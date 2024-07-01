Tour de France stage 3: Biniam Girmay wins bunch sprint in Turin

Image 1 of 14 TORINO ITALY JULY 01 Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche Wanty celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of2024 Tour de France: Biniam Girmay of Intermarché-Wanty wins the stage 3 sprint into Turin (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep, in the White Best Young Rider Jersey, and Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates, in the Yellow Leader Jersey cross the finish line (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Sprinter Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan rides in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogačar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton climbs to the Cote de Barbaresco passing vineyards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Fabien Grellier of TotalEnergies had a short run as the lone breakaway rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Fernando Gaviria of Movistar Team (left) and Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek rid on 230.8km stage from Piacenza to Torino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Frank van den Broek of Team dsm-firmenich PostNL rides in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep wears the White best young jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X Mobility begins stage 3 in the Green Sprint Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing a bridge through a Cascinotti Fornace-Tortona village (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton passing through Piacenza villageat the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan prepares for start of stage 3 from Piacenza (Image credit: Getty Images) Dylan Groenewegen of Jayco AlUla meets the media before stage 3 with interesting glasses and nose cover (Image credit: Getty Images)

A powerful late surge and crafty position has netted Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) a bunch sprint win stage 3 of the Tour de France ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny).

At the end of a 230.9-kilometre stage from Piacenza to Turin, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) made his move early in the dash for the line.

However, after Girmay then blasted up close to the barriers on the right-hand side to take Eritrea’s first-ever stage win in the Tour de France.

A major, late mass crash with three kilometres to go split the peloton, but around 40 riders could still dispute the sprint.

“Ever since I started cycling, I’ve always been dreaming to be part of the Tour de France - but now, I can’t believe it, to win the Tour de France in my second year in a big bunch sprint, for me it is unbelievable," Girmay said after the finish.

"I just want to thank my family, my wife, all the Eritreans, and Africans, we must be proud, now we are really part of the big races, now it’s our moment, our time. I just want to say congrats to all my whole team, because we didn’t have a victory yet [in the Tour de France]. But now is our moment, I’m super-happy. This win is for all Africans, congrats, I’m just super happy today.”

After three stages in Italy, the race now heads into the mountains and back into France for its first major Alpine stage, including the daunting ascent of the Galibier.

More to come ...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling