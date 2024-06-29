Tour de France abandons: All of the riders who have left the 2024 edition
Michele Gazzoli the first rider to abandon as temperatures soar in Italian Grand Départ
Every rider who starts the Tour de France wants to finish the race, but there isn't a single edition of the sport's biggest show that doesn't end in heartbreak for a significant number of riders.
This year's Tour began in Florence, Italy rather than on French soil with the 2024 Paris Olympic Games pushing the race south with a finish in Nice rather than the usual parade onto the Champs-Élysées.
Cyclingnews will track the withdrawals from the Tour de France from stage 1 to the finish on stage 21.
Stage 1
Michele Gazzoli (Astana) DNF
Astana's Tour de France got off to a terrible start, with Mark Cavendish struggling off the back in the searing head of Tuscany on stage 1. As his team rallied around him, helping him through episodes of vomiting, Gazzoli was hit by apparent leg cramps and climbed off, not finishing the stage and missing the opportunity to race the Tour de France through his home region of Lombardy on stage 3.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.