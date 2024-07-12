Primož Roglič abandons the 2024 Tour de France

Primož Roglič is out of the 2024 Tour de France following a late crash on stage 12

A day on from his second crash in as many stages at the Tour de France, Primož Roglič has pulled out of the race ahead of Friday’s stage 13.

His Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team confirmed that Roglič will not start the expected sprint stage to Pau, with the Pyrenees looming at the weekend.

Roglič, who before stage 12 lay fourth overall at 2:15, was one of multiple riders who hit the deck 12.2km from the end of Thursday’s race to Villeneuve-sur-Lot. He crossed the finish line sporting road rash and tears to his jersey at 2:27 down on the peloton and ended the day in sixth overall, 4:42 behind race leader Tadej Pogačar.

“Primož Roglič underwent careful examination by our medical team after yesterday’s stage and again this morning,” Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe announced on social media. “The decision has been taken that he will not start today, to focus on upcoming goals.

“We wish you a speedy recovery Primož.”

The news of Roglič’s withdrawal now leaves Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe with six riders for the remainder of the Tour, having already lost Aleksandr Vlasov to a broken ankle following a crash on stage 10.

The team’s best-placed rider in the general classification is now Jai Hindley, who lies at 18th overall at 19:25.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

His team hasn’t yet confirmed news of Roglič’s future plans, though it’s likely that the Slovenian will now turn his focus to the Vuelta a España and a bid at a record-equalling fourth title at the race he won three times between 2019 and 2021.

Roglič's withdrawal from the 2024 Tour means that he now hasn't completed any of his last three Tour starts and has finished just three of his seven most recent Grand Tours. The 34-year-old left the 2021 and 2022 Tours after battling on for days following crashes in the first week, while at the 2022 Vuelta, he was forced out of the race from second place following a crash just four days from Madrid.