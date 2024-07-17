Live coverage

Tour de France stage 17 Live – A rare day for the breakaway

By
last updated

Back into the mountains with 177.8km from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to new finish location SuperDévoluy

Tour de France 2024 - The complete guide

Tour de France 2024 favourites

Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen nets third win on frantic stage 16 sprint in Nîmes

Tour de France 2024 stage 17 preview - Back to the mountains

How to watch the 2024 Tour de France – TV schedule, live streaming worldwide

Refresh

Here's a look at the finish of today's stage...

Mark Cavendish finished 17th in yesterday's finish, the final sprint of his Tour de France career.

Riders are currently signing on to start their day in Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux ahead of 177.8km of racing.

Jasper Philipsen plays second Tour de France green jersey as ‘5% chance of success’

Here's a message from Biniam Girmay following yesterday's crash.

Today's stage starts in just over 90 minutes.

Aside from Philipsen's win, Girmay's late crash was really the only incident that came out of over four hours of racing yesterday.

And here's a look at the results from stage 16.

Here's a look back at yesterday's stage, which saw Jasper Philipsen win for the third time in the race. He's now closed to within 32 points of Biniam Girmay's green jersey after the Eritrean crashed late on in the stage.

Here's a look at the map of today's stage, which takes the riders to the new finish at the ski resort at SuperDévoluy.

A look at today's stage profile.

After yesterday's final chance for the sprinters in Nîmes, it's back to the hills and mountains today as the peloton heads to the Alps.

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 17 of the 2024 Tour de France!

Latest on Cyclingnews