Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar solos to stage 14 victory on Pla d’Adet, consolidates his lead
Jonas Vingegaard second, Remco Evenepoel third up summit finish to Pla d'Adet
On the first summit finish of the 2024 Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) strengthened his hold on the maillot jaune after a thrilling finish up to Pla d’Adet saw him ride away to a stunning solo victory on stage 14 to extend his lead over Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).
It was a tactical masterclass from Pogačar’s team in the Pyrenees, who after pacing for nearly all of the 152km stage, launched a move from Adam Yates 7.2km from the crest of the climb to act as a satellite rider, before Pogačar then exploded from his two key rivals 4.2km from the line.
Yates then emptied the tank before the race leader then more than honoured the yellow jersey by riding solo through the packed crowds to a second stage win of the 2024 race some 39 seconds ahead of Vingegaard in second and 1:10 to Evenepoel.
In a fitting parallel, Pogačar managed his 13th career Tour stage win on a stage that started in the same location as his first win in 2020 - Pau. But more importantly, he made a big statement against key rival Vingegaard, who did move up to second ahead of Evenepoel but now sits 1:57 from Pogačar.
10 years on from its last appearance and 50 years since it first featured in the Tour de France when Raymond Poulidour conquered it, the climb to Pla d’Adet played host to a stunning finish which saw the next memorable chapter in the Pogačar, Vingegaard face-off that continues to characterise the 2020s.
More to come...
