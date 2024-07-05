Tour de France: Remco Evenepoel powers to stage 7 time trial victory as Pogačar holds onto yellow

Tadej Pogačar second and concedes only 12 seconds to Belgian after race against the clock to Gevrey-Chambertin

GEVREYCHAMBERTIN FRANCE JULY 05 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep White Best Young Rider Jersey sprints during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 7 a 253km individual time trial stage from NuitsSaintGeorges to GevreyChambertin UCIWT on July 05 2024 in GevreyChambertin France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tour de France 2024: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) wins stage 7 individual time trial(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) announced himself fully at the Tour de France as he seared to a maiden stage win on debut at cycling’s biggest race in the stage 7 time trial, outpowering race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) despite thinking he had suffered a late puncture.

