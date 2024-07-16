Live coverage

Tour de France stage 16 Live - Last chance for Cavendish but crosswinds could blow the race apart

By
last updated

Racing resumes with 188.6km stage across the south of France from Gruissan to Nîmes

65km to go

Thomas Gachignard is the first over the Côte de Fambetou climb, the only categorised climb of the stage.

80km to go

Girmay  spoke to television about the stage before the start.

Philipsen was second at the intermediate sprint and scored 17 points, with Girmay 4th scoring 13 points. 

While most of the sprinters fought for the intermediate sprint, Mark Cavendish was at the back of the peloton, taking a bidon. 

Girmay is blocked behind along the edge of the road. 

1km to the sprint. 

Intermarche have taken the right of the road.

The GC teams are also up front to stay safe.

Girmay has three riders ahead of him and two behind him, protecting his wheel.

And as expected, Intermarche accelerate to lead out the sprint.

The riders are climbing now, into a head/cross wind too. But the intermediate sprint comes after a descent.

The peloton covered 82.8 km in the two hours of racing. That's a steady pace. 

100km to go

The riders enter a rubbish zone and then the feed zone, so lots of riders empty their peockets. It's not good to see and we can only hope that the race organisers really clean up all the rubbish thrown away by the riders. 

Silvan Dilier is still riding on the front, setting tempo at the front of the peloton.

120km to go

130km to go

A stream of riders are dropping back to their team cars to collect bidons and ice for their leaders and teammates.

Biniam Girmay has already won three stages and could win again today. He is also thinking about gold, as well as green, with an eye on the Paris Olympic road race.

The stage maybe a snoozer so far but we've been busying sourcing the best news from the Tour de France. 

Some teams are concerned about the wind and moving to the front. However Visma appear to have a split strategy. 

The riders can see the wind blowing flags and can no doubt feel the wind blowing from their left.  

Jonas Vingegaard is again riding in the KOM polka-dot jersey today.

Tadej Pogačar is in yellow, yellow everything.

Tadej Pogačar sat up front in the peloton

This is the peloton in the sun of the south of France.

The riders have covered the first hour at a steady but relaxed 37.9km/h. 

150km to go

The peloton rolls on all together at 38km/h. It could be a long day.

The riders are near Béziers but the idea of not attacking appears to have taken hold of the peloton. It's hot out there, above 30C and so riders are not keen to go deep. 

170km to go

Mark Cavendish gave an exclusive interview to Cyclingnews during the second week of the Tour de France. Barry Ryan produced a special feature interview. 

Cavendish was proud of the way his teammates helped him fight to survive in the Pyrenees. This chance of a sprint is their and Cavendish's reward.

Mark Cavendish spoke before the start of the stage to different television channels in the mixed zone. He tried to down play the expectations that today could be his last ever chance to contest a Tour de France sprint. 

The brief attack was soon pulled back. 

We can see Alpecin and Lotto riders doing control work on the front.

The wins is blowing but it will depend on if the riders want to race had so early in the stage.

But here we go! 

180km to go

The attack was short lived and now the peloton is all together. Gruppo compatto.

188km to race

There are 150 riders left in the Tour. 

Here we go! 

Mark Cavendish is up front but is not expected to join the break. He and Astana will work to ensure the stage ends in a sprint in Nimes.

2km to the Depart Reel. The riders who want to go in the break are packed close to the rear of the red race director's car. 

These are the views from the roll out.

Durbridge has a hole in his shorts and some road rash showing. That will hurt him during the stage.

He appeared to touch wheels with other riders near the front of the peloton.

Luke Durbridge goes down. Ouch.

Crash! A dog is in the pack! 

The helicopter shots show the mediterranean sea as the riders rollong along a coast road near the beaches and holiday resorts.  

The riders have ice packs down the backs of their jerseys and lots of bidons to help them stay hydrated.

Here we go! 

The riders can feel the breeze blowing at the start and will know it is even stronger out on the exposed country roads. 

Gruissan is hosting the Tour de France for the first time but the Vuelta finished here in 2017, whn it started from Nîmes. 

It'll be fascinating to see what happens in the opening kilometres to today. Gruissan is by the sea and the start of the stage is on the exposed roads. 

We're 15 minutes from the stage roll out.  

Next-up on stage at Visma and Vingegaard. All the riders are wearing masks as they ride on stage.

The cycling World is still trying to understand Tadej Pogačar's dominant performance at the weekend in the Pyrenees and also Jonas Vingegaard's defiant ride just three months after his terrible crash.   

Ineos Grenadiers are on the sign-on podium and so is Bernal.  

Click below to read out full stage 16 preview. 

Stage 16 should be the final stage for the sprinters. Their teams will want to control the race but it won’t be that easy, as it’s the day after a rest day, following two brutal days in the Pyrenean mountains.

With more COVID-19 cases in the peloton, riders and the media are wearing masks once again.

The teams have started to sign on on Gruissan and Cyclingnew's journalists Alasdair Fotherinham and Barry Ryan are there to gather the latest news.  

Today's stage is the last chance for the sprinters before the final mountain stages and the stage 21 time trial to Nice. We're convinced they won't want to miss out. 

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 16 of the 2024 Tour de France!

