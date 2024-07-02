Tour de France stage 4 Live - major Alpine battle set to challenge overall contenders

Refresh

Key to it all is the Galibier, which at 2,642 metres above sea level is the second highest climb of the 2024 Tour de France. The highest being the Col de la Bonette-Restefond, which peaks out at 2,802 metres above sea level, but which the Tour peloton won't see until the back end of week 3.

In other words, this is the first major mountain test of the 2024 Tour de France. Unprecedently early and difficult - even in 2023, when ASO opted to shake things up by heading almost straight into the Pyrenees, the first big mountain stage wasn't until day 5, and that wasn't as hard as this one.

On today’s menu: Km 0: Start: Pinerolo (Italy) Km 18.9 Sprint: Castel del Bosco Km 50.4: Climb: Sestrieres (Cat 2, 39.9km at 3.7%) Km 71.1: Climb: Col de Montgenevre (Cat 2, 8.3km at 5.9%) Km 120.6: Climb: Col du Galibier (HC, 23km at 5.1%) Km 139.5: Finish: Valloire (France)

Today’s stage gets under way in just over an hour’s time. The peloton heads out of Pinerolo and the neutralised start at 13.05 CET, with the race due to pass through kilometre zero at 13.15. After which, there's quite a day in store...