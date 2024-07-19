Tour de France stage 19 Live - Can Pogačar defend GC lead from Vingegaard on queen stage?

Refresh

A reminder that the middle climb of today's stage is the stuff of legend really. The Cime de la Bonette is the highest paved road in France (third in Europe) and the absolute roof of where the Tour de France can go at 2802m. At 22.9km in length and with an average gradient of 6.9%, it could be where a killer blow is landed, with any struggle in the legs amplified by the thinnest of air nearing it's other-worldly looking summit. ⛰ La Cime de la Bonette ⛰🤩 In exactly 3 months' time, the riders will tackle the climb to the roof of the #TDF2024, a relatively unknown but daunting climb that we present to you on video. https://t.co/Cyv3nYf0Pu pic.twitter.com/t7s16Iqr2oApril 19, 2024

Racing is due to get underway from Embrun in around an hour and a half with a 10-minute neutralised roll-out.

Pogačar wasn't pulling any punches after Thursday's stage in Barcelonette, telling reporters that he is ready to employ the same tactics today that have built him such a big lead after 18 stages: 'The best defence is attack' – Tadej Pogačar not ready to change strategy for Tour de France's Alpine finale (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

A look at the brutish profile of today's stage 19, with the three climbs - all above 2000m altitude - fully in view: Tour de France 2024 stage 19 profile (Image credit: ASO)

Make sure to read CN's preview of the stage from one of our great team on the ground in France, Barry Ryan. It takes in both the current standings of Pogačar and Vingegaard's camps with words from their teams, alongside detailing the triptych of hellish climbs that line today's 144.6km route and the historical importance they've had in Tours de France gone by: Tour de France stage 19 preview - Col de la Bonette key if Vingegaard is to wrest Tour de France from Pogačar's grasp

Today's queen stage is absolutely brutal with a duo of hors catégorie climbs and a final cat. test to the finish at the Isola 2000 ski resort. It's a stage that's been talked about ever since it was announced as part of the route back in October. And it should more than live up to the billing with Visma-Lease a Bike needing a generational performance from leader Jonas Vingegaard, if he is to cut into race leader Tadej Pogačar's 3:11 lead overall. There should be fireworks right from the gun and big developments throughout the top 10 on GC, so stay with us for all the latest updates.