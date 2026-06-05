No Pogačar or Vingegaard but Paul Seixas faces test of Tour de France credentials against Del Toro, Ayuso and more – Analysing the contenders at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Isaac del Toro, Paul Seixas, and Matteo Jorgenson are among our riders to watch at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

The Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes starts this weekend, and if you’re wondering why we’re devoting a lengthy feature to a race you’ve never heard of, well, that’s because this is the new name for the Critérium du Dauphiné.

We’re still adjusting to the situation ourselves, but what’s not being taken away are the eight great stages of racing that provide a platform towards the Tour de France next month.

The start list risked being a little light this year, with Tadej Pogačar opting for the Tour de Suisse, Jonas Vingegaard resting between the Giro and Tour, and Remco Evenepoel resting for the sake of resting.

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However, Paul Seixas’ turbo-rise and recent decision to make his Tour de France debut at 19 have placed the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes at the centre of one of the biggest cycling stories of the season.

Factor in names like Isaac Del Toro, Juan Ayuso, Wout van Aert, and a big-name-only Netcompany Ineos squad, and we have the makings of a brilliant race and a brilliant precursor to the Tour.

Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM)

Paul Seixas is France's great new GC hope (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the absence of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Paul Seixas very much feels like the gravitational centre of this race. The 19-year-old Frenchman is generating excitement levels barely seen before as he continues his precocious rise towards the top of the sport, with the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes being a key staging post on the path to his debut Tour de France.

Seixas was eighth overall here last year, which was an extraordinary result for an 18-year-old neo-pro. 12 months on, he returns as the pre-race favourite, which is even more extraordinary. This year, Seixas has turbocharged his huge promise to a point where, in the space of just a few months, he has become one of the top few cyclists in the world, across Classics and stage racing.

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The Itzulia Basque Country in April was the first stage race victory of his career, and he made it look easy, dispatching a WorldTour field and relegating last year’s revelation Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) to second place at two and a half minutes.

This represents a step up in the quality and depth of the field, so this will be a big test of Seixas and also of his Decathlon CMA CGM team, not least because we have a team time trial, as we do at the Tour. And really, this is all about the Tour. The Dauphiné has always been the leading Tour de France build-up race, and with Seixas, the next week or so will allow us to fill in more of the gaps surrounding that tantalising question of just how much we can expect of him at the Tour.

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Isaac del Toro leads UAE in Tadej Pogačar's absence (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Pogačar wasn’t his team leader at the Tour, there’d likely be a good deal more excitement surrounding Isaac del Toro at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône Alpes. Seixas is making everyone look slow, but Del Toro had previously held the role of ‘most exciting youngster’ and is still getting better and better.

The 22-year-old Mexican really should have won the Giro last year, but he has looked far more assured this year with consummate WorldTour stage race wins at the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico.

And yet, there are doubts after his last outing at Itzulia. Del Toro crashed out on stage 3, but he’d already been whacked to the tune of nearly three minutes by Seixas’ assaults on the opening two days.

He doesn’t have the same momentum or perhaps ceiling as Seixas, but if he’s back to his best, we could have a brilliant battle on our hands this week. And it will tell us more about what Del Toro might be able to do in his debut Tour de France, where he’ll be a key support rider for Pogačar’s and possibly a GC plan B.

Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek)

Juan Ayuso is back in the saddle ahead of his first Tour de France with Lidl-Trek (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Seixas has taken over the ‘most exciting youngster’ mantle from Del Toro, then Del Toro perhaps inherited it from Juan Ayuso, who himself was dubbed a new Pogačar when he burst onto the scene in 2021.

It feels like Ayuso has been around for ages, but he’s still only 23 and still finding his feet at new team Lidl-Trek, having left Pogačar, Del Toro, and the crowded house that was UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

Ayuso had a strong start to the season, but momentum has been disrupted. He beat Seixas to the crown at the Volta ao Algarve, but crashed out of Paris-Nice and Itzulia Basque Country, with a training crash in between.

Lidl-Trek also have Mattias Skjelmose in the ranks, who can post strong results in week-long races, but Ayuso has the greater talent and, if he can get back into that early groove he was carving at Lidl-Trek, could be aiming pretty high at the Tour de France by t