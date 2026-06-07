<p id="elk-2609adcf-b7b4-4b81-aef7-bb03da7a2ab4">The opening stage is a classic Dauphin&eacute; stage with several climbs and a potential for a reduced sprint at the end. However, with riders like Paul Seixas (Decathlon-CMA CGM) and Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the race, anything can happen!</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-e9a32af1-a380-40d6-8adf-2abfaf8edb4d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:960px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:83.96%;"><img id="QbKyWdfrqjoPcLjuZDekSR" name="nzX49ZvVtpTUctCZSZcnJM-960-80.jpg" alt="Profile of stage 1" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/QbKyWdfrqjoPcLjuZDekSR.webp" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="960" height="806" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: ASO)</span></figcaption></figure>