Best aero helmets for cycling 2019

The cycling world has become infatuated with aerodynamics. One particular brand even goes as far as to state that aero is everything. While that might not technically be 100 per cent accurate, an aerodynamic helmet certainly has its benefits, a notion reiterated by the fact that the majority of the WorldTour peloton utilise aero helmets for all but the hilliest of days.

The benefits provided by aero helmets have long been explored by time triallists, a discipline where innovation is rife and every possible time-saving measure crucial. However, over the past decade, the marginal-gains mentality has seen it filter onto the road, in turn leading to the creation of the aero road helmet.

Related Best road bike helmets 2019 If you're happy to forgo the marginal gain of an aero helmet in favour of greater ventilation or a few saved grams, check out our roundup of the best road bike helmets.

In that time, the aero road helmet has fast become a common sight on the heads of road cyclists of all abilities, as riders are sold on the prospect of higher speeds for fewer watts – cycling’s holy grail if you will.

The aero road helmet is easily distinguishable by its profile, often featuring a smooth frontal area with a decreased quantity of air vents. Occasionally the rear will extend to guide the passing air beyond the rear of the head with minimal turbulence.

With the reasonably large frontal area of a cycling helmet it makes sense that the easier it can slice through the air, the higher the speed and less power output required. This is where a breakaway specialist might see the attraction and, of course, a time trialist, for whom that extra half a kilometre per hour could mean the difference between winning and losing.

This is also particularly attractive to cyclists who want to save as much energy as possible, such as sportive riders who have long distances to cover, sprinters who need the energy for that final huge effort, and even commuters who just want to get to work feeling fresher.

Things to consider when buying an aero helmet

Black Friday Black Friday bike helmets If you're looking for a new road bike helmet, but you're on a budget, then take advantage of Black Friday deals to save money while saving your brain.

Safety

This ought to be the first consideration for anyone buying a new helmet. After all, the whole purpose of the cycle helmet is to protect your head in the event of an accident. All helmets in this test will have passed the relevant regional industry-required standards, however, others go beyond the call of duty by utilising technological innovations such as MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System), which is a 'slip-liner' that enables the helmet to rotate independently of the head during impact. This means that during angular impacts, more energy is absorbed by the helmet, rather than being transferred to the rider’s head.

Speed

More accurately, aerodynamics. The majority of helmet manufacturers will make aerodynamic claims about their helmets, usually a saving of power or an increase in speed, based from their own in-house testing. Sadly, we don't have a wind tunnel at our disposal, so we’re at the mercy of these claims and personal feel. We're aware feel is subjective, so where possible, we will try to standardise these claims to make them easily comparable.

Comfort

A helmet may make you ride faster but if you're stopping mid-ride to adjust the fit, then all of those precious seconds you've saved will be wasted. Of course, fit is very personal and, as such, we shan't focus too greatly on this.

Weight

The gradient at which weight has a greater effect on speed than aerodynamics is approximately six per cent. Based on this, for the majority of the time, weight should be a secondary consideration but one worth noting nonetheless.

Ventilation

While ventilation might not be the primary focus when searching for an aero road helmet, it's a worthy consideration – especially for those riding in hot climates. Aerodynamics and ventilation in cycling helmets tend to have a degree of mutual exclusivity, however, some manufacturers claim to take advantage of the Venturi effect, which in short, states that air will accelerate when pushed through a small hole. This means that air can be guided into small air vents and out of the back dragging the warm air out to aid cooling. Our reviews below will outline whether the manufacturer has considered this, along with the number of frontal vents, however, vent size is also worth noting.

Aesthetics

Looks may be completely irrelevant to the performance of an aero helmet but it's still likely to be considered when it comes to making a purchase. Of course, it's completely subjective, so while this won't be a major consideration in our reviews, we may make the occasional reference to our opinion, and we will include as much detailed imagery as possible to ensure you can make an informed judgement.

