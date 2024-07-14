Tour de France stage 15 Live - Can Vingegaard regain time on Pogačar on Plateau de Beille?

Refresh

Javier Romo leads Richard Carapaz, Alex Aranburu, and Enric Mas over the summit.

1:45 back to the peloton.

147km to go Back to today's stage and the break heads over the summit of the climb.

The Col de Menté is famous for the Tour-ending crash of Luis Ocaña on stage 14 in 1971. The Spaniard led Eddy Merckx by 7:23 heading into the mountain stage following a stunning solo raid on the road to Orcières on stage 11. Merckx crashed on the downhill, leaving the chasing Ocaña with nowhere to go, while he was struck by Joop Zoetemelk, forcing him out of the race. Our reporter Alasdair Fotheringham wrote a book about Ocaña – Reckless: The Life and Times of Luis Ocaña and you can read an extract here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guillaume Martin is the only French hope in the breakaway on Bastille Day. A French rider hasn't won on July 14 since 2017.

2km to the top.

Some top climbers in this breakaway – Simon Yates, Jai Hindley, Lenny Martinez, Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas, Guillaume Martin, Louis Meintjes.

Oscar Onley and Laurens De Plus also make it.

Healy gets across, as does Yates.

151km to go Healy makes a solo move to get across the gap.

15 seconds back to Yates and Healy.

Jungels is pulling the breakaway up the climb with Hindley in the wheel.

Girmay has now been relegated to third place at the intermediate sprint for cutting off Matthews. 💚 Intermediate sprint @wlcmagazine 💚Battle between @GrmayeBiniam and @blingmatthews!Bataille entre @GrmayeBiniam et @blingmatthews !#TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/nMefwnJG2kJuly 14, 2024

5km to go to the top of the climb now.

A group including Yates, Matthews, De Plus, Kwiatkowski, Healy, Onley are at 40 seconds down on the break.

154km to go Carpaz joins Hindley, Jungels, Martinez, Fuglsang, Martin, Mas, Aranburu, Mühlberger, Meintjes, Cort, Johannessen, and Jegat in the lead.

6km to the top and Carapaz is close to the front.

Multiple riders drop from the break on these steep slopes.

Visma-Lease A Bike are leading the peloton.

Carapaz 40 seconds from the leaders as Girmay comes to a halt dropping away from the front.

Riders attack from the peloton as the gap to the break falls under a minute Richard Carapaz makes a move.

157km to go The race hits the Col de Menté (9.3km at 9.1%).

Behind them, DSM lead the peloton. The team has no riders in the break.

Girmay easily wins the intermediate sprint ahead of Michael Matthews, though he cut off the Australian as he moved across the road. 20 points for Girmay. Meintjes in third.

21 riders in the breakaway.

163km to go 1:08 for this move now.

The riders are heading towards the intermediate sprint at Marignac.

Peters and Matthews at the front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michal Kwiatkowski, Julien Bernard, Michael Matthews, Jai Hindley, Bob Jungels, Lenny Martinez, Guillaume Martin, Rui Costa, Biniam Girmay, Louis Meintjes, Magnus Cort, Tobias Johannessen, Nans Peters, Enric Mas among the riders in the attack.

172km to go A large group flows off the front now.

The peloton racing through the Pyrenees. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All back together now as groups also return at the back of the peloton.

178km to go Lazkano drops back to the peloton. Gaudu and Bardet have seven seconds.

At the base of this descent there's a long 20km spell in the valley before the next climb, the first-category Col de Menté.

185km to go Still 20 seconds for the three men out front.

Pogačar took a point on that climb as his UAE team took charge at the head of the peloton.

Onto the descent now as Lazkano, Gaudu, and Bardet have 20 seconds on the peloton.

Eight points for Lazkano.

Lazkano passes Bardet but Gaudu beats him to the top and 10 points.

Lazkano and Gaudu go with him.

Romain Bardet attacks towards the top.

No separation at the front of the race so far.

Simon Yates now makes a move.

The Basque rider is fifth in the mountain classification on 27 points. There are 10 points up for grabs here.

Oier Lazkano also pushing on.

David Gaudu now leading the way at a kilometre from the top.

Pogačar and Vingegaard at the start today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

194km to go 3km to the top and Ben Healy gives it a go.

Jakob Fuglsang goes next, followed by Laurens De Plus.

Maxim Van Gils now leading the attacks.

5km to the top of the climb.

Mark Cavendish off the back. His teammate Harold Tejada is attacking up front.

Neilson Powless among the early attackers.

Up front, the pace is high as riders attempt to get away.

Sprinters already going out the rear. Arnaud Démare the first to drop.

An uphill start to the first-category Col de Peyresourde (6.9km at 7.8%).

198km to go The flag has dropped and racing begins on stage 15!

They're already heading uphill with a kilometre left to run until the official start is given.

Just a few minutes before the stage officially starts.

The riders now rolling out to start the neutral zone today.

Today's stage marks the first time in nine years that the Tour has taken on Plateau de Beille. Last time out the day was won by Joaquim Rodríguez, while previous stage winners on the mountain include Alberto Contador, Jelle Vanendert, and Marco Pantani.

5,000 metres of climbing on the menu today. That's 1,000 more than yesterday's stage and 300 more than any other stage in the race (stage 20).

154 riders are set to start today. No word on any withdrawals so far this morning. Yesterday saw Tom Pidcock and Guillaume Boivin go home before the stage start as Amaury Capiot, Alberto Bettiol, and Louis Vervaeke pulled out during the day.

Stage 15 kicks off in an hour and the riders will be immediately climbing. The first-category Col de Peyresourde starts the day from Loudenvielle. (Image credit: ASO)

Today's stage brings the second summit finish in as many days, and the next big GC showdown of the Tour atop Plateau de Beille. Tour de France stage 15 preview - a chance for Tadej Pogačar to stamp his authority on Plateau de Beille

Of course, Tadej Pogačar soloed to the stage win at Pla d'Adet, putting 43 seconds into Jonas Vingegaard and extending his overall lead heading into today's summit finish. Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar solos to stage 14 victory on Pla d’Adet, consolidates his lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

A look back at the results from Saturday's stage 14... (Image credit: FirstCycling) And the new GC picture heading into today... (Image credit: FirstCycling)

Just under 90 minutes to go until the start of the stage.

Today's stage map as the peloton takes on another Pyrenean mountain test. (Image credit: ASO)