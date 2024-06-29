Tour de France abandons: All of the riders who have left the 2024 edition

Tour de France: Michele Gazzoli of Italy and Astana Qazaqstan Team didn't make it past the first stage

Every rider who starts the Tour de France wants to finish the race, but there isn't a single edition of the sport's biggest show that doesn't end in heartbreak for a significant number of riders.

This year's Tour began in Florence, Italy rather than on French soil with the 2024 Paris Olympic Games pushing the race south with a finish in Nice rather than the usual parade onto the Champs-Élysées.

Cyclingnews will track the withdrawals from the Tour de France from stage 1 to the finish on stage 21.

Stage 1

Michele Gazzoli (Astana) DNF

Astana's Tour de France got off to a terrible start, with Mark Cavendish struggling off the back in the searing head of Tuscany on stage 1. As his team rallied around him, helping him through episodes of vomiting, Gazzoli was hit by apparent leg cramps and climbed off, not finishing the stage and missing the opportunity to race the Tour de France through his home region of Lombardy on stage 3.