Best for safety

S-Works Evade II MIPS ANGi

An aerodynamic helmet that focusses on speed, improves ventilation and adds a raft of safety features.

RRP: £230.00 | Aero claim: 50 seconds at 40kph over a standard road helmet | Frontal vents: 10 | Safety: MIPS and ANGi | Retention: Magnetic buckle, micro-dial adjustment | Sizes: 51cm to 63cm in S / M / L | Weight: 269g (medium) | Pro teams: Bora-Hansgrohe, Deceuninck-Quickstep, Boels Dolmans

MIPS

ANGi

Fast

Comfortable

Price

Specialized's focus with the Evade II was to take their original aero helmet, and make it faster, lighter, and more ventilated. Specialized say the new Evade is as cool as a bare head while saving six seconds over the previous Evade. Developed in their own wind tunnel, dubbed the Win Tunnel, Specialized claim this is the fastest helmet they've ever tested.

One of the unique features of the Evade II is Specialized's crash detection device, ANGi (angular and ground force interface). When paired with the Specialized app, if it detects an impact, a message will be sent to your pre-chosen contacts to notify them. Strava's Beacon feature offers a similar outcome but is triggered by speed decrease, which from experience, can lead to unwanted panic at a simple traffic light stop. The ANGi technology does come at a premium, with a non-ANGi equipped model is available at £30 less.

The Evade II comes with a 'gutter action' brow pad, which is designed to direct sweat away from the eyes and, in a nod to their female customer base, it uses their Mindset HairPort II micro-dial fit system, which aids ponytail management.

At the time of writing, the Evade II MIPS ANGi is available in three standard colours, along with two Peter Sagan Collection colourways.

Bontrager XXX Wavecel

Unmatched safety claims that come at the expense of some weight and a divisive aesthetic

RRP: £199.99 | Aero claim: None | Frontal vents: 7 | Safety: WaveCel | Retention: Boa dial adjustment | Sizes: 51cm to 63cm in S / M / L | Weight: 352g (medium) | Pro teams: Trek-Segafredo Men, Trek-Segafredo Women

WaveCel

Crash replacement guarantee

Comfort

Weight

The main talking point about the Bontrager XXX WaveCel helmet is the technology that Bontrager claimed to be 'cycling's most important change for 30 years'. This WaveCel technology is a honeycomb-like collapsible cellular structure that lines the inside of the helmet. It is claimed to be 48 times more effective than traditional helmets in protecting against head injuries during an accident. That said, although independent tests are yet to replicate these lofty claims; American testing facility Virginia Tech have WaveCel helmets occupying two of the top five slots in their independent tests.

While comfort and looks are completely subjective, the XXX WaveCel uses a Boa dial for adjustment, which in itself is rather large for a helmet dial. The mere fact that we found this an uncomfortable helmet wouldn't be worth a mention but similar feedback isn't hard to find online. It does have the option for vertical adjustment, but it can be difficult to find a comfortable spot. As for the looks, the green honeycomb styled liner is somewhat polarising.

As for the aerodynamics of the helmet, there are no specific claims made by Bontrager. However, if it's anything to go by, their original Ballista helmet did top our aero helmets wind tunnel test back in 2015, so it’s safe to say Bontrager know a thing or two about making fast helmets.

The final worthy mention is Bontrager's Crash Replacement Guarantee. If you have an accident in the first 12 months of ownership, Bontrager will replace your helmet free of charge.

Best for ventilation

Kask Protone

A popular and well-revered helmet that can be used in all conditions and for a range of cycling disciplines

RRP: £199.99 / US$249.00 / AU$365.00 | Aero claim: None | Frontal vents: 12 | Safety: In moulding EPS Foam | Retention: Octo fit, rubberised micro dial | Sizes: 52cm - 62cm in S / M / L | Weight: 215g (medium) | Pro teams: Team Ineos

Great all-rounder

Well ventilated

Range of colours

No rotational impact protection

The Kask Protone is a well-revered helmet that strikes a perfect balance between aerodynamics and ventilation. The 12 large frontal vents offer a great amount of airflow across the head, while the smooth rounded profile at the back helps guide air beyond the head with minimal turbulence.

