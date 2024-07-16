Tour de France stage 16 Live - Last chance for Cavendish but crosswinds could blow the race apart

Refresh

65km to go Jayco are leading the chase of Thomas Gachignard, with Alpecin also packed up front. There is a sense the cross winds could soon be a factor.

Thomas Gachignard is the first over the Côte de Fambetou climb, the only categorised climb of the stage.

80km to go Soone after the intermediate sprint, Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies) took off alone. The peloton let im go and so his lead is up to 2:00. Allez les gars!



Girmay spoke to television about the stage before the start. Biniam Girmay is ready for his final stage win opportunity at this year's Tour de France and a potential fourth victory. #TDF2024 📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/8YyswYgCpQJuly 16, 2024

Philipsen was second at the intermediate sprint and scored 17 points, with Girmay 4th scoring 13 points. Girmay still leads by 92 points if our maths is correct.

While most of the sprinters fought for the intermediate sprint, Mark Cavendish was at the back of the peloton, taking a bidon. Was that mind games for his rivals or himself? We'll find out in a couple of hours.

Le Coq est chaud ! 🔥+2⃣0⃣pts et un bon déblocage avant d'arriver à Nîmes !#TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/hJOpnjCFFIJuly 16, 2024

Girmay is blocked behind along the edge of the road. Alpecin lead it out for Philipsen but Bryan Coquard came through to win it. He scored 20 points.

1km to the sprint. Mathieu van der Poel is there for Philipsen. This is fast.

Intermarche have taken the right of the road.

The GC teams are also up front to stay safe.

Girmay has three riders ahead of him and two behind him, protecting his wheel.

And as expected, Intermarche accelerate to lead out the sprint.

The riders are climbing now, into a head/cross wind too. But the intermediate sprint comes after a descent. The fight for the points could be an indication on what to expect at the stage finish. We're expecting a Girmay-Philipsen sprint now and at the finish.

With 100 km to go, the sprinters teams start to get organised in the peloton. Intermediate sprint in 8 km 💚À 100 km de l'arrivée, les équipes de sprinteurs se mettent en route. Sprint intermédiaire dans 8 km 💚#TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/m04OUWHFjLJuly 16, 2024

The peloton covered 82.8 km in the two hours of racing. That's a steady pace. The intermediate sprint is coming up in 7km. We can expect a sprint for the points there. Following the weekend's Pyrenean tests, Biniam Girmay now holds a 96-point green jersey lead heading into stage 16 with 363 points to last year's green jersey winner Jasper Philipsen's 277.

100km to go The riders have taken on food, drinks and ice packs but the pace remains steady.

The riders enter a rubbish zone and then the feed zone, so lots of riders empty their peockets. It's not good to see and we can only hope that the race organisers really clean up all the rubbish thrown away by the riders.

Silvan Dilier is still riding on the front, setting tempo at the front of the peloton. However UAE are also up front now, the tension seems to be rising now. Other teams too. Watch out for a sudden exposed sector and so an chance for an attack or split.

120km to go The riders are passing through the sun-kissed vineyards. Some have already taken their musette but the official feed zone is coming up.

🥪 Lunchtime for 🇳🇱 @vismaleaseabike 🥪 C'est l'heure du déjeuner pour 🇳🇱 @vismaleaseabike #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/yg0j2JSE0JJuly 16, 2024

130km to go Tadej Pogacar is returning to the peloton but is not concerned about a risk of side winds. Silvain Dilier is riding long turns on the front to keep the pace steady. He is followed by two Jayco rider and then Visma riders and Vingegaard.

A stream of riders are dropping back to their team cars to collect bidons and ice for their leaders and teammates.

