design, the 4 bolt spider can fit all three available chainring options.

Rim brakes are available with dual-pivot or direct-mount calipers, and disc brakes come in the form of flat-mount hydraulic calipers - which are available down to Chorus level - paired with centre lock ‘AFS’ (Axial Fixing System) rotors. As per it’s two braking options, Super Record EPS comes with two different shifter variants, both of which feature Campagnolo’s Vari-Cushion rubber hoods, and Multi-Dome technology, which provides tactile feedback to prevent shift uncertainty.

The Super Record cassette, which is also shared with Record groupsets, comes in 11-29 or 11-32 variations. If that’s not enough, 11-34 has since been made available at Chorus level and will work with the Super Record derailleur. The good news is the 12-speed cassettes are the same width as their 11-speed forerunners and will fit your 11-speed wheels without additional expense.

Campagnolo’s EPS groupsets are waterproof to IP67 rating and come with a few features that serve to improve your ride. For example, Campagnolo’s ‘Position Sensor’ which is a sensor built into the derailleurs that auto-adjsuts its position to provide the optimal chain line, no matter your choice of gear. It also includes Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity via the V4 interface, which facilitates wireless connectivity to smartphones and GPS devices. You can use this to access on-board diagnostics and Campagnolo’s Multi Shifting Technology settings via the MyCampy app.

The updated V4 battery is slimmer, yet slightly longer than the V3 it replaces, slender enough that frame compatibility is unlikely to be an issue, and as per Campagnolo’s claims, their already-market-leading ‘Power Unit’ benefits from a 10% increase in capacity. In real-world terms, this should enable around 500-750 miles between charges - depending on terrain and usage, of course.

Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed

Verdict: A world-class road groupset, more gear range and a sleek design, but it gains a few grams over 11 speed.



RRP: £2599.99 rim / £2859.99 disc

£2599.99 rim / £2859.99 disc Shifting: Mechanical w/ Ultra-Shift

Mechanical w/ Ultra-Shift Braking: Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim

Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim Speeds: 2 x 12

2 x 12 Weight: 2014g rim / 2261g disc

2014g rim / 2261g disc Cranks: 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Chainrings: 53/39, 52/36, 50/34

53/39, 52/36, 50/34 Cassette: 11-29, 11-32

+ Performance, aesthetics, 11-speed freehub compatible

- Price

Released in spring 2018, the Campagnolo Super Record groupset was the first 12-speed groupset to hit the road cycling world. With it came a newly designed direct-mount rear derailleur, an updated 12-speed specific front derailleur, a new hollow carbon fibre 4-arm crankset, updated shifter and flat mount disc brakes.

Like the 11-speed groupset it replaces, Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed features Ultra-Shift technology, which enables you to perform three downshifts (to larger sprockets) with a single throw of the lever, and five upshifts (to smaller sprockets) with a single press of the thumb-actuated lever - more than any of its mechanical competitors. You’ll still feel each individual click and subsequent shift, so there’s little chance of shift uncertainty. The option to trim the front derailleur position enables a smooth chain line and prevents chain rub, handy when cross chaining.

The new 12-speed cassette allows a wider gear range without creating gaps elsewhere on the block. The 6 biggest sprockets are made up of two triplets, which were each machined from a single block of steel. This increases stiffness, but it does come at a weight penalty of almost 80g compared to its 11-speed predecessor. Set-up and modification is simplified by way of having just one rear derailleur option that will accommodate all available cassettes, complemented by the four-arm chainset with a single BCD (bolt circle diameter) for all three chainring configurations.

Like Super Record EPS above, the Ergopower levers come with Campagnolo’s Vari-Cushion rubber hoods which improve grip in all weather conditions. Using a small hex-key screw behind the brake lever, you can adjust the free-throw to improve a comfortable ride for all hand sizes - a feature which is available down to Chorus level.

Campagnolo launches Super Record 12-speed groupset

Campagnolo Record 12-speed

Verdict: Top-end mechanical shifting, saving money via a few grams of added weight.

RRP: £1764.99 rim / £1999.99 disc

£1764.99 rim / £1999.99 disc Shifting: Mechanical w/ Ultra-Shift

Mechanical w/ Ultra-Shift Braking: Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim

Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim Speeds: 2 x 12

2 x 12 Weight: 2160g rim / 2389g disc

2160g rim / 2389g disc Cranks: 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Chainrings: 53/39, 52/36, 50/34

53/39, 52/36, 50/34 Cassette: 11-29, 11-32

+ 11-speed freehub compatible, Super Record performance

- Price

Launched at the same time as the Super Record 12 speed mechanical groupset, Record is functionally very similar, but the difference in chosen materials - namely the omission of some titanium and carbon fibre - means it carries a bit of extra weight, whilst being a less expensive proposition.

