Cycling deals: the biggest savings on bikes, clothing and accessories from around the world

It doesn't matter if you're shopping for a specific product such as a new gravel bike or a cheap bike helmet, the huge amount of cycling retailers and their cycling sales are bound to help you save some money. Of course, you might just be browsing in the hope that you'll find a cycling deal that you can't resist. Either way, sifting through all the sales can take time that you might not have.

Luckily for you, we've done the hard work. We trawled through the various sale pages, picked out the best cycling deals available today and outlined them below. To make things easier still, we've organised our picks by the product category, split USA and UK prices and organised by price.

Check out our round-up below, and act now to avoid missing out.

USA top cycling deals

X-Tools Bike Tool Kit | 52% off at Wiggle USA

Was $73.99 | Now $34.99

Get the 18-piece X-Tools bike tool kit for just $32.99, saving a massive 52 per cent on the RRP at Wiggle USA.View Deal

Men's Castelli Gabba 3 | 50% off at Jenson USA

Was $179.99 | Now $89.99

The men's Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey is available with 50% off at Jenson USA in three colours: dark infinity blue, orange, and forest gray; albeit only in size large. View Deal

UK top cycling deals

Road Bike deals

Retailers are often offering road bike deals to clear out their old stock with new bikes arriving all the time. Below, you'll find a few of today's best deals, but if you're looking for more, check out our roundup of the best road bike deals, where we have the best available prices for some of the most popular road bikes. We've also put together a guide to the best Specialized bike deals.

CX: Focus Mares 6.8 2019 | 42% off at Jenson USA

Was $2,228.69 | Now $1,249.99

This Focus Mares features an aluminium frame, bombproof Shimano wheels with a Shimano 105 hydraulic disc brake groupset. With 42% off and available in sizes from 51 to 60cm, it would make a great entry-level race bike or winter commuter.View Deal

Road: Cervelo R2 Ultegra R8000| 38% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $3,400.00 | Now $2,093.04

The Cervelo R2 is available at a 38% discount from Competitive Cyclist with a full Shimano Ultegra R8000 build. The bike is available in sizes 51cm, 54cm or 56cm.View Deal

Road: Ridley Liz SL Disc Ultegra | 35% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $3,749.00 | Now $2,436.85

The Ridley Liz is a carbon fibre endurance-ready road bike for women. This model comes with a very high-level spec of Ultegra hydraulic disc brakes, Rotor Vegast crankset and DT Swiss E1800 wheels.View Deal

Gravel: Niner RLT 9 RDO 3-Star - 2019 | 35% off at Backcountry

Was $3,800.00 | Now $2,470.00

RLT stands for road less travelled, and Niner has designed the RLT 9 RDO to take you well past where the tarmac ends. With a full carbon frame, the RLT 9 has front and rear thru-axels, rack and fender mounts and a full Shimano 105 drivetrain.View Deal

Road: Ridley Jane Ultegra Road Bike | 26% off at Backcountry

Was $3,499.99 | Now $2,599.99

Ridley's Jane Ultegra Road Bike is an aerodynamic machine that doesn't compromise on sprints. Its carbon fibre layup minimizes weight and boosts stiffness, while FAST F-Surface and F-Split Fork technologies improve aerodynamics.View Deal

Gravel: Niner RLT 9 RDO | 40% off at Jenson USA

Was $4,815.00 | Now $2,899.99

If you're looking for out-and-out off-road speed, the Niner RLT 9 RDO is an exclusive build at Jenson USA. There are two colours available and sizes 53 or 56cm. View Deal

Road: Cervelo S3 Ultegra | 30% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $5,000.00 | Now $3,499.00

Available in a Fluoro/Black/White colour scheme, this Cervelo S3 certainly stands out. It's currently available in sizes 54 and 56cm with over $1500 off. View Deal

Road: Pinarello Prince FX Ultegra Di2 | 35% off at Backcountry

Was $6,775.00 | Now $4,399.00

Pinarello's Prince is a high-performance and aerodynamic machine. Its stiff and light carbon frame increases efficiency. Its refined geometry is at home on criteriums and Alpine descents.View Deal

Road: Scott Foil 30 2019 Aero Road Bike | 44% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2,499.00 | Now £1,399.99

The Foil 30 is available in a slick red and black paint job with a Shimano 105 drive train at a 44% discount from Rutland Cycling in sizes 49cm, 52cm and 54cm. View Deal

