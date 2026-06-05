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No Pogačar or Vingegaard but Paul Seixas faces test of Tour de France credentials against Del Toro, Ayuso and more – Analysing the contenders at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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French star will face off against Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso, while Wout van Aert makes his return after Roubaix triumph

Isaac del Toro, Paul Seixas, and Matteo Jorgenson are among our riders to watch at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Isaac del Toro, Paul Seixas, and Matteo Jorgenson are among our riders to watch at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes starts this weekend, and if you’re wondering why we’re devoting a lengthy feature to a race you’ve never heard of, well, that’s because this is the new name for the Critérium du Dauphiné.

We’re still adjusting to the situation ourselves, but what’s not being taken away are the eight great stages of racing that provide a platform towards the Tour de France next month.

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