Tour de France stage 11 Live - GC favourites to battle on brutal day in the Massif Central

Refresh

With the mental and physical duel between Pogačar, Vingegaard and Evenepoel only developing as the days go on, read more from Barry Ryan on the yellow jersey's thought about racing with intelligence and how the second week at the Tour might unfold: 'You don't win the Tour de France with words' – A clash of styles in Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard's endless duel

If you missed yesterday's sprint stage, catch up with all the action from the race report here. It was a quiet day until the final sprint, where Mathieu van der Poel and Alpecin-Deceuninck put on the perfect lead-out display to finally get their sprinter Jasper Philipsen to the line in first: Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen launches well-timed sprint ahead of Girmay for stage 10 victory Jasper Philipsen wins stage 10 of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Just over an hour away from the départ fictif and neutralised roll-out from Évaux-les-Bains at 11:20 local time in France (CEST).

Visma-Lease a Bike have extended Bart Lemmen's contract, with the former military man staying with the Dutch squad until at least 2027. He'll be on protection duty today for Jonas Vingegaard, as the two-time defending Tour champions continued his battle with race leader Pogačar. 🚨 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩 𝙀𝙭𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 🚨 From the Royal Dutch Airforce to the Tour de France. We are excited to announce that Bart Lemmen will be staying with Team Visma | Lease a Bike for an extra two years! To celebrate, his former colleagues at @Kon_Luchtmacht sent in a… pic.twitter.com/aTULNWZxOHJuly 10, 2024

Today's stage finish in Le Lioran brings back memories of Greg Van Avermaet's terrific breakaway win on stage 5 of the 2016 Tour de France, when he soloed to the line in the Massif Central to take his second Tour stage win and moved into the yellow jersey. The final 50 kilometres are identical to that 2016 day, with the same climbs set to decide the day. Can Remco Evenepoel repeat the Belgian success of 'Golden Greg' eight years on from the GC group or will the likes of Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny) step up as Belgium's star in central France? Greg Van Avermaet wins stage 5 of the 2016 Tour de France in Le Lioran (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek will start the day a man down, or two if you think about all the work he does, with Tim 'El Tractor' Declercq unable to take the start in Évaux-les-Bains due to illness. 🚨 Unfortunately @Tim_Declercq will not start @LeTour Stage 11 due to illness.Tim has been feeling unwell for a couple of days and after yesterday’s stage it was decided that it was in his best interests to go home to recover. Get well soon, Tim 🫶#TDF2024 📸 Zac Williams pic.twitter.com/7jZIFyYhe8July 10, 2024

Make sure to read Alasdair Fotheringham's preview of stage 11, with comments from EF Education-EasyPost's head DS Charly Wegelius and UAE Team Emirates sports manager Joxean Fernández Matxin. Also, take a look at the profile underneath with Wegelius predicting it will allow a strong break to get up the road and fight for victory. Tour de France 2024 stage 11 preview - Severely hilly trek through Massif Central 'like two stages in one' Tour de France 2024 stage 11 profile (Image credit: ASO)

It's an earlier start on today's stage, with a brutally tough and long mountain stage on the menu for the 171 remaining riders. 211km, over 4000 metres of elevation gain and six categorised climbs line today's testing route through the Massif Central. It's the first big uphill day since stage 4 which finished in Valloire after race leader Tadej Pogačar stormed up the Col Du Galibier to ride solo for victory and take yellow. Will the Slovenian repeat his fortunes in the mountains or will another one of the 'big four' - Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) - take over and drop him? Pogačar drops Vingegaard on the upper slopes of the Galibier (Image credit: Getty Images)