Electric bike deals: the best e-bike discounts available right now

Finding yourself an electric bike deal is becoming more and more possible with every passing day. The popularity and availability of e-bikes have been on an upward trend for a number of years now, and as e-bike product cycles move from one year to the next, the availability of great electric bike deals begins to grow.

Many brands and retailers are now offering excellent prices on road e-bikes and e-MTBs, so if you're in the market to upgrade your old e-bike, or go electric for the first time, act fast to grab one of the best deals being offered on the latest e-bikes.

We have hunted out the best e-bike deals to save you money on a new bike, don’t hang about as these deals won’t be around for long. Unsure which e-bike is the best? Check out our guide to the best road e-bikes for a roundup of our favourite. It is filled with information to help you make the best choice.

Scroll down for today's best deals on e-road bikes, and below that, a great selection of e-MTBs. Alternatively, if you're not looking for pedal-assistance, head here for all the best road bike deals. You'll probably want a helmet too, so be sure to check out our roundup of cheap bike helmets to save money while saving your brain in the event of a crash.

Today's best road e-bike deals

Here you'll find a mix of deals from UK and USA retailers and to simplify things, we've split by territory, and ordered the deals from cheapest to most expensive.

Orbea Gain M20 Ultegra 2019 | 35% off at Jenson USA

Was $4,799.00 | Now $3,119.95

The Orbea Gain might not look like an e-bike, but there's a Fazua motor offering up to 250 watts of assistance in this carbon road bike with Shimano Ultegra shifting and hydraulic brakes.View Deal

Orbea Gain M20I Ultegra Di2 2019 | 35% off at Jenson USA

Was $5,799.00 | Now $3,769.95

Despite its unassuming aesthetic, this is a fully-fledged performance road e-bike with a carbon frame, Di2 and disc brakes. Available in M, L and XL across three colours.View Deal

Pinarello Dyodo Gravel Ultegra | 13% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $8,000.00 | Now $7,000.00

With grand tour-winning pedigree, the Pinarello brand is one of the most sought after. So when they launched a gravel e-bike, we were excited. The aero carbon frame and Ultegra groupset suggest this bike will be no slouch both on- and off-road. View Deal

Giant Road-E+ 2 Pro | 22% off at Tredz

Was £3,199.00 | Now £2,499.00

With 500w of assistance, the Giant Road-E is perfect for attacking climbs with ease. It's not the most unassuming looking road bikes, but it packs a punch, and it's available in size large, or medium for a £50 premium.View Deal

Orbea Gain D21 gravel | 13% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes

Was £2,999.00 | Now £2,599.00

Head off the beaten path with electric assistance and have more fun going faster for longer. The Gain D21 features an alloy frame, SRAM Force 1 groupset and 250w of motorised power. View Deal

Cannondale Synapse Neo 2 | 15% off at Cyclestore

Was £3,495.00 | Now £2,970.75

For the taller riders among us, the Cannondale Synapse Neo 2 is currently available at 15% off in a size XL. With a 250w Bosch motor, an alloy frame, hydraulic discs and a mix of Ultegra and 105 groupset parts. View Deal

Cube Agree Hybrid C:62 SL Disc 2019 | 33% off at Wiggle

Was £4,499.00 | Now £2,999.99

Carbon aero frame? Check. Shimano Ultegra 2x11 drivetrain? Check. Newmen Evolution SL R.32 tubeless-ready wheels? Check. Plus a 60Nm, 250W motor. Available in 56cm.View Deal

Orbea Gain M20 - 2019 | 15% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes

Was £3,999.00 | Now £3,399.00

Available in medium in red/blue only, this Gain M20 is an unassuming looking road bike with 250w of Fazua-powered assistance. It features a carbon frame, Ultegra mechanical shifting and hydraulic brakes, so it's very well specced for the price. View Deal

Trek Domane Plus SL6 | 33% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes

Was £5,250.00 | Now £3,499.00

The Domane Plus SL6 is currently available in sizes 58 or 60cm. It comes complete with SRAM Force 1 groupset, hydraulic disc brakes, a carbon-fibre frame, and a 250w Bosch motor. View Deal

