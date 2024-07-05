Live coverage

Tour de France stage 7 Live - Evenepoel the favourite as GC battle resumes in time trial

By
last updated

A 25.3km race against the clock from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin is set to shuffle the GC standings

Van Aert hit back at Philipsen's actions, calling it a "habit of his" when speaking to Sporza, but Philipsen apologised this morning, stating that he "would never consciously ride in such a way that it endangered another rider". Read both stories below:

The bigger story of yesterday's sprint, however, was Jasper Philipsen being relegated for deviating in his sprint. Read about how and why he got declassified down to 107th and the other ways the UCI are cracking down on sprints at the Tour de France in 2024:

You can also read the report from yesterday's sprint stage to catch up with how Dylan Groenewegen won into Dijon:

There will be lots of national champions kits on show, here's Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) in the Swiss jersey.

An awful lot of prep goes into ensuring the skinsuit setup is perfect for those in classification jerseys, with the yellow jersey holder forced not into wearing what would have been a custom setup from his team's kit manufacturer. Here's Santini getting Pogačar ready for stage 7:

Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has also been calling Evenepoel the out-and-out favourite for the day, despite his incredible duo of performances in the two time trials at the Giro d'Italia. He heads into the day with a 45-second advantage on Evenepoel who sits second on GC after 6 stages.

It's set to be a huge day for Evenepoel who is on debut at the Tour de France. With favourite status for today's stage, can he live up to the billing as the time trial World Champion?

To get a full understanding of what's in store for the day's action, read one of our team on the ground in France Dani Ostanek's pre-race preview which sets the scene for stage 7:

With just over an hour and a half to the first rider Mark Cavendish rolling off the ramp, it's the perfect chance to catch up on the TT start times for today (CEST):

Here we go then, one of the most important days at the 2024 Tour de France - the first individual time trial. The solo race against the clock has long been known as the 'race of truth', with nowhere to hide in the bunch throughout the painful effort.

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 6 of the 2024 Tour de France!

