Tour de France stage 3: Biniam Girmay wins bunch sprint in Turin
Fernando Gaviria second and Arnaud De Lie third
A powerful late surge and crafty position has netted Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) a bunch sprint win stage 3 of the Tour de France ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny).
At the end of a 230.9-kilometre stage from Piacenza to Turin, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) made his move early in the dash for the line.
However, after Girmay then blasted up close to the barriers on the right-hand side to take Eritrea’s first-ever stage win in the Tour de France.
A major, late mass crash with three kilometres to go split the peloton, but around 40 riders could still dispute the sprint.
“Ever since I started cycling, I’ve always been dreaming to be part of the Tour de France - but now, I can’t believe it, to win the Tour de France in my second year in a big bunch sprint, for me it is unbelievable," Girmay said after the finish.
"I just want to thank my family, my wife, all the Eritreans, and Africans, we must be proud, now we are really part of the big races, now it’s our moment, our time. I just want to say congrats to all my whole team, because we didn’t have a victory yet [in the Tour de France]. But now is our moment, I’m super-happy. This win is for all Africans, congrats, I’m just super happy today.”
After three stages in Italy, the race now heads into the mountains and back into France for its first major Alpine stage, including the daunting ascent of the Galibier.
More to come ...
Results
Results
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
