The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2024

By
published

Romain Bardet claims first leader's jersey in final Tour de France

Tour de France: Romain Bardet of France and Team dsm-firmenich PostNL celebrates at podium as leader after stage 1
Tour de France: Romain Bardet of France and Team dsm-firmenich PostNL celebrates at podium as leader after stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Tour de France got off to a searing start with a brutally hot and hilly stage 1 through Tuscany that spelled the end of the general classification hopes of numerous riders.

Romain Bardet (Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNL) delivered a stunning stage victory to take the first overall lead of the Tour de France in Rimini on Saturday.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tour de France 2024 schedule
DateStageStart-finishDistanceStart/Finish times (CET)
29-JunStage 1Florence - Rimini206km12:00 - 17:34
30-JunStage 2Cesenatico - Bologna198.7km12:15 - 17:06
1-JulStage 3Piacenza - Turin230.5km11:15 - 16:57
2-JulStage 4Pinerolo - Valloire139.6km13:05 - 17:05
3-JulStage 5Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne - Saint-Vulbas Plaine de l'Ain177.4km13:20 - 17:16
4-JulStage 6Mâcon - Dijon163.5km13:35 - 17:19
5-JulStage 7Nuits-Saint-Georges - Gevrey-Chambertin25.3km (ITT)13:05 - 17:29
6-JulStage 8Semur-en-Auxois - Colombey-les-Deux-Églises183.4km13:05 - 17:19
7-JulStage 9Troyes - Troyes199km13:15 - 17:49
8-JulRest day 1OrléansRow 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4
9-JulStage 10Orléans - Saint-Amand-Montrond187.3km13:05 - 17:24
10-JulStage 11Évaux-les-Bains - Le Lioran211km11:20 - 16:54
11-JulStage 12Aurillac - Villeneuve-sur-Lot203.6km12:35 - 17:16
12-JulStage 13Agen - Pau165.3km13:30 - 17:21
13-JulStage 14Pau - Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet151.9km13:05 - 17:17
14-JulStage 15Loudenvielle - Plateau de Beille197.7km11:55 - 17:22
15-JulRest day 2GruissanRow 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4
16-JulStage 16Gruissan - Nîmes188.6km13:05 - 17:31
17-JulStage 17Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Superdévoluy177.8km12:35 - 16:58
18-JulStage 18Gap - Barcelonnette179.6km13:00 - 17:30
19-JulStage 19Embrun - Isola 2000144.6km12:20 - 16:28
20-JulStage 20Nice - Col de la Couillole132.8km13:35 - 17:18
21-JulStage 21Monaco - Nice33.7km (ITT)14:40 - 19:30

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.