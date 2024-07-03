Tour de France: Mark Cavendish carves history with all-time record-breaking win on stage 5

Image 1 of 23 Stage winner Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan Team celebrates with his teammate Harold Tejada at the finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Tour de France 2024: Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan wins stage 5 and sets new Tour record for most stage wins (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Tour de France 2024: Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan wins stage 5 and sets new Tour record for most stage wins (Image credit: Getty Images) The wide angle view of Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) winning his 35th Tour de France stage, this one in Saint Vulbas on stage 5 of the 2024 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Stage winner Mark Cavendish celebrates with Astana Qazaqstan teammate Cees Bol (Image credit: Thomas Samson / Pool / Getty Images) Mads Pedersen (left) rides across the finish line after being involved in a crash with Lidl-Trek teammate Tim Declercq (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Cees Bol and Alexey Lutsenko line up for Mark Cavendish with Astana Qazaqstan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton pictured in action during stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas, France (177,4 km) on Wednesday 03 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO POOL LUCA BETTINI (Photo by POOL LUCA BETTINI / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by POOL LUCA BETTINI/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Sprinter Arnaud Demare of Arkéa-BB Hotels moves near the front of the peloton headed to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Matteo Jorgenson rides behind Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Jonas Vingegaard in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The early breakaway moves out to a 4:20 advantage with 120km to go - Matteo Vercher of Team TotalEnergies (left) and Clement Russo of Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Clement Russo of Groupama-FDJ rides behind Matteo Vercher of Team TotalEnergies in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) French riders continue as the two-rider breakaway - Matteo Vercher of Team TotalEnergies and Clement Russo of Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Race leader Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates and Primož Roglič of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe share conversation early on stage 5 during a relaxed pace (Image credit: Getty Images) Nils Politt of UAE Team Emirates (left) and Pascal Ackermann of Israel-Premier Tech enjoy the relaxed pace of the first half of stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Casual conversation between Pavel Sivakov of UAE Team Emirates and Geraint Thomas of Ineso Grenadiers on the road from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint Vulbas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Tim Declercq of Lidl-Trek rides next to world champion Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck as they head to Saint Vulbas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Toms Skujins of Lidl-Trek competes in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Fans cheer the peloton with a banner saluting French rider Laurent Fignon,1983 and 1984 winner of Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Fans of race leader Tadej Pogačar ccheer at the start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) At the start of stagae 5 (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep in the White Best Young Rider Jersey, Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X Mobility in the Green Sprint Jersey and Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates in the Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 5 winner Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan celebrates at podium (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Race leader Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium in yellow jersey for third time in five stages (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish won stage 5 of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint in Saint Vulbas to break the record for victories at the race that he had shared with Eddy Merckx.

The Astana-Qazaqstan rider hit the front from distance to claim his 35th Tour stage win, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) who took second place, while Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) finished third.

Cavendish had announced his retirement last year but reneged on the idea after he crashed out of the Tour and lost his chance to establish a new record.

After a relatively sedate start to proceedings, Clément Russo (Groupama-FDJ) and Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies) formed the break of the day after 30km, building a maximum lead just shy of five minutes before the sprinters’ teams set about narrowing the gap.

The two escapees were caught on the category 4 climb of the Côte de Lhuis with 30km remaining, by which point the roads had been rendered treacherous by steady rain. The combination of road furniture and damp tarmac made for a hazardous run-in, with a number of nervous crashes, mercifully without serious consequence.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) retains the yellow jersey after finishing safely in the peloton, though the Slovenian narrowly avoided coming down in a crash at a traffic island with a little under 60km to go. Pogačar remains 45 seconds clear of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) in the overall standings, with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) still third at 50 seconds.

Results

