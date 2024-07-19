Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar takes stunning solo win on stage 19 to secure yellow jersey

Vingegaard holds Evenepoel despite losing 1:42 to yellow jersey

ISOLA 2000 FRANCE JULY 19 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 19 a 1446km stage from Embrun to Isola 2000 2022m UCIWT on July 19 2024 in Isola 2000 France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tadej Pogacar takes a bow as he crosses the line to win stage 19(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates squad confirmed their dominance of the 2024 Tour de France with yet another stage victory in Isola 2000.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.