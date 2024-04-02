The best cycling watches of 2024 - track your fitness on and off the bike

By Josh Ross
published

The best cycling watches go beyond your life on a bike giving insight no matter where you are

Jump to:
A group of cycling watches on a pavement background

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

1. Quick list
2. Best all-around
3. Best on a budget
4. Best Garmin Smartwatch
5. Best for iPhone
6. Best for Android
7. Android with long battery life
8. Best for self coaching
9. How to choose 

There are two basic reasons for checking out the best cycling watches. Some people are general athletes and cycling is just one small piece of that. That covers those who are casual athletes and those who are more serious, but in both cases there's a greater range of needs. It's important to be able to track a wide range of sports without needing specialised equipment. 

Garmin Forerunner 965Best all-around
Garmin Forerunner 965

Best all-around

The Garmin Forerunner battery lasts for ages, there’s mapping, tracking for every kind of sport, and extensive help with making your training more effective including sometimes doing less. 

Read more below

Coros Pace 3Budget
Coros Pace 3

Best budget option

The Coros Pace 3 is a fitness tracker first watch with tons of battery life and a lightweight body at a great price.

Read more below

Garmin Venu 3Garmin smartwatch
Garmin Venu 3

Garmin smartwatch

The Venu series leans more towards general use as a smartwatch but Garmin has far more battery life than Apple or Android options. If you want an option to straddle smartwatch and fitness needs while still going days without charging, the Garmin Venu 3 is for you.   

Read more below

Apple Watch Series 9iPhone users
Apple Watch Series 9

iPhone users

The Apple Watch is an obvious choice if you are already in the Apple ecosystem, but the Series 9 has enough battery to last more than a day, very serious cycling specific features like FTP estimation, support for power meters, and the full smartwatch power of Apple Watch OS.

Read more below

Google Pixel Watch 2Android Users
Google Pixel Watch 2

Android Users

The Pixel Watch 2 is less cycling specific but if you want the kind of deep integration and software updates that Google offers with Pixel products then the Pixel Watch 2 offers those features plus light fitness and sleep tracking. 

Read more below

Polar Vantage V3Self Coaching
Polar Vantage 3

Self Coaching

Garmin is a brand that offers a lot for those willing to invest in the ecosystem. Not everyone loves that approach though and Polar offers excellent self-coaching tools as well as the features you need for whatever sport you participate in.  

Read more below

