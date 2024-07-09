Live coverage

Tour de France stage 10 Live - Racing resumes with another chance for the sprinters

By
last updated

The second week begins the journey south to the Pyrénées, starting from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond, Julian Alaphilippe’s hometown

Tour de France 2024 - The complete guide

Tour de France 2024 favourites

Tour de France stage 9 report

Tour de France stage 10 preview

Refresh

Racing is back at the Tour for the second week and the riders are departing from Orléans in just over an hour and a half. It's a flat day on the menu with the sprinters all hopeful of another bunch sprint with fresh legs from their day of recovery. Read the preview for the day and check out the profile below:

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 10 of the 2024 Tour de France!

Latest on Cyclingnews