Gravel: Focus Paralane 8.9 GC 2019 | 39% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2,459.00 | Now £1,499.99

A carbon fibre gravel bike equipped with a 1x11 SRAM Apex groupset, hydraulic disc brakes, and bombproof Mavic Aksium wheels. Limited availability in sizes 51 and 54cm. View Deal

Road: Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc 2019 | 33% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2,298.99 |Now £1,549.99

Available in Metalic Green, the Propel Advanced 2 Disc is available in size ML only. This deal won't hang around for long, so be quick. View Deal

Road: Cannondale CAAD12 Dura-Ace - 2019 | 43% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2,999.99 | Now £1,699.99

Cannondale's aluminium CAAD12 dripping with Shimano Dura-Ace goodness and Fulcrum Racing 400 wheels. A massive £1250 off at Rutland makes this a spectacular deal if you want to upgrade. View Deal

Road: Cube Litening C:68 SL | 32% off at Wiggle

Was £3,999.00 | Now £2,699.00

The Cube Litening is a lightweight super-stiff race bike designed for the high mountains. This model is equipped with a Dura-Ace R9100 groupset and is available in 58cm and 60cm.View Deal

Helmet deals

If you're trying to save some money on a cycling helmet, you should never do so at the expense of quality, and Cyclingnews would advise against buying second hand or from an untested brand. Therefore, buying a discounted brand-name helmet is a good way to ensure safety while saving money.



If you're looking specifically for a helmet deal, we have a dedicated Cheap bike helmets page where we've collated the best deals.

MET Strale | 53% off at Jenson USA

Was $100.00 | Now $47.00

A mid-weight (285g medium), mid-level road helmet at a bottom of the range price. A large central vent cools this lid and you'll walk away with a cool 53% off at Jenson USA. Available in medium and large only across five different colours. View Deal

Giro Aether MIPS | 28% off at Amazon

Was $350.00 | Now $229.90

A lightweight, well-ventilated helmet that's earned its place in our roundup of the best road bike helmets. Now with over $100 off at Amazon, it's even better value for money!View Deal

Kask Mojito X - Black/red | Up to 48% off at Evans Cycles

Was £119.00 | Now from £61.00

This well-liked helmet from Kask represents excellent value at full price let alone this offer from Evans - only on the Black/red option for small and medium sizes. It's also discounted to a lesser extent on a full range of colours and sizes so well worth a look regardless. View Deal

Met Manta | 63% off at Wiggle

Was £180.00 | Now £64.99

The Met Manta helmet made it into our list of best aero helmets by virtue of its great balance of aerodynamic performance and ventilation. With at least 60% off, this deal will rival anything else you find on helmets.View Deal

Oakley ARO3 MIPS - White | 50% off at Tweeks

Was £149.00 | Now £74.99

Better known for its eyewear, Oakley helmets are more than worth a look. This ARO3 is one of the best priced MIPS equipped aero helmets available. However, to take advantage of this price, you'll need to want it in white. View Deal

Specialized S-works Prevail 2 - 2019 | 50% off at Cyclestore

Was £174.99 | Now £87.49

Available in large in one colour only, this is a chunky discount off this premium race helmet from Specialized. At 201g this is a seriously lightweight lid with great ventilation and fit. View Deal

Kask Mojito X Road Helmet | Up to 21% off at Wiggle

Was £119.00 | Now from £94.00

The well-revered Kask Mojito helmet is available in a range of options at Wiggle, where the choice spans various sizes across 12 different colours.View Deal

Kask Valegro | 30% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £169.00 | Now £117.99

Not small change by any means, but for a top-of-the-range, well-ventilated helmet that is worn by Team Ineos, the Kask Valegro is a relative steal at £117.99 over at Hargroves Cycles. View Deal

Abus Gamechanger | 28% off at ProBikeKit

Was £179.99 | Now £129.00

The Abus Gamechanger is one of our favourite aero helmets, even at full price we consider it a worthy investment, but now you can get it in a choice of four colours across three sizes. View Deal

POC Ventral SPIN | 37% off at Evans Cycles

Was £270.00 | Now £169.00

This deal is only for medium helmets in black but even with that limitation this is a great deal on a top-end helmet featuring brilliant ventilation and build quality.View Deal

GoPro deals

Whether you fancy yourself as the next YouTube vlogging sensation or you simply want evidence in the event of driver-aggravation, a GoPro is likely to be your first choice action camera brand. Our GoPro needs will be different to other sports - battery life, low-light quality and mounting options are likely to be more important than dive depth, for example - so we've considered that when finding deals for you.

