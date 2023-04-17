Best budget bike helmets of 2023 - look good and stay safe at reasonable prices

The best budget bike helmets came about after working on the best road bike helmets , and best aero bike helmets buyers guides. The two guides have tons of options but sometimes budget options end up losing out when the focus is on all-out performance. If you are looking for the absolute lightest, or fastest, helmet the price isn't going to be part of the decision. That's not the reality for most people though.

The best budget bike helmets allow me to make reasonable, real-world, decisions. For most people, it's worth giving up a few percentage points at the very peak for big savings. Looking at helmets through a budget lens allows great helmets to make the cut even if they aren't the absolute best in terms of some performance metric.

What I haven't done, and you shouldn't either, is to cut corners. Any helmet available will have passed government-mandated test procedures. You have a guarantee of a minimum amount of safety but there's more to a great bike helmet. When you start looking for the best budget bike helmets you want something from a reputable brand.

The idea is to compromise where it makes sense and nowhere else. The best budget bike helmet is most likely to compromise in areas like weight and aerodynamics. That makes sense but you still want something that looks good and is comfortable to wear. You also want something that's going to last as well as something that will match the type of riding you plan to do. Just because your helmet wasn't expensive doesn't mean it should be unpleasant to wear. Keep reading to see my list of the best budget bike helmets.

1. Lazer Tonic Kineticore Best budget bike helmet for low weight Specifications Weight: 240g size small Rotational safety system: Kineticore Aero optimised: No Sizes: S, M, L Virginia tech score: 14.3 Today's Best Deals View at Competitive Cyclist US (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Kineticore rotational safety system + Stylish + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Stiff and heavy strap material

There's no definitive way to protect against traumatic brain injury. One thing that the industry has coalesced around though is the need to address off-centre impact. Initially, that meant a variety of strategies from different brands. At this point, much of that has disappeared as MIPS has gotten better.

Lazer decided to go in an entirely different direction and create a whole new concept called Kineticore. Instead of a slip plane system. Kineticore uses blocks of foam that will break and deform when impacted. Not only does Kineticore handle rotational impact but it also has the side benefit of making lots of channels for airflow above your head.

At this point, the Kineticore technology permeates the entire Lazer lineup. While there are plenty of options at different price points, the Lazer Tonic Kineticore is lower down and carries a budget price. You have to give up aero optimisation and you get thicker, stiffer, straps but you gain a lot at the same time.

The Lazer Tonic is actually one of the lightest options I tested at any price point. It's also a stylish helmet that matches a wide range of use cases. If you want to head out on a road bike you'll fit right in but if you jump over to a gravel bike, there's no need to swap helmets. There's even a cold weather kit to help in the winter.

2. Bontrager Circuit WaveCel Best budget bike helmet for versatility Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 325g size medium without light mounts Rotational safety system: Wavecel Aero optimised: No Sizes: S, M, L, XL Virginia tech score: 11.73 Today's Best Deals View at Trek Bicycle (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Replaceable rear cradle + Versatile for different uses + Front and rear magnetic Blendr light mounts Reasons to avoid - No scratching your head through the helmet - Heavy

One way to approach the idea of budget is to look for a helmet that's highly versatile. If you commute by bike during the week and then go for longer rides on the weekend, it can be difficult to find the right helmet for both situations. A lot of people solve the problem by having more than one helmet. Bontrager has another idea though.

The Bontrager Circuit WaveCel helmet already lends itself to different types of bikes and different kinds of riding. It's got a profile that stylistically matches a weekday commute just fine. On those rides snap the magnetic light mounts on and add some lights and you've got a great option for staying visible through the city. After you get home, pop the lights off and you are ready to head to a weeknight race on the fast bike. The Circuit will look just as good attacking off the front of a pack as it will paired with a backpack heading to work. If you end up extending a recreational ride past sundown, nothing says you can't use the lights in that situation also. That kind of versatility adds a lot of value.

When it comes to the downsides of the Circuit, it centres around the WaveCel rotational impact system. Unlike Kineticore which actually adds breathability, WaveCel is a system of cells that cuts down on breathability somewhat. I've never found that to be a big deal but I have found myself bothered that I can't reach through the vents and scratch my head. I also would always prefer a lighter helmet over a heavier helmet

Read more details in our Bontrager Circuit WaveCel Helmet review.

