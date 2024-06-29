The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2024
Romain Bardet claims first leader's jersey in final Tour de France
The Tour de France got off to a searing start with a brutally hot and hilly stage 1 through Tuscany that spelled the end of the general classification hopes of numerous riders.
Romain Bardet (Team DSM-Firmenich-PostNL) delivered a stunning stage victory to take the first overall lead of the Tour de France in Rimini on Saturday.
The Frenchman, in his final Tour, bridged across to the day's breakaway to join teammate Frank Van den Broek, then the pair fought their way to the finish, holding off the charging peloton by just five seconds.
While UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) stayed out of trouble and finished in the same time, just seconds behind Bardet, others weren't so fortunate.
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) lost touch with the overall Tour de France contenders' group on the first of four climbs in the final 70 kilometres.
More to come.
Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Tour de France - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every stage of the race as it happens and more. Find out more.
Tour de France 2024 GC standings
Results powered by FirstCycling
Tour de France 2024 classifications
Here's a rundown of all the ongoing competitions at the Tour de France. Click here for a more comprehensive explainer, including minor competitions such as the intermediate sprints prize and the fighting spirit prize. Speaking of prizes, click here to find out how much the riders can win during the Tour de France.
Yellow Jersey/Maillot Jaune – The yellow jersey is worn by the overall race leader on the general classification who has completed the stages so far in the lowest accumulated time.
Green Jersey – The green jersey is the points classification. Riders accrue points at one of the two intermediate sprints during stages and also at stage finishes, and the man with the most points leads the ranking.
Polka Dot Jersey – The red and white polka dot jersey is the mountain classification. Points are handed out to the first riders over certain hills and climbs during the Tour de France, with the hardest mountains giving the most points. Once again, the man with the most points leads the ranking.
White jersey – The white jersey is the best young rider classification. It works the same way as the yellow jersey, but only riders aged 25 or under are eligible to win.
|Date
|Stage
|Start-finish
|Distance
|Start/Finish times (CET)
|29-Jun
|Stage 1
|Florence - Rimini
|206km
|12:00 - 17:34
|30-Jun
|Stage 2
|Cesenatico - Bologna
|198.7km
|12:15 - 17:06
|1-Jul
|Stage 3
|Piacenza - Turin
|230.5km
|11:15 - 16:57
|2-Jul
|Stage 4
|Pinerolo - Valloire
|139.6km
|13:05 - 17:05
|3-Jul
|Stage 5
|Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne - Saint-Vulbas Plaine de l'Ain
|177.4km
|13:20 - 17:16
|4-Jul
|Stage 6
|Mâcon - Dijon
|163.5km
|13:35 - 17:19
|5-Jul
|Stage 7
|Nuits-Saint-Georges - Gevrey-Chambertin
|25.3km (ITT)
|13:05 - 17:29
|6-Jul
|Stage 8
|Semur-en-Auxois - Colombey-les-Deux-Églises
|183.4km
|13:05 - 17:19
|7-Jul
|Stage 9
|Troyes - Troyes
|199km
|13:15 - 17:49
|8-Jul
|Rest day 1
|Orléans
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 4
|9-Jul
|Stage 10
|Orléans - Saint-Amand-Montrond
|187.3km
|13:05 - 17:24
|10-Jul
|Stage 11
|Évaux-les-Bains - Le Lioran
|211km
|11:20 - 16:54
|11-Jul
|Stage 12
|Aurillac - Villeneuve-sur-Lot
|203.6km
|12:35 - 17:16
|12-Jul
|Stage 13
|Agen - Pau
|165.3km
|13:30 - 17:21
|13-Jul
|Stage 14
|Pau - Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet
|151.9km
|13:05 - 17:17
|14-Jul
|Stage 15
|Loudenvielle - Plateau de Beille
|197.7km
|11:55 - 17:22
|15-Jul
|Rest day 2
|Gruissan
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Row 16 - Cell 4
|16-Jul
|Stage 16
|Gruissan - Nîmes
|188.6km
|13:05 - 17:31
|17-Jul
|Stage 17
|Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Superdévoluy
|177.8km
|12:35 - 16:58
|18-Jul
|Stage 18
|Gap - Barcelonnette
|179.6km
|13:00 - 17:30
|19-Jul
|Stage 19
|Embrun - Isola 2000
|144.6km
|12:20 - 16:28
|20-Jul
|Stage 20
|Nice - Col de la Couillole
|132.8km
|13:35 - 17:18
|21-Jul
|Stage 21
|Monaco - Nice
|33.7km (ITT)
|14:40 - 19:30
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.