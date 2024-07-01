Tour de France stage 3: Biniam Girmay wins bunch sprint in Turin

Fernando Gaviria second and Arnaud De Lie third

TORINO ITALY JULY 01 Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche Wanty celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Fernando Gaviria of Colombia and Movistar Team and Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 3 a 2308km stage from Piacenza to Torino UCIWT on July 01 2024 in Torino Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
2024 Tour de France: Biniam Girmay of Intermarché-Wanty wins the stage 3 sprint into Turin(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

A powerful late surge and crafty position has netted Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty)  a bunch sprint win stage 3 of the Tour de France ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny).

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