Record borrows its cassette, chain and disc brakes from Super Record, meaning it gets the same 11-29 and 11-32 sprocket options, the same narrow 12-speed specific chain, and the AFS centre-lock rotors with a safety-inspired rounded external edge. It also includes ergonomically designed shifters with VariCushion hoods, which are designed to provide a secure grip in all weather conditions.

In redesigning the Record chainset, special attention has been paid to better cope with cross chaining and shifting during pedalling dead-spots, however, when compared to Super Record, the Ultra-Torque axle is steel rather than titanium, which adds 90 grams, and it relinquishes the low-friction ceramic bearings.

Campagnolo Chorus 12-speed

Verdict: The most affordable route into 12-speed road groupsets, with a not-so-subtle nod to the gravel road market.

RRP: £1119.99 rim / £1599.99 disc

£1119.99 rim / £1599.99 disc Shifting: Mechanical w/ Ultra-Shift

Mechanical w/ Ultra-Shift Braking: Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim

Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim Speeds: 2 x 12

2 x 12 Weight: 2268g rim / 2511g disc

2268g rim / 2511g disc Cranks: 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Chainrings: 52/36, 50/34, 48/32

52/36, 50/34, 48/32 Cassette: 11-29, 11-32, 11-34

+ Choice of gear range, price, 12-speed, 11-speed freehub compatible

- No 53/39 chainset option, weight

The first thing you notice with the Chorus groupset is the different choice of gearing options, with Campagnolo omitting the 53/39 standard chainring configuration in favour of a 48/32, and the third cassette option of 11-34 being added to the customary 11-29 and 11-32. Chorus looks set to bring 12-speed to the masses, especially those who enjoy a bit of unpaved adventure.

Chorus 12-speed is a mechanical groupset with a choice of hydraulic disc and mechanical rim brakes, offering both dual-pivot and direct-mount calipers for the latter, and takes on a similar aesthetic to 12-speed Record and Super Record. Most of Chorus’ components are specific to the lower-spec groupset, besides the disc brakes and rotors, which are shared with its more premium stablemates.

In order to bring the cost down, the materials used tend to shy away from carbon fibre and titanium, in favour of aluminium and steel, although the crankset still benefits from a carbon fibre layup, retaining stiffness and providing weight savings.

While Chorus forgoes the ability to adjust the hydraulic brake levers’ modulation, it does retain its ergonomic refinement, meaning lever reach can be amended as per your preference - perfect for those with smaller hands.

Campagnolo launches Chorus 12 speed groupset

Campagnolo Super Record 11-speed EPS V3

Verdict: While officially discontinued, the lightest EPS groupset is still a great option at a likely-discounted price.

RRP: £2999.99 rim / £3892.99 disc

£2999.99 rim / £3892.99 disc Shifting: Electronic w/ Multi-Shift

Electronic w/ Multi-Shift Braking: Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim

Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim Speeds: 2 x 11

2 x 11 Weight: 2068g rim / 2345g disc

2068g rim / 2345g disc Cranks: 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Chainrings: 53/39, 52/36, 50/34

53/39, 52/36, 50/34 Cassette: 11-23 up to 11-29

+ Performance, discounted

- Finding 11-speed Super Record level replacement parts may become difficult in future

It would be easy to overlook 11-speed Super Record EPS V3, having been upstaged and outclassed by it’s 12-speed replacement, but the fact remains, 11-speed Super Record EPS is still as good as the day it was released, which is superb.

As Super Record EPS V3 is still readily available with distributors and retailers worldwide, we feel it’s still worthy of inclusion in our list. Considering the 11-speed groupset is already available at a discount from its original RRP, not only are you still getting a world-class selection of components, you’re doing so at a fraction of the original cost.

The maximum cassette sprocket size for an 11-speed Super Record rear derailleur is 29 teeth. While this might not be as wide-ranging as its competition, paired with a compact chainset, most riders should still be able to find a cassette within their requirements.

The primarily carbon-fibre construction is combined with titanium fixings, which helps to keep the weight down and stiffness up, ensuring durability, premium performance, and an aesthetic that is often touted as Campagnolo’s biggest charm, combining function with form to create a groupset that will look and feel at home on any superbike.

The Super Record EPS 11 V3 is the lightest EPS groupset made by Campagnolo and it’s still a worthy addition to your bike, so if you’re not fussed about having the latest and greatest, this might be the solution for you.

Campagnolo Super Record 11-speed

Verdict: The lightest groupset in this list. A crisp-shifting, performance-minded mechanical groupset.

