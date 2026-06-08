This flagship cycling smartwatch has $250 off in the Garmin Father's Day Sale – it's also the best-ever price, making this premium smartwatch a perfect gift for Father's Day

Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 21 in the USA and the UK. If you're shopping for a cycling-themed present for the most important man in your life, then some of the best cycling tech is a sure-fire winner.

Garmin is the leading brand when it comes to the best cycling watches, and its flagship GPS smartwatch, the Garmin Fenix 8, is currently discounted by $250 to just $849.99, from the usual $1,099.99.

Shop the Garmin Fenix 8 discounted by $250 at Garmin.

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This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Fenix 8, with the previous best Garmin Fenix 8 price, being $999.99 during the Amazon Prime Day sales this time last year.

Amazon Prime Day is also just around the corner, running from 23-26 June; however, the Fenix 8 is unlikely to drop any lower even then. So if you're feeling particularly generous this Father's Day or even contemplating an upgrade to your own cycling tech, this Garmin smartwatch deal is worth grabbing while you can.

Save $250 Garmin Fenix 8: was $1,099.99 now $849.99 at Garmin Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 8. These deals are across the range and model sizes from 43, 47 and 51mm. As the flagship model in the Garmin range of smartwatches, this is the best price we've ever seen, and even though Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon, it's unlikely to go any lower. Check out our guide on the best cycling watches.

This Garmin Fenix 8 deal is across the range of options and sizes (43, 47 and 51mm), all with that best-ever $250 off.

It includes the battery-extending solar-powered model, which for bikepacking adventures will provide up to 48 days of battery life with the Power Sapphire solar charging lens. The standard Fenix 8 battery is still impressive with a claimed up to 28 days of power.

Elsewhere, the list of features on the Fenix 8 include an internal speaker and microphone for voice control and messaging, which is a particularly appealing addition for cycling. The bright Amoled display is also a cycling box ticker, and ensures all your on-the-go cycling stats are easy to read, along with that extensive battery life and multi-band GNSS technology for highly accurate navigation.

Garmin is renowned for producing groundbreaking cycling tech, and the Garmin cycling range holds top spots in our best cycling tech buying advice, including the best GPS bike computers, plus the best power meters, smart lights with rearview radar, and of course, smartwatches.

The Father's Day Garmin Sale also has a few other reductions across Garmin cycling watches, including the Enduro 3, which has $150 off, down to $749.99. If you're looking for another tech option, then the Garmin Edge Explore 2 has a massive 40% off at Amazon, taking this highly rated cycling computer to a bargain price of $179.91.

These Garmin deals are US-based, but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing across its smartwatch range in your territory.