What does "gravel bike style" even mean? The truth is it's tough to say but POC seems to have cornered the market. If you doubt that, feel free to take a look at the POC Omne Ultra MIPS which specifically calls itself a gravel bike helmet and adds cargo cords and patches. One interesting thing about that helmet though is that it's based on the Omne Air MIPS. The only difference is the Omne Air costs a bit less plus and lacks the extra add-ons. For a lot of people that's probably a net positive on both fronts.

What really makes the Omne Air MIPS work as a gravel bike helmet is that it has a casual style that lends itself to the more upright position you often find on a gravel bike. That also works for endurance road bikes as well and POC has some very cool colours available. Stylistically you should be able to match a lot of riding.

There's more to the POC Omne MIPS than just style though. For one thing, the cutoff points for the sizes are different from most brands. POC shifts everything down slightly and that will make it easier for some people, like me, to find the right size. If you often find yourself between sizes, this is a great option.

Aside from sizing, you've also got MIPS Integra and excellent sunglasses retention. The MIPS system puts the slip plane into the middle of the pads and it helps keep the helmet feeling plenty airy. Those same big vents make it easy to store sunglasses even without specific grip pads. The only thing I'd love to see changed is less weight but it’s also worth noting that for a budget list, this option is a bit expensive. It’s a budget option in other company though and it is a great helmet so if you can make it work, you won’t be disappointed. It’s also worth looking at prices for all the colours because often you’ll find deals.

For more details about this helmet, take a look at our POC Omne Airl SPIN review . The two helmets share everything except for a change to a version of MIPS that is incredibly close to the previous SPIN technology.

4. POC Myelin Best budget bike helmet for sustainability Specifications Weight: 373g size medium Rotational safety system: None Aero optimised: No Sizes: S, M, L Virginia tech score: Untested Today's Best Deals View at Competitive Cyclist US (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comfortable padding and rear cradle + Made of 50% recycled material + Lacks glue and can be disassembled for proper disposal Reasons to avoid - Lacks Virginia Tech testing - Doesn’t leave much space for the top of your ears - Lacks rotational impact protection

The POC Myelin is a helmet unlike any that's ever been on the market in the past. From a style standpoint, it's a commuter helmet and it's unique even if you don't go farther than that. The outer shell uses a fabric covering and there's no adjustment to the rear cradle. The look would pair well with something from Chrome or Mission Workshop but there's a lot more to it beyond what you can see.

In fact, it's the true nature of the POC Myelin that shapes the looks rather than the other way around. What POC has done is create everything with the end of life in mind. That starts with using 50% recycled materials in construction. From there, the construction uses no glue. The outer fabric is there to prevent the use of laminated materials. There's no adjustment of the rear because the use of simple elastic adds simplicity to everyday use but also because it adds simplicity to break down the components again further down the line.

Unfortunately, there are also some concessions to sustainability you will have to deal with. MIPS doesn't make a system that's easy to break down and as a result, rotational impact protection didn't get included. Along with those issues, there's also no Virginia Tech score to objectively rate the crash protection and my ears come into contact with the bottom of the helmet. If sustainability is a buying consideration for you though, I suspect you want to know this is an option available. Even with the drawbacks, it's unique, sustainable, and comfortable.

5. Giro Agilis MIPS Best budget bike helmet for rear visibility Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Weight: 298g size medium Rotational safety system: MIPS Aero optimised: No Sizes: S, M, L Virginia tech score: Untested Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) View at Jenson USA (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extended rear coverage + Highly reflective rear cradle + Optional sleek rear light + Relatively light Reasons to avoid - Not the latest MIPS - Lacks Virginia Tech rating

There are a lot of great features about the Giro Agilis MIPS helmet. Right away, as with most Giro helmets, it's relatively light. Budget helmets don't tend to match the lightest helmets on the market but at only 293 grams for a size medium, it's on the lighter side. That lightweight scale reading is even with extended coverage in the rear.

