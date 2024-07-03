Tour de France: Mark Cavendish carves history with all-time record-breaking win on stage 5

Astana Qazaqstan sprinter sets new mark with 35th stage victory at Tour

Mark Cavendish won stage 5 of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint in Saint Vulbas to break the record for victories at the race that he had shared with Eddy Merckx.

