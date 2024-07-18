Tour de France stage 18 Live - Huge chance for the breakaway on punchy terrain
Five categorised climbs line tough 179.5km stage starting in Gap and finishing in Barcelonnette
Riders are at the sign-on and team presentation in Gap with just over an hour until things kick off.
Here's the map of today's stage from Gap to Barcelonnette in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence department:
Evenepoel's strong move yesterday also moved him within two minutes of Vingegaard in second. Could that be a battle we see play out at the weekend?
'I felt Vingegaard was a bit on the limit' – Remco Evenepoel strikes blow in Alps as Tour de France enters final phase
Despite Pogačar's unplanned attack on stage 17, perhaps the biggest news in recent days has been the change in atmosphere around the yellow jersey holder. Read how one of our excellent team on the ground, Barry Ryan, has seen the narratives around carbon monoxide rebreathers, 'Mou' and his instinctive attacking here:
'It's just a pretty simple test' – Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar confirms use of carbon monoxide rebreather
We're around an hour and a half away from the neutralised roll out in Gap, before racing proper gets underway with the flag drop at 13:20 CEST.
Even with a breakaway some seven minutes up the road, race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) simply couldn't help himself with another attack near the crest of the Col du Noyer. He gained two seconds on Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), while Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) looked strong up the final two climbs to gain 10 and 12 seconds on his rivals.
Pogačar and Evenepoel attack Vingegaard to land psychological blow before Tour de France showdown in the Alps
The racing gets underway from Gap on today's stage, as it has done for many years at the Tour. With undulating roads right from start to finish taking in over 3000m of elevation gain, expect more all-out racing as was the case on stage 17.
Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) was the victor after more than 50 riders got up the road in the final 60km. Catch up with how he did it here:
Tour de France: Richard Carapaz climbs to stage 17 solo victory as Pogačar fortifies lead
Stage 18 presents another and perhaps the final chance for a strong breakaway to have its day, such is the difficulty of Friday and Saturday's mountain tests and the final time trial into Nice which will surely be won by one of the GC favourites.
It's billed as a "hilly" stage by Le Tour but it actually has more elevation than yesterday's mountain stage to SuperDévoluy so expect another furious fight to get into any moves and it should be another thriller. Here's the profile of the 179.5km stage:
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 18 of the 2024 Tour de France!