There's also the MIPS liner which is both a positive and a negative. The only negative about it is that there are newer versions that completely do away with the plastic inner liner. On the upside though Giro is using a liner that's much lower profile than the original yellow liner most people associate with MIPS. It's not perfect but it's nice to see it there and it doesn't block airflow.

The real star though is the rear cradle. The design is the same as products like the Giro Eclipse aero helmet and that means it's compatible with the Roc Loc 5 LED light. It is an added cost but it's the most integrated rear light I know of on a road bike helmet. The Agilis also adds reflective paint that's effective even without a light.

Aside from the older MIPS liner, the only thing that I'd love to see changed is the lack of Virginia Tech testing scores. It always leaves a question when those are missing.

6. Smith Persist 2 MIPS Best budget bike helmet for stashing sunglasses Specifications Weight: 306g size medium Rotational safety system: MIPS and Zonal Koroyd Aero optimised: No Sizes: S, M, L, XL Virginia tech score: Untested Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Competitive Cyclist US (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super secure glasses retention + Easy-to-adjust strap system + Excellent forehead ventilation Reasons to avoid - Not the latest MIPS - Lacks Virginia Tech rating

In some ways the Smith Persist 2 and the Giro Agilis MIPS are similar. The weight is pretty close between the two, though Smith is a bit heavier, and the MIPS system is very close. Neither uses the latest MIPS air but they both have a black liner that doesn't block the vents.

The big difference between the two is that Smith adds Zonal Koroyd in addition to MIPS. Koroyd looks a bit like a handful of straws and the idea is that it actually replaces some of the foam to add rotational impact protection right into the helmet itself. There's another interesting effect of the Koroyd though.

The reason the Smith Persist 2 is on this list is that it's so good at retaining glasses if you like to stash them during long climbs. The way Smith accomplishes that is by building a small pocket above the Koroyd. As long as your glasses have straight and narrow, ends to the arms they will slide into the space. It won't work for every situation but if it does, there's no helmet here that's as secure. Even a fast descent on gravel won't vibrate your sunglasses free.

Aside from that feature, you've got a sleek helmet with lots of colour options. Where the straps come together it's exceptionally easy to adjust and get the buckle forward or back under your chin. At the front of the helmet, there are air channels to help get air off your glasses and up to your forehead. The downside is the MIPS liner as well as the lack of Virginia Tech testing.

7. Specialized Echelon 2 Best budget bike helmet if you don’t ride with a bike computer Specifications Weight: 310g size small Rotational safety system: MIPS Aero optimised: No Sizes: S, M, L Virginia tech score: 12.21 and five star Today's Best Deals View at Jenson USA (opens in new tab) View at Competitive Cyclist US (opens in new tab) View at Als.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Five-star Virginia Tech rating + ANGi Compatibility + Good glasses retention Reasons to avoid - First generation MIPS

If you ride with something from our list of the best bike computers then there are a lot of options for sharing your ride tracking and sending emergency messages. Without a bike computer, that gets a bit more difficult and that's where the Specialized ANGi system comes to the rescue. Specialized helmets with compatibility have a mounting spot for a sensor that connects to your phone. Start the app then when you start a ride and your friends and family will know where you are while riding. If you crash then it will also send out an emergency alert even if you are unable to. It is an added cost but it's less than a bike computer and you don't have to buy it right away.

Even without the ANGi certification, you get a great helmet. For one thing, this is one of the few helmets on this list that carry a five-star Virginia Tech test result. It's great to know that even a budget helmet lets you choose something that's scored as high as some of the most expensive helmets on the market. You can also count on a comfortable strap system that is easy to adjust and should you need room for a ponytail, Specialized leaves room in the rear cradle.

If you are shopping with an eye on only five-star Virginia Tech ratings, that means limiting your choices to the Bontrager Circuit WaveCell or Specialized Echelon 2. The Specialized is far more of an airy design and that holds true even with one of the original MIPS lines limiting airflow a little.

8. Smith Ignite Best budget bike helmet for aero performance Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Weight: 313g size medium Rotational safety system: MIPS + Zonal Koroyd Aero optimised: Yes Sizes: S, M, L Virginia tech score: Untested Today's Best Deals View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) View at Competitive Cyclist US (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Frequently available at 50% off + Honest aero reporting + Excellent glasses retention with some glasses Reasons to avoid - Old-style MIPS liner - Koroyd limits breathability - Lacks Virginia Tech Testing

There are no budget aero helmets. Aero optimisation costs money and brands reserve it for the more expensive options. There's a loophole though. The loophole that brings the Smith Ignite to the best budget bike helmets list is that Smith makes a lot of colour options and rotates them frequently. The helmet has also been on the market since 2019. That means pretty much anytime you look there's a funky colour option for sale at half price.

The fact that the helmet has been on the market for a while does mean it has some drawbacks compared to more modern options. The Ignite was never the coolest option anyway, and others have only gotten better with things like new MIPS versions. It's also a bit on the heavy side and there's no Virginia Tech testing to report.

On the upside, along with the frequent discounts, Smith seems to have confidence in the aero performance. While other brands don't give comparisons, Smith is happy to tell you how the aero performance of the Ignite compares. It's only 1 second slower than the Specialized Evade 2 over 40km. The Evade 3 isn't any faster so that's still a relevant piece of info.

For those that like to stash their sunglasses during a climb, the Smith is one of the best. The caveat is that it's only workable if your sunglasses end in a thin arm.

Also Tested

When we put together a buyer's guide we test as many products as possible. The point is not to include every single thing but rather to find the best. Sometimes that means there are excellent products that just didn't quite make the final cut. In this case, there were a number of options that fit that criteria.

Thousand Heritage 2.0

Thousand Helmets makes stylish city helmets that might be a good choice for any kind of casual riding. The latest Heritage 2.0 adds more ventilation and gets a better Virginia Tech score. It might have made the list but it's brand new.

Bontrager Starvos WaveCel

A helmet that I did spend time with is the Bontrager Starvos. It's another WaveCel design and there's very little to complain about. In the end, the only reason it didn't make the list is because the Bontrager Circuit is very similar both in price and design while also adding the ability to mount lights when needed. If you like the idea of Circuit but don't think you'd ever use the magnetic light mounting then the Starvos is worth a look.

Giro Isode MIPS

The Giro Isode MIPS is another helmet that narrowly lost out to a different helmet from the same brand. It's lighter and the style is a bit sleeker but for not much more money you get the option of adding a really good rear light. Once again if you won't use a light then the Isode will save you money compared to the Agilis.

Specialized Align 2 MIPS

The last helmet that almost made it is a great option for those looking to really save money. The Specialized Align II is the least expensive helmet I looked at and it's completely usable. There's MIPS and a five-star Virginia Tech result. This one missed the list because, at 330 grams in a size small, it was the heaviest road bike helmet I looked at plus the rear cradle isn't adjustable vertically. If it happens to work for you, it's worth considering based on the price.

How to choose the best budget bike helmet for you

When you start your search for the best budget bike helmets you are going to want to start with safety first. That's the whole point of a helmet so it makes sense that you want something safe. Thankfully though, this is a pretty simple part of the buying process.

Every single helmet sold will have had to pass the relevant safety tests for the location where it's available for purchase. In the US, as an example, that means every helmet you find for sale will come with CPSC (consumer product safety commission) certification. That certification will mean that the helmet has passed a series of tests covering peripheral vision, positional stability, dynamic strength of the retention system, and impact attenuation. Basically, it will stay on your head, you'll be able to see, and it will keep your head intact at the energy levels tested. There is more that you might consider but think of this as a minimum level of protection.

Outside of safety, you are going to want to look at comfort and style. Budget helmets will tend to give up some features such as lightweight or aerodynamics but you still want a helmet that feels good on your head. You also don't want to neglect style. It might seem silly at first but if you don't like the way your helmet looks, it won't see much use.

How important is a Virginia Tech rating? Although there will always be government safety testing, Virginia Tech goes further. Certifications from agencies like the CPSC only state that a helmet meets a minimum requirement. They give no indication of how that performance ranks compared to the competition and impact testing only covers a specific type of impact. Virginia Tech has emerged as the only unbiased organisation to use a standardised and comparable test to rank helmet performance compared to other models. Virginia Tech is also a pioneer in the idea that off-centre impacts are different. Given that those are all important for evaluating a helmet, we've included the scores when available. If you are looking for a helmet, it's reasonable to consider that score but you might also choose a helmet that doesn't have it. Not every helmet has been through the testing and there are valid reasons that might have nothing to do with performance. A big reason why a company might lack Virginia Tech testing is that not everyone agrees with the methodology. Particularly notable in that realm is Kask who disputes the validity of the head forms that Virginia Tech uses to test. The brand states: "Most helmet tests use rotational impact prevention technologies with head forms that have a higher coefficient of friction than those of the human skull and therefore may not reflect what occurs in some accidents." Because of that stance, Kask has developed a unique test protocol using a different head form and they aren't alone. Rudy Project also has a unique test protocol that carries a similar name to the Kask WG11 Protocol. Another reason some helmets might lack Virginia Tech data is the sheer volume of new releases. Helmets come out often and it takes time for the results to show up. Sometimes it's just a matter of time before a number gets posted.

What does the Virginia Tech score mean? Virginia Tech tests helmets from a wide variety of sports and has been doing so since 2011. No helmet brand is able to pay for better results and there is a standard testing protocol. If you do decide to keep an eye on the testing results of Virginia Tech, you'll need to understand what they mean. If you want to dive deep, Virginia Tech goes into great detail covering the science behind the number. For the purposes of this guide though, the lower the number the better and right now the top-ranked helmet, out of 188 tested, has a score of 8.4. If you also see a star ranking, that is the same testing displayed in a different way. Any helmet with a score below 14.00 will have a five-star ranking.

Do you need MIPS in a budget bike helmet? MIPS stands for multi-impact protection system and it's a brand name. At this point, it's become synonymous with helmet safety because MIPS was early to identify the need for a slip plane system to reduce head trauma. The brand is the most well-known because of its excellent marketing and smart technology. That doesn't mean though that a helmet has to have MIPS to be safe. There are a variety of reasons that a good helmet might not have MIPS. For one thing, as already mentioned, not every company agrees with the need for a slip-plane system for safety. There are also other companies that do agree with the need but would rather develop a unique system of their own. Some of the technologies that replace MIPS are WaveCel from Bontrager, Kineticore from Lazer, and Koroyd which Smith uses. Ultimately it's the results that matter. If a brand is able to make a helmet without MIPS that is safe, there's no reason to insist on the MIPS brand. This is one of the reasons we report the results of Virginia Tech testing when it’s available.

What does it take to find a comfortable budget bike helmet? When it comes to finding a comfortable budget bike helmet, it's all about fit. You could say the same about more expensive helmets as well but it becomes even more important as other features get stripped away. Different brands have different size ranges and some fit perfectly while others are a struggle. Start by measuring your head with a fabric measuring tape. You want to place it across your brow and above your ears. If you don't have a soft measuring tape then use a piece of string then compare it to a standard measuring tape. I've even used a long USB cable in a pinch. With that information in hand, compare the size ranges for the helmets you like. If you are close to the edge you'll have to decide if you'd prefer to have one that's got extra room or if you want to keep it as small as possible. Go big if you like to add a hat under your helmet. Once you get what you think should fit, don't be afraid to send it back if it doesn't fit quite right.

What type of budget bike helmet is best for me? This is the style section. It's something that people think doesn't matter but ends up being one of the questions I get asked about the most. Style matters and it's important to trust your intuition. If you feel like a particular helmet doesn't match your bike, there's probably more to it. People tend to have an idea of the type of riding they do and the type of rider they are. Even when someone isn't able to voice exactly what that means they will often have a feeling about how a helmet should look to match that style of riding. Find yourself a helmet that feels right to you aesthetically and it's going to match how you see yourself as a rider. Don't be afraid to use style to pick your helmet. There's no "right" kind of helmet and you want something that makes sense to you.

Do women need women's-specific helmets? Because some helmet manufacturers offer separate women's-specific helmets, and others do not, there can be confusion. You might be wondering why we don't have something listed for women. We covered whether women need women's-specific helmets in depth recently, but if you just want to get right to the point, the answer is no. The main takeaway was that most women tend to prefer unisex helmets and that there's nothing about a woman's head that would require a different helmet shape. All of the helmets in this list are unisex.