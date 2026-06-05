Mathieu van der Poel to build for Tour de France via return to Tour de Suisse for first time since 2021

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Jasper Philipsen also to race Copenhagen Sprint and Belgian National Championships

Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen are heading to Switzerland for their pre-Tour de France warmup
Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen are heading to Switzerland for their pre-Tour de France warmup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Notable year-on-year changes in the June race programs of Alpecin-Premier Tech teammates Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen have been announced for their final countdown to the Tour de France.

On Friday, the team announced that their Belgian and Dutch stars are both set to take part in the Tour de Suisse, Philipsen foregoing his usual pre-Tour de France approach path of the Baloise Tour of Belgium for a first-ever participation in the Swiss national Tour.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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