RRP: £2399.99 rim / £2507.99 disc

£2399.99 rim / £2507.99 disc Shifting: Mechanical w/ Ultra-Shift

Mechanical w/ Ultra-Shift Braking: Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim

Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim Speeds: 2 x 11

2 x 11 Weight: 1880g rim / 2182g disc

1880g rim / 2182g disc Cranks: 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Chainrings: 53/39, 52/36, 50/34

53/39, 52/36, 50/34 Cassette: 11-23 up to 11-29

+ Weight, discounts

- Discontinued, so finding Super Record-level replacement parts may become difficult in future.

When the Super Record 11-speed groupset underwent a redesign in 2015, the most obvious update was to the new crankset which was Campagnolo’s first example of the four-bolt pattern still used by the brand’s 12-speed offerings. This new design meant a single bolt circle diameter - and therefore, a single crank - could be used for all available chainring sizes, which for Super Record 11, include 50/34, 52/36 or 53/39.

Super Record 11 also offers the same multiple shift pattern of five up and three downshifts with each throw of the respective lever - as also featured on 11-speed Record, Chorus, and all mechanical 12-speed groupsets.

As for cassettes, the maximum rear-derailleur capacity is 29 teeth - considered plenty at the time of release, but by today’s standards, this is perhaps a shortcoming compared to its competition (Super Record 12-Speed will accommodate up to 34t, for example).

Campagnolo Record 11-speed EPS V3

Verdict: A great way to save a bit of money if weight isn’t priority number one.

RRP: £2899.99 rim / £3583.99 disc

£2899.99 rim / £3583.99 disc Shifting: Electronic w/ Multi-Shift

Electronic w/ Multi-Shift Braking: Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim

Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim Speeds: 2 x 11

2 x 11 Weight: 2169g rim / 2379g disc

2169g rim / 2379g disc Cranks: 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Chainrings: 53/39, 52/36, 50/34

53/39, 52/36, 50/34 Cassette: 11-23 up to 11-29

+ Performance, discounts

- Finding 11-speed Record level replacement parts may become difficult in future

Borrowing all of the important technologies from Campagnolo Super Record, Record 11 EPS V3 is a functionally identical groupset, but it comes in a few grams heavier by virtue of using less carbon fibre and titanium, instead favouring aluminium and steel.

As with Super Record, the cranks are available in three lengths with three chainring configurations, but they forgo the titanium axle. The shifters are a mere 4 grams heavier and are available as either hydraulic disc or rim braking options.

Campagnolo Record 11-speed

Verdict: Super Record performance with a few penny-saving omissions.

RRP: £1749.99 rim / £2329.99 Disc

£1749.99 rim / £2329.99 Disc Shifting: Mechanical w/ Ultra-Shift

Mechanical w/ Ultra-Shift Braking: Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim

Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim Speeds: 2 x 11

2 x 11 Weight: 1986g rim / 2213g disc

1986g rim / 2213g disc Cranks: 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Chainrings: 53/39, 52/36, 50/34

53/39, 52/36, 50/34 Cassette: 11-23, 11-25, 11-27, 11-29, 12-25, 12-27, 12-29

+ Performance, discounts

- Finding 11-speed Record level replacement parts may become difficult in future

Like the EPS versions, the differences between Campagnolo’s Record and Super Record 11-speed groupsets are minimal. There’s the same occasional exclusion of carbon fibre and titanium, which accounts for a 48 grams difference in crankset weight. Of course, this also results in a lower overall price.

The other major difference lies in the rear derailleur - namely the bottom jockey wheel, which loses the ceramic ball bearings in favour of more affordable bushings.

Campagnolo Chorus 11-speed EPS V3

Verdict: The most affordable route to an electronic Campagnolo groupset.

RRP: £1999.99 rim / £3099.99 disc

£1999.99 rim / £3099.99 disc Shifting: Electronic w/ Multi-Shift

Electronic w/ Multi-Shift Braking: Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim

Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim Speeds: 2 x 11

2 x 11 Weight: 2315g rim / 2553g disc

2315g rim / 2553g disc Cranks: 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Chainrings: 53/39, 52/36, 50/34

53/39, 52/36, 50/34 Cassette: 11-23, 11-25, 11-27, 11-29, 12-25, 12-27, 12-29

+ Price, durability, performance

- Weight, could be hard to replace worn out parts in future

If you’ve decided that Campagnolo is for you, and you’ve been sold on electronic shifting, then Campagnolo Chorus 11 EPS is your most affordable option. According to Campagnolo, the shifting performance is exactly the same as the Record EPS and Super Record EPS groupsets that lie above it in the range.

