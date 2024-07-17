Tour de France stage 17 Live – A rare day for the breakaway

Refresh

Here's a look at the finish of today's stage...

Mark Cavendish finished 17th in yesterday's finish, the final sprint of his Tour de France career. "We did what we set out to achieve here at this Tour de France. We did it early on, so we’re happy. It’s been successful," he said afterwards. 'We did what we set out to do at this Tour de France' – No encore for Mark Cavendish in last bunch sprint in Nîmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riders are currently signing on to start their day in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux ahead of 177.8km of racing.

Jasper Philipsen plays second Tour de France green jersey as ‘5% chance of success’ Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter back in points fight after third stage win at Nîmes and Biniam Girmay crash

Here's a message from Biniam Girmay following yesterday's crash. Dear all, thanks for all the messages and support. After today’s crash, I went to see a doctor. I have small injuries but everything is ok. I hope to see you all in Nice! pic.twitter.com/2Tq0rnS6zsJuly 16, 2024

Today's stage starts in just over 90 minutes.

Aside from Philipsen's win, Girmay's late crash was really the only incident that came out of over four hours of racing yesterday. Tour de France green jersey Biniam Girmay crashes in hectic stage 16 finale (Image credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP / Getty Images)

Here's a look back at yesterday's stage, which saw Jasper Philipsen win for the third time in the race. He's now closed to within 32 points of Biniam Girmay's green jersey after the Eritrean crashed late on in the stage. Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen nets third win on frantic stage 16 sprint in Nîmes (Image credit: Tom Goyvaerts / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP / Getty Images)

Here's a look at the map of today's stage, which takes the riders to the new finish at the ski resort at SuperDévoluy. (Image credit: ASO)

A look at today's stage profile. (Image credit: ASO)

After yesterday's final chance for the sprinters in Nîmes, it's back to the hills and mountains today as the peloton heads to the Alps.