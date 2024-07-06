Tour de France: Biniam Girmay triumphs with second sprint victory on stage 8

Jasper Philipsen settles for second, Arnaud De Lie third in uphill sprint into Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises

Intermarche - Wanty team's Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay wearing the sprinter's green jersey (C) cycles past the finish line to win the 8th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 183,5 km between Semur-en-Auxois and Colombey-les-deux-Eglises, on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Biniam Girmay wins stage 8 at the Tour de France(Image credit: Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) seized his second sprint win at the Tour de France on stage 8 in Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, as the Eritrean rider outsprinted Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceununck) in second and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) and third.

