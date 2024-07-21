Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar punctuates third GC title with dominant stage 21 win in Nice

By
published

Vingegaard finishes 1:03 back in second and Evenepoel takes third in ITT as duo hold on final podium spots

UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 21st and final stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 33,7 km individual time-trial between Monaco and Nice, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Tour de France 2024: Tadej Pogačar takes massive win in stage 21 time trial to lock in a third GC title at the French Grand Tour(Image credit: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP / Getty Images)

The 2024 Tour de France may have drawn to a close in the unfamiliar climes and format of a time trial in Nice. However, the race’s final stage winner was anything but, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) sealing his third overall Tour victory with his sixth triumph of this edition.

