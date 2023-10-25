Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de France 2024 overview When is the Tour de France? June 29-July 21 Tour de France starts in: Florence, Italy Tour de France finishes in: Nice, France Category WorldTour Distance 3497.3km Previous edition 2023 Tour de France Previous Edition - Winner Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma)

Overall winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stands on the GC podium flanked by second-placed Jonas Vingegaard (L) of Visma-Lease a Bike and third-placed Remco Evenepoel (R) of Soudal-QuickStep
Race leader Tadej Pogačar celebrates his fifth stage win at this year's Tour, riding to victory on stage 20 to Col de la Couillole

Tadej Pogacar took his fourth stage victory of the 2024 Tour de France in Isola 2000
Victor Campenaerts won stage 18 from the break
Richard Carapaz wins stage 17
Jasper Philisen (Alpecin-Dececuninck) wins stage 16 into Nîmes
Tadej Pogacar wins stage 15
Tadej Pogačar wins stage 14 on summit finish to Pla d'Adet
Tour de France stage 13: Jasper Philipsen won his second stage in Pau
Tour de France stage 12: Biniam Girmay won his third stage in Villeneuve-sur-Lot
Jonas Vingegaard pips Tadej Pogačar in a two-up sprint to win stage 11
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) takes his first stage win of the 2024 Tour de France
Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) wins chaotic stage 9 ahead of Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)
Biniam Girmay of Intermarché-Wanty, wearing the Green Sprint Jersey, celebrates at finish line as stage 8 winner
Soudal QuickStep's Remco Evenepoel celebrates on the podium after winning the stage 7 time trial and gained 12 seconds on the race leader
Dylan Groenewegen of Team Jayco AlUla celebrates winning first photo finish of this year's Tour, on stage 6 in Dijon
Tadej Pogačar held onto the yellow jersey after stage 5 of the Tour de France
Mark Cavendish wins stage 5 of the Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar took control of the yellow jersey again on stage 4
Tour de France stage 3 winner Biniam Girmay
Tadej Pogačar moved into the yellow jersey on stage 2
Kevin Vauquelin wins stage 2 of the Tour de France
Bardet claims the maillot jaune for the first time in his career
Romain Bardet and Frank van den Broek cross the line 1-2 on the opening stage of the 2024 race

2024 Tour de France results

Final 2024 Tour de France standings

Who has abandoned the 2024 Tour de France?

Stage 21 - Tadej Pogačar punctuates third GC title with dominant ITT win in Nice / As it happened

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sealed the third overall Tour victory in his career using a dominant display of power in the hilly stage 21 time trial. It was his sixth stage win of this year's Tour. In the yellow jersey and the last man down the start ramp in Monaco, he completed the 33.7km course in 45:25, 1:03 up on second-placed Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). World time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) was another 11 seconds back in third.

Vingegaard, who won the last two Tours, finished 6:17 behind Pogačar for second place overall, while Evenepoel took third, 9:18 back.

Stage 20 - Tadej Pogačar stamps his authority in yellow with victory atop Col de la Couillole ahead of Jonas Vingegaard / As it happened

Tadej Pogačar’s (UAE Team Emirates) outsprinted Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at the top of the Col de la Couillole to win stage 20 of the Tour de France on Saturday. It was the race leader's fifth stage victory of the Tour.

The duo caught, and passed, the two-rider breakaway of Enric Mas (Movistar) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) with 2.5km on the climb, Carapaz trying to hold their back wheels but fading to third on the stage. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) would pass Mas and finish fourth, holding on to third overall in the standings.

Stage 19 - Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar takes stunning solo win on stage 19 to secure yellow jersey / As it happened

Tadej Pogačar tightened his grip on the 2024 Tour de France with yet another stage victory in Isola 2000 after yet another dominant performance.

UAE Team Emirates controlled the breakaway over the Cime de la Bonette and then Pogačar caught and dropped Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) just two kilometres from the finish to win his 15th Tour stage and his tenth Grand Tour stage of the year.

Pogačar took a bow as he crossed the finish line, with Jorgenson 20 seconds behind and dejected in defeat. Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard finishing at 1:42, focusing on their battle for second and third rather than trying to match Pogačar.

Stage 18 - Tour de France: Victor Campenaerts surges from three-rider breakaway for stage 18 victory / As it happened

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) won stage 18 from Gap to Barcelonnette in the low climbs and valleys of the Alps, after a breakaway was finally allowed to fight for victory. The Belgian rider beat Tour debutant Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) after 36 riders attacked early in the stage.

The trio worked well together in the final 35 km and then sprinted for the stage victory.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and the other GC contenders preferred to save their energy for the final mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France that began on Friday, the peloton finishing 13:40 down on Campenaerts.

Stage 17 - Richard Carapaz climbs to stage 17 solo victory as Pogačar fortifies lead / As it happened

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) finally claimed a hard-fought stage victory after days of trying in the breakaways. But the news of the day was Tadej Pogačar launching an unexpected attack while his rivals were isolated from their teammates. While his move didn't work, Remco Evenepoel got away to gain 10 seconds.

Stage 16 - Jasper Philipsen nets third win on frantic stage 16 sprint in Nîmes / As it happened

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) sprinted to his third stage win of the Tour de France, dominating the closing sprint of stage 16 in Nîmes as green jersey Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) crashed in the final 2km.

The Belgian eased to his ninth career Tour stage win ahead of Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) to draw a close to one of the dullest days of this year’s race after a perfect lead-out from Mathieu van der Poel and all the Alpecin-Deceuninck train.

Stage 15 - Tadej Pogačar counters Jonas Vingegaard to win on Plateau de Beille / As it happened

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has shown, once again, that he is currently the strongest climber at the 2024 Tour de France. The yellow jersey soloed to victory on stage 15 on the Plateau de Beille. For the second day in a row, Pogačar beat Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on a mountain finish and increased his lead in the overall classification to 3:09 over the Dane.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) finished the day in third place and held onto this third place overall, now at 5:19 back in the GC standings.

Stage 14 - Tadej Pogačar solos to stage 14 victory on Pla d’Adet, consolidates his lead / As it happened

On the first summit finish of the 2024 Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) strengthened his hold on the maillot jaune after a thrilling finish up to Pla d’Adet saw him ride away to a stunning solo victory on stage 14 to extend his lead over Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).

Pogačar bridged to an earlier attack of teammate Adam Yates before the Brit emptied the tank before the race leader, who then more than honoured the yellow jersey by riding solo through the packed crowds to a second stage win of the 2024 race some 39 seconds ahead of Vingeg