Chorus is the entry-level carbon fibre groupset in the Campagnolo range, with the familiar twill weave pattern adorning the brake levers and rear derailleur, and as you’ve probably guessed, Chorus gains a few grams in exchange for some financial savings. For example, the chainset comes in 35 grams heavier, with approximately 130 grams gained overall.

Campagnolo Chorus 11-speed

Veerdict: A mid-level carbon fibre groupset, that won’t break the bank.

RRP: £1099.99 rim / £1969.99 disc

Shifting: Mechanical w/ Ultra-Shift

Braking: Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim

Speeds: 2 x 11

Weight: 2103g rim / 2284g disc

Cranks: 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

Chainrings: 53/39, 52/36, 50/34

Cassette: 11-23, 11-25, 11-27, 11-29, 12-25, 12-27, 12-29

+ Price, aesthetics, performance, weight

- Replacement parts could be difficult to obtain going forward

Campagnolo Chorus is an 11-speed groupset that takes trickle-down technology and combines it with cheaper materials in order to create a more affordable groupset, without negatively affecting shifting performance. This does add a few grams, albeit a very slight increase. It gains 117 grams on Record and 223 grams over Super Record when comparing the 11-speed rim-brake variants.

Chorus makes use of the same four-arm chainset, which is made from a combination of carbon fibre and steel. There are two rear derailleurs to choose from. The short cage should suffice for most, as it offers capacity for up to a 29 tooth rear sprocket, which covers all cassettes in the Chorus-specific range.

Chorus is where carbon fibre enters the fray as you work up the Campagnolo groupset range. This carbon fibre helps to offer some weight savings, as well as aesthetic improvements when upgrading from the aluminium Potenza.

Campagnolo Potenza 11-speed

Verdict: The crisp-shifting performance of its top-end counterparts. Rim and disc brake compatibility, and solid aluminium construction, all at a budget-friendly price.

RRP: £819.99 rim / £1399.99

£819.99 rim / £1399.99 Shifting: Mechanical w/ Power Shift

Mechanical w/ Power Shift Braking: Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim

Disc, dual pivot rim, direct mount rim Speeds: 2 x 11

2 x 11 Weight: 2299g rim / 2547 disc

2299g rim / 2547 disc Cranks: 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Chainrings: 53/39, 52/36, 50/34

53/39, 52/36, 50/34 Cassette: 11-23, 11-25, 11-27, 11-29, 12-25, 12-27, 12-29

+ Price, durability

- Aesthetics

Potenza was released in 2016 to go head-to-head with Shimano Ultegra and try to gain some OEM market share. While we did see a few extra Campagnolo equipped bikes on shop floors over the subsequent years, Shimano still dominates this area, with SRAM also growing in prominence over the past eighteen months.

11-speed Campagnolo Potenza is available for both rim and disc brake bikes, in a choice of black or a more classically-styled polished silver colourway, and brings with it a range of specification options and trickle-down technology from the brand's more expensive offerings.

Potenza’s shifters come with the same VariCushion technology, like all of Campagnolo’s more premium models, but it does forgo Ultra-Shift in favour of Power-Shift, which matches the gear selection of Shimano’s mechanical groupsets, meaning you can still downshift by 3 sprockets at a time, but you lose the five-sprocket upshifts offered from Chorus level upwards.

Campagnolo Centaur 11-speed

Verdict: Campagnolo Centaur brings 11-speed shifting to rim brake bikes at a pocket-friendly price point.

RRP: £552.99 rim

£552.99 rim Shifting: Mechanical w/ Power Shift

Mechanical w/ Power Shift Braking: Dual pivot rim, direct mount rim

Dual pivot rim, direct mount rim Speeds: 2 x 11

2 x 11 Weight: 2453g rim brake only

2453g rim brake only Cranks: 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Chainrings: 52/36, 50/34

52/36, 50/34 Cassette: 11-29, 11-32, 12-32

+ Budget-friendly, 11-Speed

- Rim brake compatible only

The Centaur is Campagnolo’s entry-level groupset. It is an 11-speed rim-brake-only mechanical groupset, available in both black and silver colourways. It is an example of how technology can trickle down from the more expensive offerings, providing great functionality at a more affordable price.

Centaur’s shift levers are made from plastic reinforced with carbon fibre, while the brake levers are aluminium. The rear derailleur’s design enables the Centaur to be compatible with cassettes up to 32 teeth, removing the need to choose between short- and long-cage variants.

Centaur provides a choice of compact (50/34) or semi-compact (52/36) cranksets, with crank lengths ranging from 170mm to 175mm. There are three cassette configurations, which are 11-29, 12-32 and 11-32. Finally, Centaur is available with either standard or direct mount brakes.

Campagnolo Centaur groupset review

