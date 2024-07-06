Tour de France stage 8 Live - A challenge for the sprinters
A day for the sprinters if they survive the 2,400 metres of elevation gain in 183.4km route from Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Églises
It's a rainy start to today's Tour de France stage in Semur-en-Auxois.
Then there’s the weather. It’s pouring at the start here in Semur-en-Auxois, which will add to the stress and complications, and make it hard to control.
As for today's stage, it's far from a straightforward sprinter's day. Unlike the days that have ended in bunch sprints so far, there is much more climbing, with the road undulating throughout, amounting to over 2,000m elevation gain. And echelons are a possibility to, if the wind blows in the right direction.
One of the most heart-warming sights of the Tour so far came during the time trial yesterday when Julian Bernard stopped briefly to greet his family and friends. Exasperatingly, the jobsworths at the UCI fined him for it, but thankfully Bernard himself wasn’t too bothered, describing it as a “dream moment.”
And indeed, the Tour's live broadcast of race sign-on paints a rainy image of the riders.
Follow the sign on video below.
Watch the signature podium live from Stage 8 of the #TDF2024 in Semur-en-Auxois
We're around one hour away from the stage start in Semur-en-Auxois, with Cyclingnews' on-the-ground team reporting a rainy welcome to the start village.
Meanwhile, the drama surrounding Jasper Philipsen's relegation on stage 6 continues as the Belgian rider spoke defensively about his sprint tactics in his column Het Belang van Limburg.
“After what happened on Thursday, I do feel targeted. Much worse things have happened in the past," he said.
The team revealed that the Dane had been suffering through stage 6 and 7, but "it was in Mads' best interest to stop racing in order to undergo more detailed examinations to assess his injuries further and give him the proper rest and recovery needed to focus on his remaining goals this summer and the final part of the season.”
Read our full story here.
It's all drama already at the Tour, as second-place green jersey contener Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has been forced to leave the race because of injuries sustained from his stage 5 crash.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 8 of the 2024 Tour de France!
