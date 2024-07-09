Tour de France stage 10 Live - Racing resumes with another chance for the sprinters

Refresh

Racing is back at the Tour for the second week and the riders are departing from Orléans in just over an hour and a half. It's a flat day on the menu with the sprinters all hopeful of another bunch sprint with fresh legs from their day of recovery. Read the preview for the day and check out the profile below:

Tour de France 2024 stage 10 preview – A sprinters stage on paper but watch out for the echelons