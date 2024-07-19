Tour de France stage 19 Live - Can Pogačar defend GC lead from Vingegaard on queen stage?
Guaranteed GC action as hellish mountain stage from Embrun to Isola 2000 takes in HC Col de Vars and Cime de la Bonette
A reminder that the middle climb of today's stage is the stuff of legend really. The Cime de la Bonette is the highest paved road in France (third in Europe) and the absolute roof of where the Tour de France can go at 2802m. At 22.9km in length and with an average gradient of 6.9%, it could be where a killer blow is landed, with any struggle in the legs amplified by the thinnest of air nearing it's other-worldly looking summit.
⛰ La Cime de la Bonette ⛰🤩 In exactly 3 months' time, the riders will tackle the climb to the roof of the #TDF2024, a relatively unknown but daunting climb that we present to you on video. https://t.co/Cyv3nYf0Pu pic.twitter.com/t7s16Iqr2oApril 19, 2024
Racing is due to get underway from Embrun in around an hour and a half with a 10-minute neutralised roll-out.
Pogačar wasn't pulling any punches after Thursday's stage in Barcelonette, telling reporters that he is ready to employ the same tactics today that have built him such a big lead after 18 stages:
'The best defence is attack' – Tadej Pogačar not ready to change strategy for Tour de France's Alpine finale
A look at the brutish profile of today's stage 19, with the three climbs - all above 2000m altitude - fully in view:
Make sure to read CN's preview of the stage from one of our great team on the ground in France, Barry Ryan. It takes in both the current standings of Pogačar and Vingegaard's camps with words from their teams, alongside detailing the triptych of hellish climbs that line today's 144.6km route and the historical importance they've had in Tours de France gone by:
Tour de France stage 19 preview - Col de la Bonette key if Vingegaard is to wrest Tour de France from Pogačar's grasp
Today's queen stage is absolutely brutal with a duo of hors catégorie climbs and a final cat. test to the finish at the Isola 2000 ski resort. It's a stage that's been talked about ever since it was announced as part of the route back in October. And it should more than live up to the billing with Visma-Lease a Bike needing a generational performance from leader Jonas Vingegaard, if he is to cut into race leader Tadej Pogačar's 3:11 lead overall.
There should be fireworks right from the gun and big developments throughout the top 10 on GC, so stay with us for all the latest updates.
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 19 of the 2024 Tour de France!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 19 Live - Can Pogačar defend GC lead from Vingegaard on queen stage?Guaranteed GC action as hellish mountain stage from Embrun to Isola 2000 takes in HC Col de Vars and Cime de la Bonette
-
'Hungry for the big efforts' – Kasia Niewiadoma channels calm as prepares to race 'heart out' at third Olympic Games'In the past, I have been overwhelmed and stressed before major events, but now it’s different' says Polish rider
-
All the penalties and fines from the 2024 Tour de FranceA stage-by-stage list of rule breakers, fines and points deductions at the Tour
-
As it happened - Breakaway wins Tour de France stage 18 as GC battle pausesVictor Campenaerts takes victory on brutal day in the heat ahead of Vercher and Kwiatkowski in Barcelonnette
-
Tour de France stage 19 preview - Col de la Bonette key if Vingegaard is to wrest Tour de France from Pogačar's grasp'Anything can happen' in high-altitude, high-stakes day in the Alps - July 19, 2024: Embrun - Isola 2000, 144.6km
-
Mikel Landa fifth in Tour de France GC - ‘I’m doing better than expected, but this isn’t my best Tour’Basque star working for Remco Evenepoel but maintaining options for overall finish
-
'You can't imagine how much they supported me' - Victor Campenaerts takes heartfelt Tour de France stage win for family'I was there all the time with my pregnant girlfriend; she gave birth two weeks before we left Sierra Nevada' says Belgian after spending nine weeks at altitude to prepare for Tour de France
-
Amaury Capiot fractures sacrum, pelvis in Tour de France sprint lead-out crashArkéa-B&B Hotels rider forced to abandon on stage 14 after collision with Lotto-Dstny's Maxim Van Gils in stage 13 sprint
-
'The best defence is attack' – Tadej Pogačar not ready to change strategy for Tour de France's Alpine finaleSlovenian says riders should 'avoid grey areas' in improving performance