2019 Bianchi Impulso E-Road | 20% off at Hargoves Cycles

Was £4,500.00 | Now £3,599.00

There's only one left of this Impulso E-Road, and it's available in a 55cm frame only. If the boot fits, it's a great choice for roadies looking to go further. The 250w Polini motor and 500wh battery, are paired with Shimano and FSA components.View Deal

Bianchi Aria E-Road Ultegra Disc 2019 | 15% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £4,500.00 | Now £3,820.00

Bianchi’s Inner Power Drive system uses Ebikemotion’s X35 V.2 rear hub motor and is powered by a 250wh battery. The Aria is sleek and packed with tech. Only one 50cm left so be quick.View Deal

Orbea Gain M20I Ultegra Di2 2019 | 22% off at Tredz

Was £4,999.00 | Now £3,899.00

Despite its unassuming aesthetic, this is a fully-fledged performance road e-bike with a carbon frame, Di2 and disc brakes. Available in S and L.View Deal

Colnago E64 Ultegra 2019 | 24% off at Evans Cycles

Was £5,200.00 | Now £3,950.00

To Colnago fans, the thought of a Colnago e-bike amounts to sacrilege but this doesn’t stop the E64 being a superb road e-bike. A carbon frame, Shimano Ultegra with Ebikemotion’s hub motor make the E64 solid performer. Available in two colours in either 49cm or 55cm.View Deal

Trek Domane Plus LT 2020 | 15% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £4,899.99 | Now £4,164.99

Combining compliance and comfort with motorised assistance, the Domane Plus LT is great for long days in the saddle. Available in 54cm or 58cm, the carbon frame is paired with Shimano Ultegra components. View Deal

Colnago E64 Ultegra Di2 | 24% off at Evans Cycles

Was £6,100.00 | Now £4,605.00

A monocoque carbon frame is paired with Ultegra R8000 components and hydraulic disc brakes. Available in 49cm and 55cm frame sizes in two colours. View Deal

Today's best e-MTB deals

Cannondale Cujo NEO 130 4 | 20% off at Rei Outdoors

Was $4,200.00 | Now $3,359.93

The Cujo NEO 130 4 from Cannondale is available in sizes S, M, L and XL, features a Shimano STEPS 250w motor and a 504wh battery. The RockShox Recon RL forks keep things smooth and Shimano's Deore groupset provides 10-speed shifting.View Deal

GHOST Hybride SL AMR S1.7+ | 30% off at Rei Outdoors

Was $4,999.95 | Now $3,499.93

This GHOST SL AMR is an aluminium-framed 140mm trail e-bike. With RockShox suspension and Shimano components, you can be sure it'll stand up to the abuse you're likely to put it through. View Deal

Devinci AC NX/GX Eagle | 30% off at Backcountry

Was $5,899.00 | Now $4,129.99

Featuring a mix of SRAM NX and GX Eagle components, this 170mm travel bike from Canadian mountain specialists Devinci includes a FOX Float 36 Performance Elite front forks and uses the Shimano STEPS E8000 drive and battery system. Medium size only.View Deal

Specialized Turbo Levo 29er | 11% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes

Was £2,250.00 | Now £1,999.00

The Turbo Levo Hardtail from Specialized is available in sizes M, L and XL across two colourways. There is a lightweight 250w motor, a 400wh battery, and SR Suntour forks, as well as 8-speed Shimano Acera groupset, all bolted to an alloy frame. View Deal

Focus Sam2 6.8 | 27% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes

Was £5,499.00 | Now £3,999.00

Available in sizes M or L, the Focus Sam2 is a gravity-friendly electric mountain bike with 170mm travel, Shimano Zee brakes, XT groupset and a sturdy alloy frame. View Deal

Vitus E-Sommet VRS 2020 | 7% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £4,299.99 | Now £3,999.99

It's not often you come by discounts on the latest model-year bikes, but this 2020 model at Chain Reaction Cycles is an exception. Featuring the powerful Shimano STEPS E8000 motor, SRAM Guide RE brakes and Shimano XT drivetrain, plus 170mm Fox Float 36 Performance eBike forks and DPX2 Performance Elite rear shock.View Deal

