Live coverage
Tour de France stage 1 Live - Fight for the first yellow jersey begins in Florence
206km from Florence to Rimini will test the major contenders from the outset
Refresh
To get things started, make sure to read our preview of stage 1, written by one of CN's team on the ground at the Grand Départ, Dani Ostanek:
Tour de France 2024 stage 1 preview - Will Tadej Pogačar strike the first blow in Rimini?
It's back, finally! The biggest bike race in the world is about to start and we're getting the build-up started an hour and a half before the riders set off from the neutralised start in beautiful Florence.
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 1 of the 111th 2024 Tour de France!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 1 Live - Fight for the first yellow jersey begins in Florence206km from Florence to Rimini will test the major contenders from the outset
-
A new Van Rysel bike, unusual tyres, a UCI-illegal helmet, and a million custom paint jobs: Over 80 nerdy tech photos from the Tour de France Grand DépartThree days worth of tech nerdery from Florence as the Tour de France gets underway
-
Grace Brown, Michael Matthews spearhead Australian road team for Olympic GamesBrown chases time trial medal and Hanson, Roseman-Gannon join her in road race, Clarke and Plapp to back Matthews
-
Aussies on Tour – The six Australians flying the flag at the 2024 Tour de FranceA smaller group of riders from the nation on show this year but still plenty of potential to influence outcomes
-
'I don't think it'll have an impact' - Tom Pidcock on Steve Cummings' absence at Tour de FranceZak Dempster learned that he would be Ineos Grenadiers' lead DS at the Tour two weeks ago
-
Tour de France 2024 - The GC favourites form guideHow the contenders targeting yellow are shaping up after their pre-race press conferences
-
Turin opening sprint test for modified UCI 3km rule at Tour de FranceSix stages at this year's Tour will extend sprint zone to either four or five kilometres for rider safety
-
'I considered other options, but it never felt entirely right' - Kasia Niewiadoma extends with Canyon-SRAMTour de France contender 'at peace' with decision to stay with Germany-based WorldTour team through 2026
-
Track cycling: What is the Individual Sprint?Riders compete head-to-head in brackets to determine who is fastest