Kask's 'Octo Fit' system serves to offer a range of adjustability to fit all head sizes. This offers a secure all-around fit, that holds the head in a secure, but comfortable fit. There is also an eco-leather chin strap, along with 3D dry padding, which both serve to offer additional comfort.

While the omission of a slip liner might be off-putting to some, the Kask Protone still surpasses the level of protection required by industry standards, including 'EN 1078', 'CPSC 1203' and 'AS/NZS 2063'.

POC Ventral Spin

A well-ventilated helmet designed with CFD to create an optimal balance of weight, aerodynamics and ventilation

RRP: £270.00 / US$290 / AU$495.00 | Aero claim: None | Frontal vents: 5 | Safety: SPIN | Retention: Dial adjustment | Sizes: 50cm to 61cm in S / M / L | Weight: 248g (medium) | Pro teams: EF Education First

Well ventilated

Price

The POC Ventral Spin helmet is not necessarily the first you'd look to when seeking an aero helmet, however, it's a contender worth considering for those who include ventilation as part of the equation.

Unlike POC's previous aero helmet, which consisted of little more than their Octal being fitted with a solid outer shell, the POC Ventral Spin underwent considerable aerodynamic and CFD testing throughout its development. POC adopted a 'whole-helmet approach', which they claim has helped to enhance aerodynamic performance and decrease air turbulence. Additionally, the air-flow design has been optimised in order to increase ventilation and thus accelerate cooling.

Like most of the helmets in POC's line-up, the Ventral uses SPIN technology (Shearing Pad INside) to protect your brain against the effects of oblique or rotational impacts.

Best multi-purpose

Giro Vanquish MIPS

An aero helmet that looks equally at home on the morning commute as it does in a time trial

RRP: £219.99 / $280.00 / AU$429.99 | Aero claim: 12 seconds faster than Ballista in a 40km TT at 400 watts | Frontal vents: 4 | Safety: MIPS | Retention: Roc Loc micro-dial adjustment | Sizes: 51cm to 63cm in S / M / L | Weight: 300g (medium) 52g visor. | Pro teams: Groupama FDJ, Canyon Sram

Integrated visor

MIPS

Weight

The Giro Vanquish MIPS is the one helmet in this list that would look equally at home in a time trial as it will on the road. Designed using CFD and wind tunnel testing, Giro make some rather tough-to-compare aerodynamic claims about the Vanquish. When compared to a Bontrager Ballista, the Vanquish MIPS (with visor) will supposedly save 12 seconds in a 40km TT at 400 watts, and removing the visor will cost you two watts. They also claim a saving of 62 seconds in a 180km TT at 250 watts.

A stand-out feature is undoubtedly the removable Vivid Shield visor. It easily snaps into place thanks to three strong magnets and can also be flipped and affixed upside down. It’s worth mentioning that finding the exact position one-handed can often take a bit of adjustment, although removing and reattaching the shield mid-ride isn't a common occurrence. It uses optics by Zeiss, and is suitable for all but the most overcast of conditions. The helmet also plays well with standard sunglasses, even utilising the outer two of the four frontal vents as an eyewear dock.

During the development of the Vanquish, Giro have greatly considered the science of aerodynamics. The helmet takes advantage of the Venturi effect to channel air across the head and exhaust warm stale air, and the four-piece polycarbonate hardbody shell interlocks in such a way that it creates a step-down. Giro claim this tricks the air into behaving as it would with a traditional teardrop TT-shaped helmet.

