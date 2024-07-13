Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar solos to stage 14 victory on Pla d’Adet, consolidates his lead

Image 1 of 20 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) takes solo win on Pla d’Adet (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) battled to limit his losses and crossed the line in second place (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) made a statement on Pla d’Adet (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar bridged up to his UAE teammate Adam Yates on the Pla d’Adet (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) launched a solo move from the break on the final climb of Pla d’Adet (Image credit: Getty Images) David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) attacks the break on the Pla d’Adet (Image credit: Getty Images) Yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) flies down the descent of Col du Tourmalet (Image credit: Getty Images) UAE Team Emirates leads the peloton on the ascent of Col du Tourmalet (Image credit: Getty Images) USA champion Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) did a lot of pacemaking in the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar bridged up to his UAE teammate Adam Yates on the Pla d’Adet (Image credit: Getty Images) Huge crowds cheer on the reduced peloton on the final ascent of Pla d’Adet (Image credit: Getty Images) Fans cheer on the breakaway on the climb of Col du Tourmalet (Image credit: Getty Images) Riders take on the legendary Col du Tourmalet (Image credit: Getty Images) Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates) did most of the pacemaking at the front of the field (Image credit: Getty Images) Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) made it into the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) World champion Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Lotto-Dstny duo of Arnaud de Lie and Cedric Beullens in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton at the start of stage 14 in Pau (Image credit: Getty Images) Yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) visits the open air museum that pays tribute to the champions of the Tour de France prior to the start in Pau (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal QuickStep) in the white best young rider jersey meets with the media at the start in Pau (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the first summit finish of the 2024 Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) strengthened his hold on the maillot jaune after a thrilling finish up to Pla d’Adet saw him ride away to a stunning solo victory on stage 14 to extend his lead over Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).

It was a tactical masterclass from Pogačar’s team in the Pyrenees, who after pacing for nearly all of the 152km stage, launched a move from Adam Yates 7.2km from the crest of the climb to act as a satellite rider, before Pogačar then exploded from his two key rivals 4.2km from the line.

Yates then emptied the tank before the race leader then more than honoured the yellow jersey by riding solo through the packed crowds to a second stage win of the 2024 race some 39 seconds ahead of Vingegaard in second and 1:10 to Evenepoel.

In a fitting parallel, Pogačar managed his 13th career Tour stage win on a stage that started in the same location as his first win in 2020 - Pau. But more importantly, he made a big statement against key rival Vingegaard, who did move up to second ahead of Evenepoel but now sits 1:57 from Pogačar.

10 years on from its last appearance and 50 years since it first featured in the Tour de France when Raymond Poulidour conquered it, the climb to Pla d’Adet played host to a stunning finish which saw the next memorable chapter in the Pogačar, Vingegaard face-off that continues to characterise the 2020s.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling