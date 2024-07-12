Primož Roglič abandons the 2024 Tour de France
Slovenian yellow jersey contender leaves the race ahead of stage 13 following stage 12 crash and time loss
A day on from his second crash in as many stages at the Tour de France, Primož Roglič has pulled out of the race ahead of Friday’s stage 13.
His Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team confirmed that Roglič will not start the expected sprint stage to Pau, with the Pyrenees looming at the weekend.
Roglič, who before stage 12 lay fourth overall at 2:15, was one of multiple riders who hit the deck 12.2km from the end of Thursday’s race to Villeneuve-sur-Lot. He crossed the finish line sporting road rash and tears to his jersey at 2:27 down on the peloton and ended the day in sixth overall, 4:42 behind race leader Tadej Pogačar.
“Primož Roglič underwent careful examination by our medical team after yesterday’s stage and again this morning,” Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe announced on social media. “The decision has been taken that he will not start today, to focus on upcoming goals.
“We wish you a speedy recovery Primož.”
The news of Roglič’s withdrawal now leaves Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe with six riders for the remainder of the Tour, having already lost Aleksandr Vlasov to a broken ankle following a crash on stage 10.
The team’s best-placed rider in the general classification is now Jai Hindley, who lies at 18th overall at 19:25.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
His team hasn’t yet confirmed news of Roglič’s future plans, though it’s likely that the Slovenian will now turn his focus to the Vuelta a España and a bid at a record-equalling fourth title at the race he won three times between 2019 and 2021.
Roglič's withdrawal from the 2024 Tour means that he now hasn't completed any of his last three Tour starts and has finished just three of his seven most recent Grand Tours. The 34-year-old left the 2021 and 2022 Tours after battling on for days following crashes in the first week, while at the 2022 Vuelta, he was forced out of the race from second place following a crash just four days from Madrid.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix