Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 2026 stage 3 team time trial start times

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Former Critérium du Dauphiné stage sees EF Education-EasyPost last off the ramp in Perreux

EF Education-EasyPost with race leader Luke Lamperti in yellow during the team time trial in Paris-Nice 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost head into the stage 3 team time trial of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (fka Critérium du Dauphiné) with the overall race lead on the shoulders of Alex Baudin.

The Frenchman claimed the maillot jaune on stage 1 with a solo attack from the day's breakaway, and leads the race by 32 seconds over nine riders, led by Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Kevin Vermaerke (UAE Team Emirates-XRG). The bulk of the GC contenders like Paul Seixas (Decathlon), Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) are 44 seconds in arrears.

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2026 Criterium du Dauphiné/Tour Auvergne Rhône-Alpes stage 3 start times

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Team

Start time

1

Team Picnic PostNl

15:05:00

2

Lotto Intermarche

15:09:00

3

NSN Cycling Team

15:13:00

4

Jayco Alula

15:17:00

5

Totalenergies

15:21:00

6

Bahrain Victorious

15:25:00

7

Cofidis

15:29:00

8

Tudor

15:33:00

9

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

15:37:00

10

Alpecin-Premier Tech

15:41:00

11

Soudal Quick-Step

15:45:00

12

UAE Team Emirates XRG

15:49:00

13

Movistar Team

15:53:00

14

XDS Astana

15:57:00

15

Lidl-Trek

16:01:00

16

Decathlon CMA CGM

16:05:00

17

Uno-X Mobility

16:09:00

18

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:13:00

19

Netcompany Ineos

16:17:00

20

Visma-Lease a Bike

16:21:00

21

Groupama-FDJ United

16:25:00

22

EF Education-Easypost

16:29:00

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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