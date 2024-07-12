Tadej Pogačar loses key climbing domestique as Juan Ayuso abandons the 2024 Tour de France
Ayuso had tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, team confirmed
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) has abandoned the Tour de France, climbing off the bike early on Friday's stage 13.
The Spaniard lay eighth overall at 7:09 behind race leader, teammate Tadej Pogačar.
Ayuso had recently tested positive for COVID-19 the team confirmed to Cyclingnews, showing low levels of the virus. He arrived at the stage start in a separate vehicle from his teammates and has been eating meals with reduced contact with other team members.
UAE Team Emirates Medical Director Adrian Rotunno announced on social media that, "Juan felt unwell during stage 12 and symptoms unfortunately worsened overnight.
"Clinically he was cleared to start, however his sensations on the bike were not good and withdrew from the race, he will go home now for rest and ongoing monitoring."
The 21-year-old had been seen racing towards the back of the peloton in the early kilometres of stage 13 from Agen to Pau. He stopped his debut Tour just as the attacks and accelerations were flying at the front of the peloton in the crosswinds 25km into the stage.
The withdrawal means that Pogačar is now down a key lieutenant for the weekend's upcoming mountain tests in the Pyrenees, as well as for the Alps later in the race.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix