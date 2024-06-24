DSM-Firmenich PostNL announce stage hunting squad for Romain Bardet's final Tour de France

By
published

Fabio Jakobsen to target bunch sprints with the likes of Oscar Onley and John Degenkolb also included

Romain Bardet will ride his final Tour de France in 2024
Romain Bardet will ride his final Tour de France in 2024 (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

DSM-Firmenich PostNL have announced their eight-man roster for the upcoming Tour de France, with sprinter Fabio Jakobsen and climber Romain Bardet their headline riders as they chase stage wins. 

It’s been a tough season for former Tour stage winner Jakobsen after joining from Soudal Quick-Step at the end of 2023, having only managed one win in 2024. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023