Our roundup of the best GoPro deals will provide you with the tools to decide which GoPro you need, along with the best deals available today.

Turbo trainer deals

While a turbo trainer sees a popularity increase during winter months, that's not to say they are exclusive to colder, rainy days. The training structure achievable with a turbo trainer eliminates junk miles and ensures every moment in the saddle is tailored to achieving performance benefits.

That's not all, with the ever-present danger of riding on the roads, more people are looking for alternatives, and getting your cycling fix indoors has recently become a more enjoyable process with the advent of interactive apps such as Zwift.

If you're looking to save money, check out our full roundup of the best turbo trainer deals available, from which we've highlighted a few below.

CycleOps Basic Mag Kit | 54% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £195.00 | Now £89.99

The CycleOps Basic Mag Kit is everything you need to begin indoor training with a basic turbo trainer, a riser block, a trainer mat and a sweat towel. A few weeks ago this was £99.99, it's now an even better deal with 54% off at Rutland Cycling. View Deal

CycleOps H2 Direct Smart | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was £1,000.00 | Now £599.00

CycleOps H2 Direct Smart Trainer allows you to bring your training indoors. You can now purchase this smart trainer at 40% off the original price at ProBikeKit. View Deal

Elite Drivo Direct Drive Smart | 50% off at Halfords

Was £1,200.00 | Now £599.00

Elite brings everything you need for indoor training into one package with the Elite Drivo Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer. Halfords has slashed £601 off the price. View Deal

Tacx NEO 2 | 25% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £1,199.99 | Now £899.99

Even with the recent launch of the NEO 2T from Tacx, the NEO 2 is still one of the most accomplished turbo trainers on the market. Now reduced by 25% at Chain Reaction Cycles, it's an even better deal. View Deal

E-bike deals

E-bikes, love them or loathe them, are here to stay. For as long as they increase the number of time that people spend on bikes, the Cyclingnews team think e-bikes are a positive addition to the world of cycling. That said, not all e-bikes are made equal, a cheap e-bike is unlikely to stand the test of time and ultimately cost more in the long run. Taking advantage of an electric bike deal is a good way to get a quality product without paying the full asking price. Below we've highlighted our favourite deals of the moment, but head over to our roundup of the best electric bike deals for more.

Orbea Gain M20 Ultegra 2019 | 35% off at Jenson USA

Was $4,799.00 | Now $3,099.99

The Orbea Gain might not look like an e-bike, but there's a Fazua motor offering up to 250 watts of assistance in this carbon road bike with Shimano Ultegra shifting and hydraulic brakes.View Deal

Trek Domane Plus SL6 | 33% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes

Was £5,250.00 | Now £3,499.00

The Domane Plus SL6 is currently available in sizes 58 or 60cm. It comes complete with SRAM Force 1 groupset, hydraulic disc brakes, a carbon-fibre frame, and a 250w Bosch motor. View Deal

Pinarello Dyodo Gravel Ultegra | 13% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $8,000.00 | Now $7,000.00

With grand tour-winning pedigree, the Pinarello brand is one of the most sought after. So when they launched a gravel e-bike, we were excited. The aero carbon frame and Ultegra groupset suggest this bike will be no slouch both on- and off-road. View Deal

2019 Bianchi Impulso E-Road | 20% off at Hargoves Cycles

Was £4,500.00 | Now £3,599.00

There's only one left of this Impulso E-Road, and it's available in a 55cm frame only. If the boot fits, it's a great choice for roadies looking to go further. The 250w Polini motor and 500wh battery, are paired with Shimano and FSA components.View Deal

Bianchi Aria E-Road Ultegra Disc 2019 | 15% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £4,500.00 | Now £3,825.00

Bianchi’s Inner Power Drive system uses Ebikemotion’s X35 V.2 rear hub motor and is powered by a 250wh battery. The Aria is sleek and packed with tech. Only one 50cm left so be quick.View Deal

Colnago E64 Ultegra 2019 | 24% off at Evans Cycles

Was £5,200.00 | Now £3,950.00

To Colnago fans, the thought of a Colnago e-bike amounts to sacrilege but this doesn’t stop the E64 being a superb road e-bike. A carbon frame, Shimano Ultegra with Ebikemotion’s hub motor make the E64 solid performer. Available in two colours in all sizes between 49cm and 55cmView Deal

Cycling lights deals

Brighten up your day with some great deals on bike lights. No matter the time of year, or even time of day, if you ride on the roads, it's recommended that you ride with a bike light. It will never be a detriment to your ride, and a flashing LED has been proven to increase your visibility among traffic - which will undoubtedly increase safety. Here's our roundup of the latest deals on bike lights.

Cateye Volt 1700 front light | 27% off at Wiggle

Was £179.99 | Now £129.99

One of the brightest road-going lights available with a wide beam that won't simply blind your road-going peers. Buying a light this bright might be considered overkill, but buying a Volt 1700 can be considered an investment in your safety. View Deal

Power meter deals

You don't need to be chasing that Cat 1 license to warrant buying a power meter. We've all heard the claims that a power meter is one of the most beneficial training tools, but they can be equally useful for finding imbalances between legs, prevent overworking in physiotherapy and rehabilitation, and can even be used when comparing the difference between the aerodynamic efficiency of two positions.

4iiii Precision 2.0 3D | 31% off at ProBikeKit

Was £379.00 | Now £269.99

Not too long ago, the power meter was reserved for those with the deepest pockets only, with the minimum price being around the £500 mark. However, this price of £269.99 really opens the power meter up to a range of new cyclists.View Deal

Stages Cycling Power L Ultegra R8000 | 29% off at Tredz

Was £479.00 | Now £339.00

The Stages Cycling Power Meter Ultegra R8000 crank-based is available in for 20% off the RRP at Tredz. It's available in 170mm, 172.5mm and 175mm crank lengths.View Deal

Wheels deals

A new pair of road bike wheels can be a pretty hefty investment, so it makes sense to save yourself some cash and take advantage of retailers' cycling deals, here's our roundup of the best.

Prime RR-50 Carbon Clincher Wheelset | 42% off at Chain Reaction

Was £779.99 | Now £449.99

Available in both disc and rim guises, this wheelset is a great deal that will get you rolling on carbon wheels on a budget for the upcoming race season. View Deal

Cycling computer deals

UK: Garmin Edge 130 | 40% off at Amazon UK

Was £179.99 | Now £99.99

Save big on a feature-packed Garmin Edge 130 GPS-equipped bike computer in this deal from Amazon.View Deal

UK: Garmin Edge 1030 cycling computer bundle | 17% off at Wiggle

Was £549.99 | Now £454.00

Wiggle has cut 17 per cent off the price of Garmin's top-of-the-range cycling computer. Grab this great riding companion now before it's too late!View Deal

Smartwatch deals

UK: Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker | 24% off at Amazon.co.uk

Was £129.99 | Now £99.09

Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, Swim Tracking & 7 Day Battery is now 24% off at Amazon.co.ukView Deal

UK: Fitbit Versa Smartwatch | 40% off at Amazon.co.uk

Was £199.99 | Now £119.99

Currently on the white version, you can get £80 off the Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music & Swim Tracking. Wearable technology tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes.View Deal

Cycling clothing deals

Rapha Overmitts | 70% off at Wiggle USA

Was $130.00 | Now $39.00

When temperatures get really low these Rapha Overmits will feel like the best purchase you have ever made. Available in 2XS and XS sizes.View Deal

Sportful Bodyfit Team Jersey | 59% off at Backcountry

Was $109.95 | Now $44.97

The Sportful Bodyfit Team 2.0 jersey is designed as a performance jersey with all-day comfort. At 59% off, the formerly pricey jersey is now a great deal. Available in L - XXL in red, and M in purple. View Deal

Rapha Pro Team Rain Gilet | 45% off at Backcountry

Was $189.95 | Now $104.97

Designed to add an extra layer of warmth on intermittent days, or provide additional rain-proofing protection on drizzly days, the Rapha Pro Team gilet is currently available with 45% off in size small.View Deal

Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey | 36% off at Backcountry

Was $229.99 | Now $146.99

The Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey is available at Backcountry.com in red and black or light black and orange, in sizes S-3XLView Deal

Rapha Souplesse Race Cape - Women's | 55% off at Backcountry

Was $384.95 | Now $174.97

If you're the type who greets bad weather with a wry smile, then the Rapha Souplesse women's race cape is for you. The waterproof yet breathable fabric is designed to be ridden full gas in pea-soup conditions. Available in S, M or L in black.View Deal

