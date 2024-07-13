Tour de France stage 14 Live - Pogačar and Vingegaard face off as GC battles reignites in the Pyrenees

Refresh

The opening 70km is run on flat roads today.

Riders only making small gaps off the front before getting caught again.

138km to go Still no breakaway at the moment.

It might take some time for the break to get established here with lots of teams and riders keen on getting up the road.

More attacks flow at the front.

148km to go 156 men left in the Tour.

He has stopped at the side of the road now with his Arkéa-B&B Hotels team car. Race over for Amaury Capiot.

Capiot back at the team car and he looks upset. It's hard to see him making the finish today.

Up front it's Bryan Coquard who has a small gap.

Amaury Capiot is off the rear immediately. He went down hard after being hit by Maxim Van Gils in the finish line crash yesterday. Lotto Dstny, Arkéa-B&B lead-outs collide in stage 13 sprint crash at the Tour de France

Attacks from the start on this flat ground. Victor Campenaerts and Mathieu van der Poel lead the way.

152km to go Here we go! The flag drops and stage 14 is underway!

2.5km...

5km left of the neutral zone.

Here we go! The riders are on the way to the official start, rolling through the neutral zone.

Eurosport reporting that Geraint Thomas is unwell and being monitored by his Ineos Grenadiers team today. Soudal-QuickStep rider Louis Vervaeke arrived at the start today in a van separate from his teammates, too...

Guillaume Boivin of Israel-Premier Tech joins Tom Pidcock on the non-starters list today.

Yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar heading to the start. #TDF2024 Getting ready 💛. #WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/gNSfWlaEarJuly 13, 2024

The peloton will roll out to start the stage in 15 minutes.

Half an hour to the stage start now.

Yesterday's stage was one of the quickest road stages in Tour de France history, ending with a reduced bunch sprint in Pau as Jasper Philipsen beat Wout van Aert to the line. Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen powers to stage 13 victory in Pau ahead of Van Aert (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pidcock follows Ayuso and Primož Roglič as a major name leaving the race in the past 24 hours. The Slovenian abandoned from sixth overall following his crash on Thursday's stage 12. Primož Roglič abandons the 2024 Tour de France

Teams and riders are at the start now and signing on before the roll-out in Pau.

Yesterday saw Juan Ayuso leave the race early on stage 13. The Spaniard abandoned from a top-10 position having also tested positive for COVID-19. Tadej Pogačar loses key climbing domestique as Juan Ayuso abandons the 2024 Tour de France

Ineos Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock is out of the race this morning. His team announced that he's heading home to recover from COVID-19. A disappointed Tom Pidcock will not line up for stage 14 of the Tour de France today.Tom is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 and under advice from our medical team will now return home to recover. pic.twitter.com/tFRhhG9hrWJuly 13, 2024

Take a look back at Friday's stage 13 results and the current GC picture below.

A look at the map of today's stage as the race heads south towards the mountains from Pau. (Image credit: ASO)

Three big climbs on the menu today, including the Col du Tourmalet, the Hourquette d'Ancizan, and Pla d'Adet.

We hit the mountains once again today, with the stage set to kick off in two hours.