Biniam Girmay has already won three stages and could win again today. He is also thinking about gold, as well as green, with an eye on the Paris Olympic road race. 'The Games are the next big step' – Biniam Girmay eyes Olympics after Tour de France success (Image credit: Getty Images)

The stage maybe a snoozer so far but we've been busying sourcing the best news from the Tour de France. Visma sporting director Merijn Zeeman, who leave the team on October 1, to work in football, talked at length about his team leader to Flemish newspaper HLN. Click below to read our story. 'Never seen an athlete who improves so quickly' – Visma praise Vingegaard's shape at Tour de France despite gap to Pogačar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some teams are concerned about the wind and moving to the front. However Visma appear to have a split strategy. Vingegaard is up front with several teammates but Wout Van Aert and Matteo Jorgenson are near the back, perhaps enjoying a relaxed early part of the stage.

The riders can see the wind blowing flags and can no doubt feel the wind blowing from their left.

Jonas Vingegaard is again riding in the KOM polka-dot jersey today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar is in yellow, yellow everything. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar sat up front in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the peloton in the sun of the south of France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders have covered the first hour at a steady but relaxed 37.9km/h.

150km to go The riders can sense the cross winds and so Visma has moved near the front to protect Vingegaard. However the pace is steady with several sprint teams placing a rider on the front to share the pacing.

The peloton rolls on all together at 38km/h. It could be a long day.

The riders are near Béziers but the idea of not attacking appears to have taken hold of the peloton. It's hot out there, above 30C and so riders are not keen to go deep.

Béziers has hosted the Tour de France six times between 1938 and 2006. The last winner of a stage in the city was David Millar, who in 2002 controlled a strong breakaway including Michael Boogerd and Laurent Brochard to win the sprint. It was Millar's second of four stage victories. He also won the prologue of the 2000 Tour in Paris.

170km to go The pace remains steady but there's a sense it could change soon.

Mark Cavendish gave an exclusive interview to Cyclingnews during the second week of the Tour de France. Barry Ryan produced a special feature interview. Click below to become a Cyclingnews member and read the special Cavendish interview. ‘I won’t ever regret stopping now, that’s for sure’ – Mark Cavendish’s last Tour de France wasn’t really about the record (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cavendish was proud of the way his teammates helped him fight to survive in the Pyrenees. This chance of a sprint is their and Cavendish's reward. "Absolutely, It's always been like in the Tour, when you fight through those mountains to get something, there has to be something good from the other side of it" he said. "I always fight in the Tour, because I respect the race so much. It’s the Tour de France. I've always said, with the suffering and the down moments, if you get something that is there to get you through, it always helps. I think whatever happens today, Sunday was more work and was more impressive than any lead out man in the history of cycling could ever have done. I'm super proud of those boys, super grateful for them to them. They're machines."

Mark Cavendish spoke before the start of the stage to different television channels in the mixed zone. He tried to down play the expectations that today could be his last ever chance to contest a Tour de France sprint. "With every last comes a first, doesn't it? Yes, it's the last time I perhaps do a sprint at Tour de France. We don't know if it's going be sprint but obviously if it is, it's another opportunity and we try for that, we try and win," Cavendish told ITV in the UK and other media. "In the future, whether I ride a bike or not, I’ll try and win more. Whatever you do in life, just try and succeed and it's never the last of anything, is it?" (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The brief attack was soon pulled back.

We can see Alpecin and Lotto riders doing control work on the front.

The wins is blowing but it will depend on if the riders want to race had so early in the stage.

But here we go! A slight change of direction sparks attacks as the rider go through the village of Fleury.

180km to go The riders are into the vineyards now but still no attacks.

🤗 Welcome to week 3!🤗 Bienvenue en 3ème semaine ! #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/hpYh5Vha1CJuly 16, 2024

The attack was short lived and now the peloton is all together. Gruppo compatto.

188km to race Two riders jump away but nobody follows them. They've decided to ease up, so it's a slow, steady start to the stage. The two are Stefan Küng (Groupama) and Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) but they're not keen to push on.



There are 150 riders left in the Tour. The two non-starters are Chris Harper (Jayco) and Maxim Van Gils (Lotto). Both riders were hit by COVID-19.

