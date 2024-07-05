Tour de France stage 7 Live - Evenepoel the favourite as GC battle resumes in time trial
A 25.3km race against the clock from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin is set to shuffle the GC standings
Van Aert hit back at Philipsen's actions, calling it a "habit of his" when speaking to Sporza, but Philipsen apologised this morning, stating that he "would never consciously ride in such a way that it endangered another rider". Read both stories below:
‘A bad habit’ - Wout van Aert reacts angrily to Jasper Philipsen's Tour de France sprint manoeuvre
Jasper Philipsen apologises to Wout van Aert after Tour de France sprint deviation - 'Was in no way on purpose'
The bigger story of yesterday's sprint, however, was Jasper Philipsen being relegated for deviating in his sprint. Read about how and why he got declassified down to 107th and the other ways the UCI are cracking down on sprints at the Tour de France in 2024:
Jasper Philipsen relegated in Tour de France stage 6 sprint, Cavendish fined for drafting team car amid run-in with TV moto
You can also read the report from yesterday's sprint stage to catch up with how Dylan Groenewegen won into Dijon:
Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 6 photo finish at the line in Dijon
There will be lots of national champions kits on show, here's Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) in the Swiss jersey.
🇨🇭🚀 pic.twitter.com/mmLG9i7lspJuly 5, 2024
An awful lot of prep goes into ensuring the skinsuit setup is perfect for those in classification jerseys, with the yellow jersey holder forced not into wearing what would have been a custom setup from his team's kit manufacturer. Here's Santini getting Pogačar ready for stage 7:
🇸🇮 Tadej Pogačar will wear a specially tailored Yellow Jersey today for the ITT!🪡 @SANTINI_SMS🇸🇮 Tadej Pogačar sera aujourd’hui vêtu d’une combinaison Maillot Jaune sur-mesure pour le contre-la-montre !#TDF2024 | @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/Z4gbmufijyJuly 5, 2024
Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has also been calling Evenepoel the out-and-out favourite for the day, despite his incredible duo of performances in the two time trials at the Giro d'Italia. He heads into the day with a 45-second advantage on Evenepoel who sits second on GC after 6 stages.
Tadej Pogačar pins favourite tag on second-placed Remco Evenepoel for Tour de France stage 7 time trial
It's set to be a huge day for Evenepoel who is on debut at the Tour de France. With favourite status for today's stage, can he live up to the billing as the time trial World Champion?
He's been getting out to recon the course this morning in his rainbow bands.
Ready for the recon of the first #TDF2024 ITT.Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/6zOuXwCg2nJuly 5, 2024
To get a full understanding of what's in store for the day's action, read one of our team on the ground in France Dani Ostanek's pre-race preview which sets the scene for stage 7:
Tour de France 2024 stage 7 time trial preview – Rainbows vs yellow as Remco Evenepoel takes on Tadej Pogačar
With just over an hour and a half to the first rider Mark Cavendish rolling off the ramp, it's the perfect chance to catch up on the TT start times for today (CEST):
Tour de France stage 7 time trial start times
To save some time also, here are some of the big names to watch out for:
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep - 13:38:00
Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost -14:02:00
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe -14:30:30
Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ - 15:05:00
Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Visma-Lease a Bike -15:27:30
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale -16:03:30
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers -16:14:00
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Team Visma-Lease a Bike -16:41:00
Joao Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates - 16:46:00
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe -16:52:00
Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates -16:54:00
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Visma-Lease a Bike -16:56:00
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep -16:58:00
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates -17:00:00
Here we go then, one of the most important days at the 2024 Tour de France - the first individual time trial. The solo race against the clock has long been known as the 'race of truth', with nowhere to hide in the bunch throughout the painful effort.
With the GC poised nicely after the mountain day on stage 4, today's 25.3km on the TT bike should reshuffle the make-up of the current top 10 massively.
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 7 of the 2024 Tour de France!
