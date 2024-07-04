Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen edges Jasper Philipsen at the line for stage 6 win
Biniam Girmay swipes third in Dijon tight bunch sprint
Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) delivered a stunning sprint to win stage 6 of the Tour de France in a photo finish, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) narrowly to the line in Dijon.
A hectic run to the line saw Alpecin-Deceuninck bring back their best leadout from 2023 with World Champion Mathieu van der Poel delivering Philipsen in ideal position to launch for the line. But exploding with more speed out of Arnaud De Lie’s wheel behind him was Groenewegen, who held off the Belgian with a to bike throw.
Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) maintained his top sprinting form with third on the day in the green jersey but he lacked the top-end speed to match the bigger man Groenewegen.
This was the Dutchman’s first win at the Tour since stage 3 of the 2022 race and his sixth career win at the French Grand Tour.
“I'm really happy. The feeling is so amazing, in the red white and blue jersey - before I said it would be a beautiful picture but it was that close that I couldn’t celebrate on the finish line,” said Groenewegen who celebrated past the last with his teammates when it was confirmed he’d won.
“In the end, we grabbed it and the team worked so hard, also the last days. Yesterday I was disappointed in myself because the team did a really good job. Today we nailed it again. In the final kilometres, we stayed calm and went at the right moment. Then I got into the slipstream and I actually don't know what happened but I was first.”
Uno-X Mobility were the best-placed team in the final kilometre after a frantic final approach saw Asatan Qazaqstan and Mark Cavendish washed out of contention for stage number 36, until Alpecin moved up with Van der Poel and Philipsen. But last year’s top sprinter at the Tour didn’t have enough for the powerful Dutchman.
“It slowed down just a little bit. It was Uno-X and Alpecin fighting for position, then I went and I think it was Philipsen was on the right and we were sprinting next to each other. I love these sprints next to each other and I beat him just on the finish line, so that's good,” said Groenewegen.
“Yesterday I was really disappointed in myself. I didn't even sprint. Now today we have a victory. A victory in the first week means a lot to me and also for the team. The sprint field is really strong, all the lead-out teams are really strong. I'm so proud of how we did today and hopefully, we can do it once more again.”
After a day which posed constant threats of echelons en route heading from Mâcon in the crosswinds, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) arrived safely in the bunch after another chaotic finale, despite being isolated earlier in the day in one of the splits.
It exposed a weakness in UAE’s climbing-heavy roster, as the yellow jersey rode alone in the front group until racing came back together 70km from the line, with Visma-Lease a Bike and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe dominating the echelons. No damage was done to the top 10 but Visma will like what they saw in the fight for overall victory as Juan Ayuso and João Almeida struggled on the flat.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