Here we go! Christian Prudhomme waves the yellow flag and the stage is underway.

Mark Cavendish is up front but is not expected to join the break. He and Astana will work to ensure the stage ends in a sprint in Nimes.

2km to the Depart Reel. The riders who want to go in the break are packed close to the rear of the red race director's car. They will have to wait for Durbridge to receive medical treatment.

These are the views from the roll out. 😌 pic.twitter.com/rkRUSs70IqJuly 16, 2024

Durbridge has a hole in his shorts and some road rash showing. That will hurt him during the stage.

He appeared to touch wheels with other riders near the front of the peloton.

Luke Durbridge goes down. Ouch.

Crash! A dog is in the pack!

The helicopter shots show the mediterranean sea as the riders rollong along a coast road near the beaches and holiday resorts. The pace is steady behind the race director's car and so some young cyclists are able to ride along. near them, on a bike path. The flag will drop in 5km.

⚔️ The 4 musketeers ⚔️ Les 4 mousquetaires #TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/uaRMfitmcOJuly 16, 2024

The riders have ice packs down the backs of their jerseys and lots of bidons to help them stay hydrated. It is another hot day in the saddle with temperatures between 28 and 33°C. The westerly wind will averaging 20 km/h, with gusts up to 42 km/h.

Here we go! The riders roll out of Gruissan. There will be 12.5km of neutralised calm but then we expect attacks to get in the early break of the day.

The riders can feel the breeze blowing at the start and will know it is even stronger out on the exposed country roads.

Gruissan is hosting the Tour de France for the first time but the Vuelta finished here in 2017, whn it started from Nîmes. Yves Lampaert won his first stage of a Grand Tour and pulled on the leader's red jersey. Nearby Narbonne, where Mark Cavendish win in 2008, has seen multiple winners of stages of the Tour de France win: Sylvain Chavanel in 2008, then André Greipel in 2013.

It'll be fascinating to see what happens in the opening kilometres to today. Gruissan is by the sea and the start of the stage is on the exposed roads. The wind is a tail cross wind for much of the stage but could become a crosswind in the final kilometres near Nimes.

We're 15 minutes from the stage roll out. The riders then face a long 12.5km neutralised sector before the 188.6km stage starts.

Next-up on stage at Visma and Vingegaard. All the riders are wearing masks as they ride on stage.

The cycling World is still trying to understand Tadej Pogačar's dominant performance at the weekend in the Pyrenees and also Jonas Vingegaard's defiant ride just three months after his terrible crash. Click below to read Barry Ryan hot take analysis just hours after the race. ‘Tadej is on another planet’ – Pogačar strides closer to Tour de France victory with striking Plateau de Beille record

Ineos Grenadiers are on the sign-on podium and so is Bernal. So is Geraint Thomas.

Click below to read out full stage 16 preview. Tour de France 2024 Stage 16 preview - The sprinters' last dance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 16 should be the final stage for the sprinters. Their teams will want to control the race but it won’t be that easy, as it’s the day after a rest day, following two brutal days in the Pyrenean mountains. The sprinters and their teammates had to battle to make the time cut on Sunday. Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) and Arnaud Démare (Arkea-B&B Hotels) made it across the line with less than two minutes to spare. Will those efforts be a factor today?

With more COVID-19 cases in the peloton, riders and the media are wearing masks once again. Jayco-AlULa hav confirmed that Chris Harper is positive and so won't start today. There are reports in Spain that Egan Bernal has also tested positive for COVID-19 but Ineos have told Cyclingnews that this is not true. The Colombian will race on, along with teammate Geraint Thomas, who has been suffering with mild COVID-19 in the last few days.

The teams have started to sign on on Gruissan and Cyclingnew's journalists Alasdair Fotherinham and Barry Ryan are there to gather the latest news.

Today's stage is the last chance for the sprinters before the final mountain stages and the stage 21 time trial to Nice. We're convinced they won't want to miss out.