Best Rapha deals: Save money with the Archive Sale

Rapha has been changing cycling fashion since 2004 and continues to produce some of the most sought-after clothing available. Founded in London by Simon Mottram as a response to the lack of fashionable cycling clothing at the time, Rapha combines simplistic bold styling with high-quality designs and fabrics. Sponsors of the EF Pro Cycling team in the WorldTour, Rapha's roots lie firmly in road cycling, as proven by the brand's representation in our guides to the best cycling shorts, best cycling jerseys, best cycling shoes and more, but as the landscape has become ever-more rugged, Rapha's range has diversified accordingly, now offering a complete range of gravel bike clothing too.

As a side effect of the brand's premium product offering, the Rapha name earned a reputation for its premium price, too. However fear not, you can take advantage of the archive sale at Rapha.cc, where there are over 150 products discounted for both men and women, meaning the same quality products are available at a considerably more pocket-friendly price.

We've collated a roundup of the best Rapha clothing deals available below. But if you fancy yourself as a deal hunter or you just want to browse the sales yourself, the links below will take you to various retailers' collections of discounted Rapha.

Rapha’s well thought out kit caters for every level of rider, whether you are starting out with their more-affordable Core line or leading the pack in the Pro Team kit as worn by EF Pro Cycling. Rapha doesn’t just make cycling clothing and accessories but casual clothing suited to commuting, relaxed rides and wearing off the bike.

The brand's loyal following is well deserved, not only is Rapha clothing consistently well-reviewed but they stand by the quality of their products. All Rapha’s riding collections are covered by a 30-day free return period, free crash repair service and even a 50% discount off as part of its jersey downsize offer.

Beyond the clothing, Rapha works hard to build cycling communities by sponsoring unique events and through their RCC (Rapha Cycling Club) global community. Should you drink the RCC kool-aid, you will join more than 12,000 members with access to a wealth of perks and benefits from special group rides, members-only kit and 50% off coffee at their clubhouses.

While Rapha will offer deals on the kit by bundling items like jerseys and bibs together, they hold a premium on their brand and aren’t ones for slashing their prices all-too-often, so take advantage of the archive sale, as these discounts won’t be around forever.

Rapha rainproof essentials case | 35% off

Was $35.00 | Now $22.75

A simple essentials case that will soon become a staple part of your riding kit. With its AquaGuard zip and waterproof construction, it's designed with one purpose in mind, keeping your valuables safe. Whether it's your phone, some spare cash, or a face mask that you'll need for the gas station sugar stop, this case will keep them from being damaged in the rain. View Deal

Rapha cap | 30% off

Was $35.00 | Now $24.50

A cycling cap, simple in operation, can be many things to many people. It can keep the rain out of poor-weather warriors' eyes, it can be worn backwards to keep the sun off your neck, it can be little more than a fashion accessory for the cafe club run. Whatever your needs, why pay full price?View Deal

Rapha EF Pro Cycling Pro Team Aero jersey | 50% off

Was $195.00 | Now $97.50

The so-called 'rules' say you shouldn't wear pro team kit, but rules are made to be broken and this jersey is the coolest thing to have touched the WorldTour since Taylor Phinney's moustache. Wear it loud and proud, and do it with 50% off.View Deal

Rapha Women's Canyon/SRAM Pro Team training jersey | 35% off

Was $115.00 | Now $74.50

If EF Pro Cycling's kit is the coolest in the men's WorldTour, then Canyon/SRAM's kit is the coolest in the women's peloton for sure. This is technically a training jersey, which means it foregoes some of the aero detailing, as well as some of the cost. View Deal

Rapha Men's Canyon-SRAM training jersey | 25% off

Was $115.00 | Now $86.00

Whether you're a fan of the Canyon-SRAM women's team, or you're just a fan of the design, you can now get it in a men's training jersey with 25% off. View Deal

Rapha Men's Classic Flyweight bib shorts | 20% off

Was $215.00 | Now $172.00

Rapha's Flyweight range is designed for hot and humid weather, and equally useful for indoor cycling. Treated with trademarked Coldblack technology, the fabric prevents heat build-up. The mesh straps work at the same goal, and the comfortable pad makes for comfortable riding all day long.View Deal

Rapha Explore shoes | 35% off

Was $295.00 | Now $191.75

If your riding takes you down the road less travelled, then these Rapha Explore shoes will be up your street. Pairing laces with a velcro strap to provide comfort and security, the sole is made from carbon, the hardware is titanium and the rubber sole helps offer increased walking grip.View Deal

Rapha Women's Pro Team jersey | 30% off

Was $165.00 | Now $115.00

If any of the items here on offer, this Pro Team jersey is the one that you absolutely must add to your cycling wardrobe. It's an all-round road jersey that will hold its own in races, keep you comfortable in training, and help you look as sharp as ever at the cafe. View Deal

We've also teamed up with Rapha to raise money for charity. Four custom jersey/short combos are available via auction - ending on Sunday the 13th September - and at the time of writing, the cheapest is at just GBP £90.00.

Full information available here.

Rapha not for you?

Worry not, there is a load of great clothing on sale from many of the biggest brands. Check out our cheap cycling clothing guide for some fantastic deals on Castelli, Endura and more.