Rapha Overmitts | 89% off at Wiggle UK

Was £90.00 | Now £10.00

When temperatures get really low these Rapha Overmits will feel like the best purchase you have ever made. Available in 2XS and XS sizes.View Deal

Specialized Rbx Comp Short Sleeve Jersey | 70% off at Cyclestore

Was £79.99 | Now £23.99

A massive 70% saving is on offer on this jersey at Cyclestore. Red colour only, and limited sizes are still available, so act fast!View Deal

Pearl Izumi Select Escape Softshell Jacket | 62% off at Cyclestore

Was £79.99 | Now £29.99

Cyclestore has slashed the price on this windproof Pearl Izumi jacket by 62%. One colour only, but plenty of sizes available. Great for autumn days and cold descents.View Deal

Castelli Squadra ER Windproof Jacket | Up to 35% off at Wiggle

Was £50.00 | Now from £32.49

A windproof option comes from Italian company Castelli. Their Squadra jacket is durable, offers wind and shower protection, and is super light and easily packable. There are three colours on offer, and sizes from XS to XL.View Deal

dhb Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer | 20% off at Wiggle

Was £45.00 | Now £36.00

Mid-weight cycling base layer with the natural warmth and odour resistance benefits of merino, a perfect first layer for cold days on the bike. Loads of sizes and colours available.View Deal

Santini Guard Vest | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was £90.00 | Now £53.99

Another cycling clothing deal saving from Probikekit, the Santini Guard Vest is great for those showery and windy days out on the bike. Available in black only, in all the sizes. View Deal

dhb Aeron Lab Raceline Women's | 54% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £130.00 | Now £60.00

Available in women's sizes 10, 12, 14 and 16, these dhb Aeron Lab bib shorts are claimed to be 'built for speed'. They are a great deal with 54% off. View Deal

dhb Aeron Tempo Waterproof 2 Jacket | Up to 36% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £100.00 | Now from £64.00

With waterproof properties that can shake it with jackets twice the price, this is an excellent jacket with 36% off in black or green.View Deal

Le Col Pro Therma Bib Shorts | 60% off at Wiggle

Was £165.00 | Now £64.80

Designed by professional riders and tested in the UK. Le Col’s Pro Therma bib shorts are a great cold-weather option on its own, and even more winter-ready when paired with leg warmers. Available in XL or XXL.View Deal

dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix bib tights | 20% off at Wiggle

Was £90.00 | Now £68.00

These fleece-lined bib tights are perfect for keeping legs cosy on cold-weather rides. A women’s version is available for the same price. View Deal

Santini Guard Rain Jacket | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was £165.00 | Now £98.99

This Santini Guard rain jacket, which is also windproof, is cut by £66.01 at Probikekit. Sparsely available in M, L or XL in black or orange.View Deal

Castelli Women's Perfetto | 45% off at Evans Cycles

Was £180.00 | Now £99.00

Previously known under the legendary Gabba moniker, the Perfetto features Gore Windstopper X-Lite Plus fabric and three rear pockets. Available in XS, S or XL in light blue.View Deal

Cycling shoes deals

Need a new pair of cycling shoes? Well, you're in luck! With new innovations being added to cycling shoes every year, there are some great discounts on a huge range of cycling shoes.

Giro Empire ACC Road Shoes | 77% off at Jenson USA

Was $300.00 | Now $67.99

Limited sizes, but riders with small feet (39, 39.5, 40, 40.5) can lace up a pair of Giro Empire ACC shoes in blue or black with 77% off!View Deal

Giro Factor Techlace Cycling Shoe - Men's| 54% off at Backcountry

Was $349.95 | Now $154.95

Not content with one or even two closure systems, the Giro Factor Techlace mixes up no less than three: Velcro, laces and Boa style dials. It turns out this is a good idea, as it features the best of both (all three?) worlds - the shoes are super comfortable and allow for lots of fit adjustment. They're also at a very, very good price with this deal. View Deal

Sidi Shot Vent Carbon Cycling Shoe - Men's | 25% off at Backcountry

Was $549.99 | Now $412.49

The Sidi Shot shoes are a premium offering from the Italian shoe brand and feature a super-stiff vented carbon sole perfect for racing, and as always with Sidi, an eye-wateringly expensive price tag. Until this deal, that is. A range of colours and sizes on offer have a 25% discount. View Deal

Giro Empire ACC Women's shoes | 42% off at Evans Cycles

Here's a great offer on some women's Giro Empire ACC shoes. Sizes are limited, so if you can't find your size, check out the same shoes at Wiggle.View Deal

Shimano RP9 Road Shoe | 55% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £219.19 | Now £99.99

Shimano RP9 Road Shoe is stylish and vintage-inspired but optimised for both comfort and performance. It is now offered at 55% off the original price at Rutland Cycling.View Deal

Components

Shimano 105 R7000 groupset (rim) | 35% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £595.99 | Now £389.99

This sturdy, high-performance groupset is perfect for race bikes and winter-steeds alike. At just £389.99, this road groupset is great for the rim-brake purists. View Deal

Shimano 105 R7020 groupset (disc) | 40% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £799.99 | Now £478.99

If you think the future is disc brakes, the R7020 Shimano 105 disc groupset is now available with over £300 off at Rutland Cycles. View Deal

Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 Groupset | 41% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £1,699.99 | Now £999.99

Shimano's Ultegra Di2 groupset is slashed in this cycling deal. Get seamless electronic shifting for less from Chain Reaction Cycles.View Deal

Accessories

Fizik Superlight Tacky Bar Tape | 59% off at Wiggle

Was £26.99 | Now from £7.99

The Fizik Superlight Tacky handlebar tape is currently available in green and yellow with 59% off at a mere £7.99. For that price, it's also a worthy investment for anyone looking to use it as the hidden tape on a double-wrapped bar. Or there's white at £10.99.View Deal

Other cycling deals

Philips OneBlade | 32% off at Amazon USA

Was $49.99 | Now $34.99

There's no getting over it, we cyclists shave our legs. Whether it's for aerodynamics or simply because it looks better, you can now keep your legs silky smooth for less, thanks to this OneBlade deal at Amazon.View Deal

DeLonghi EDG305 Nescafé coffee machine | 35% off at Amazon

Was £99.99 | £65.00

Cyclists and coffee go hand in hand, so we'll be surprised if this one isn't of interest. For £65.00 in this deal at Amazon, you can have café-class coffee at the end of every ride. View Deal

Nespresso EN550.BM coffee machine | 41% off at Amazon

Was £279.99 | £164.98

A step up from the budget machine is this from Nespresso. Perfect for cappuccino, latte or espresso style coffee at the push of a button.View Deal

De'Longhi ECAM 45.760.W | 51% off at Amazon

Was £999.99 | £489.99

If you're looking for 'the works', then this De'Longhi bean-to-cup coffee machine is 51% off with an eye-watering discount of £517.00. It's still £482.99, but can you really put a price on a good cup of coffee?View Deal

Philips OneBlade | 35% off at Amazon UK

Was £39.99 | Now £25.99

There's no getting over it, we cyclists shave our legs. Not necessarily at this time of year, but when there's such a good deal available, why not keep those legs looking smooth?View Deal

Where to browse the best cycling deals

BackCountry, the US outdoor sports retailer, is one of the United States' go-to online retailers for bikes, components, clothing and accessories. It doesn't limit itself to cycling though, with fishing, skiing, and even yoga in the range of sports catered for.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list - even with the Walmart family buying Rapha. We certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists - such as GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Jenson USA is another USA-based retailer and always has thousands of offers available.

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling shops, supplying over 70 countries with cycling deals.

Chain Reaction Cycles is owned by Wiggle, and therefore shares many of the same cycling deals as well as an international audience.

Evans cycles is one of the oldest cycling retailers in the world, it is a British company that services the world via its online store. For even more deals, check out our Evans Cycles deals.

Amazon isn't exactly the first retailer you think of when shopping for your bike but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell, such as tablets for Zwift or Garmin computers.

Tredz is another British retailer with international delivery options and a range of great cycling deals.

Rutland Cycling is yet another British retailer that operates internationally.

Tweeks Cycles is more UK-focussed, but there are still some great deals worth checking out.

Hargroves Cycles is a retailer based in the UK and regularly discounts road and gravel bikes.

Cyclestore, one of the UK's lesser-known retailers, often has Specialized products at the best available price.

Leisure Lakes is another UK retailer. With 11 stores, it's a relatively well-known franchise, and will happily ship overseas.

ProBikeKit often slashes prices on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights.