Tour de France stage 19 Live - Can Pogačar defend GC lead from Vingegaard on queen stage?

Guaranteed GC action as hellish mountain stage from Embrun to Isola 2000 takes in HC Col de Vars and Cime de la Bonette

A reminder that the middle climb of today's stage is the stuff of legend really. The Cime de la Bonette is the highest paved road in France (third in Europe) and the absolute roof of where the Tour de France can go at 2802m. At 22.9km in length and with an average gradient of 6.9%, it could be where a killer blow is landed, with any struggle in the legs amplified by the thinnest of air nearing it's other-worldly looking summit.

Racing is due to get underway from Embrun in around an hour and a half with a 10-minute neutralised roll-out. 

Pogačar wasn't pulling any punches after Thursday's stage in Barcelonette, telling reporters that he is ready to employ the same tactics today that have built him such a big lead after 18 stages:

A look at the brutish profile of today's stage 19, with the three climbs - all above 2000m altitude - fully in view:

Make sure to read CN's preview of the stage from one of our great team on the ground in France, Barry Ryan. It takes in both the current standings of Pogačar and Vingegaard's camps with words from their teams, alongside detailing the triptych of hellish climbs that line today's 144.6km route and the historical importance they've had in Tours de France gone by:

Today's queen stage is absolutely brutal with a duo of hors catégorie climbs and a final cat. test to the finish at the Isola 2000 ski resort. It's a stage that's been talked about ever since it was announced as part of the route back in October. And it should more than live up to the billing with Visma-Lease a Bike needing a generational performance from leader Jonas Vingegaard, if he is to cut into race leader Tadej Pogačar's 3:11 lead overall.

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 19 of the 2024 Tour de France!

