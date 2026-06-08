Critérium du Dauphiné: Another successful breakaway as Anthon Charmig wins stage 2

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Baudin defends race lead in Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Charmig celebrates with both arms up
Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Mobility) wins stage 2 of the Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Denmark's Anthon Charmig gave out a huge bellow of delight as he sealed his first victory in over four years on the ultra-long, rolling stage 2 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes on Monday, winning solo as the main favourites opted to conserve their energy ahead of Tuesday's crucial team time trial.

Charmig, 28, broke away from the remnants of a ten-man break on the final classified ascent, the Cat. 3 Côte de Saint-Vidal, around 12 kilometres from the line, to claim his first-ever WorldTour victory and the biggest triumph of his career.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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