Lazer Bullet 2.0 MIPS

A tech-compatible aero helmet with great safety features and flexible ventilation

RRP: £219.99 / US$269.95 / AU$449.00 | Aero claim: None | Frontal vents: Four plus 'Airslide' sliding vent | Safety: MIPS | Retention: Advanced Turnfit system | Sizes: 50cm to 61cm in XS / S / M / L | Weight: 315g (small) | Pro teams: Jumbo Visma, Sunweb, Corendon Circus, Madison Genesis

Feature-rich

Adjustable ventilation

Rear LED

Weight

The Lazer Buller 2.0 is a helmet that will capture tech-lovers' imaginations with the array of features that are available, some of which are standard but others will come at a cost.

However, before we get into these features, it’s worth stating the Lazer Bullet 2.0 is, as a standalone helmet, a worthy inclusion in this list. It features a MIPS slip liner for added impact protection, an 'Airslide' closeable vent, a magnetic clip-on panoramic Zeiss lens, and internal channelling that uses the Venturi effect to help you keep a cool head. It also comes with a rear LED light and reflective stickers to increase visibility in low-light conditions.

If your helmet has been involved in an accident it can be replaced at a reduced price of approximately 50 per cent for up to three years after the purchase date, however, the dealer’s discretion will dictate the exact discount you receive. This is limited to select countries, however; the UK and Australia are not currently included.

The Bullet 2.0 is compatible with Lazer's integrated helmet tech, meaning for an added fee, you can add the Inclination Sensor and the LifeBeam heart-rate monitor.

Other great aero helmets

Kask Utopia

A sleek-looking helmet with a comfortable retention system and a noise-reducing design

RRP: £219.00 / US$270.00 / AU$395.00 | Aero claim: 6w at 50kph over best rival | Frontal vents: 6 | Safety: In moulding EPS Foam | Retention: Octo fit, rubberised micro dial | Sizes: 50cm to 62cm in S / M / L | Weight: 235g (medium) | Pro teams: Team Ineos

Weight

Fit

Price

No rotational impact protection

The Kask Utopia is the Italian brand’s aero-specific helmet. At the expense of a few grams and the frontal vents, the Utopia is claimed to save 'up to six watts than the most efficient rival helmet at 50km/h' which is 31mph. Bear in mind, the majority of other manufacturers make claims at 40km/h (25mph).

Kask haven't ignored ventilation though; the Utopia is said to be equally at home on climbs and in time trials. Using the Venturi effect, the way air is channelled through the internals of the helmet is claimed to improve both ventilation and aerodynamics.

The helmet is also designed to reduce wind noise around the ears, for a 'quiet ride experience', and features 5mm of moisture-wicking material called Resistex, which claims to take moisture away from the rider's head, moving it to the helmet's outer shell in order to improve comfort.

Abus Gamechanger

While calling a product 'GameChanger' is a bold move, the Abus helmet goes some way to live up to its name

RRP: £189.00 / US$235.00 / AU$369.00 | Aero claim: None | Frontal vents: 7 | Safety: EPS Foam | Retention: Micro dial | Sizes: 51cm to 62cm in S / M / L | Weight: 270g (medium) | Pro teams: Movistar

Aerodynamic whatever the head angle

Non-adjustable straps

One of the major attractions of Abus GameChanger is the fact that Abus have optimised the helmet's aerodynamics across a range of head tilt angles. So no matter what your position on the bike, you can be confident the helmet is cutting through the wind with ease.

The GameChanger is a highly adjustable helmet, meaning there should be a comfortable configuration for all head shapes and sizes. The 'FlowStraps' are aerodynamically positioned, skin-friendly chin straps that offer a close, yet comfortable, chafe-free fit. The one downside is that these straps don’t feature adjustable dividers, however, my race team and I have used this helmet for 18 months now and nobody has raised this as problematic.

Finally, the Gamechanger's aesthetics are somewhat divisive. However, you can at least be confident that you won’t be wearing the same as everyone else on the Sunday club run.

Met Manta

A dedicated aero helmet that still makes for a lightweight and well-ventilated helmet

RRP: £180.00 / US$225.00 / AU$349.00 | Aero claim: 10 watts at 50kph | Frontal vents: 7 | Safety: None | Retention: MET’s Safe-T Advanced micrometrical fit system | Sizes: 52cm to 62cm in S / M / L | Weight: 200g (medium) | Pro teams: UAE Team Emirates, Drops

Optional dial-mounted rear light

Weight

No dedicated eyewear dock

No rotational impact protection

The MET Manta was first launched at the 2015 Tour de France, ridden by the likes of Steve Cummings for the then MTN-Qhubeka team. The Manta claims a 10 watt saving at 50kph over 'other aero road helmets'. This is quite a dated claim, however, so while we have no data to prove the exact helmets tested by MET, the comparison will exclude a number of the helmets in this list, such as the S-Works Evade II and Kask Utopia which were launched in 2018.

One of the biggest positives of the Manta is the balance that MET have struck between a closed aerodynamic shape and good levels of ventilation. Users of the Manta are quick to remark at how well the helmet cools the head, rather than causing overheating.

The helmet's adjustment is facilitated by MET's Safe-T Advanced micrometrical system: a fancy way to say it has a small dial and vertical adjustment. Where it differs from some of its competition is that it tightens via a 360-degree ring around the head. The rear dial can also be replaced for one with a built-in light.

Bontrager Ballista MIPS

A great value helmet, with MIPS and a crash replacement guarantee

RRP: £129.99 / US$199.99 / AU$229.99 | Aero claim: None | Frontal vents: 3 | Safety: MIPS | Retention: Small Boa dial adjustment | Sizes: 51cm to 66cm in S / M / L / XL | Weight: 265g (medium) | Pro teams: Trek Segafredo, Trek Segafredo women’s

Wide range of sizes

MIPS

Crash replacement guarantee

Price

Quite a large profile

Badly fitting straps

The Bontrager Ballista MIPS is, on paper, one of the best value aero helmets available. There are a number of features that make the Ballista stand out even in this category, and at £129.99, it's also one of the cheapest in this bunch. The construction feels solid, there is reflective detailing across the helmet, the inclusion of a MIPS liner increases rider safety, and with Bontrager's crash replacement guarantee, your helmet will be replaced free-of-charge if you have an accident in the first year of ownership.

While there are no specific aerodynamic claims from Bontrager, the original Ballista came out on top when we wind-tunnel tested helmets back in 2015. Given the shape hasn’t been greatly altered, we’re assuming the Ballista MIPS can still give its rivals a run.

There are a couple of negatives we've found with the Ballista MIPS. Frustratingly, the adjustable straps don't seem to sit flat on your face, they twist to a slightly uncomfortable position and catch the wind. Secondly, the overall profile is somewhat large for a given head size. This is purely aesthetic, though, and the weight and comfort of the helmet aren't affected.

Giant Pursuit MIPS

A good alternative to the more mainstream aero helmets, but there are no specific aerodynamic claims, and it carries a little more weight than most

RRP: £189.99 / US$263.00 / AU$ n/a | Aero claim: None | Frontal vents: 8 | Safety: MIPS | Retention: Cinch Pro | Sizes: 51cm to 63cm in S / M / L | Weight: 320g (medium) | Pro teams: CCC Team, CCC-Liv Women’s Team

Crash replacement guarantee

Weight

The Pursuit MIPS is touted by Giant as the ultimate in all-round aerodynamic performance. While no specific aerodynamic claims are made by the Taiwanese brand, they do claim that it minimises drag, producing maximum speed in real-world rider positions, and that the eight vents up front are 'drag neutral', which, when combined with internal channelling and vents at the back, allow for good airflow through the helmet without compromising aerodynamic performance.

Speaking of fit, the Pursuit MIPS is notable in its offering of two fit styles, Western (with a more oval shape) and Asian (with a more round shape). The Pursuit also uses Giant’s Element Strap System which combines with the MIPS Cinch Pro retention configuration to provide a secure fit with plenty of adjustment.

Cyclingnews sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Cyclingnews is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.