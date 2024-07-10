Tour de France stage 11 Live - GC favourites to battle on brutal day in the Massif Central

Live coverage

Peloton tackle the sole stage across the rugged Massif Central, the 211km from Évaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran will challenge with 4,350 metres of vertical gain

With the mental and physical duel between Pogačar, Vingegaard and Evenepoel only developing as the days go on, read more from Barry Ryan on the yellow jersey's thought about racing with intelligence and how the second week at the Tour might unfold:

If you missed yesterday's sprint stage, catch up with all the action from the race report here. It was a quiet day until the final sprint, where Mathieu van der Poel and Alpecin-Deceuninck put on the perfect lead-out display to finally get their sprinter Jasper Philipsen to the line in first:

Just over an hour away from the départ fictif and neutralised roll-out from Évaux-les-Bains at 11:20 local time in France (CEST). 

Visma-Lease a Bike have extended Bart Lemmen's contract, with the former military man staying with the Dutch squad until at least 2027. He'll be on protection duty today for Jonas Vingegaard, as the two-time defending Tour champions continued his battle with race leader Pogačar.

Today's stage finish in Le Lioran brings back memories of Greg Van Avermaet's terrific breakaway win on stage 5 of the 2016 Tour de France, when he soloed to the line in the Massif Central to take his second Tour stage win and moved into the yellow jersey.

Lidl-Trek will start the day a man down, or two if you think about all the work he does, with Tim 'El Tractor' Declercq unable to take the start in Évaux-les-Bains due to illness.

Make sure to read Alasdair Fotheringham's preview of stage 11, with comments from EF Education-EasyPost's head DS Charly Wegelius and UAE Team Emirates sports manager Joxean Fernández Matxin. Also, take a look at the profile underneath with Wegelius predicting it will allow a strong break to get up the road and fight for victory.

It's an earlier start on today's stage, with a brutally tough and long mountain stage on the menu for the 171 remaining riders. 211km, over 4000 metres of elevation gain and six categorised climbs line today's testing route through the Massif Central. 

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 11 of the 2024 Tour de France!

