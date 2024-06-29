The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2024

Tour de France: Romain Bardet of France and Team dsm-firmenich PostNL celebrates at podium as leader after stage 1

The Tour de France got off to a searing start with a brutally hot and hilly stage 1 through Tuscany that spelled the end of the general classification hopes of numerous riders.

Romain Bardet (Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNL) delivered a stunning stage victory to take the first overall lead of the Tour de France in Rimini on Saturday.

The Frenchman, in his final Tour, bridged across to the day's breakaway to join teammate Frank Van den Broek, then the pair fought their way to the finish, holding off the charging peloton by just five seconds.

While UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) stayed out of trouble and finished in the same time, just seconds behind Bardet, others weren't so fortunate.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) lost touch with the overall Tour de France contenders' group on the first of four climbs in the final 70 kilometres.

More to come.

Tour de France 2024 GC standings

Tour de France 2024 classifications

Here's a rundown of all the ongoing competitions at the Tour de France. Click here for a more comprehensive explainer, including minor competitions such as the intermediate sprints prize and the fighting spirit prize. Speaking of prizes, click here to find out how much the riders can win during the Tour de France.

Yellow Jersey/Maillot Jaune – The yellow jersey is worn by the overall race leader on the general classification who has completed the stages so far in the lowest accumulated time.

Green Jersey – The green jersey is the points classification. Riders accrue points at one of the two intermediate sprints during stages and also at stage finishes, and the man with the most points leads the ranking.

Polka Dot Jersey – The red and white polka dot jersey is the mountain classification. Points are handed out to the first riders over certain hills and climbs during the Tour de France, with the hardest mountains giving the most points. Once again, the man with the most points leads the ranking.

White jersey – The white jersey is the best young rider classification. It works the same way as the yellow jersey, but only riders aged 25 or under are eligible to win.